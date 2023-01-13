info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms RAI's Baa3 ratings with negative outlook

13 Jan 2023

Paris, January 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed RAI - Radiotelevisione italiana S.p.A.'s (Rai) Baa3 long-term issuer rating as well as the Baa3 senior unsecured rating. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Rai's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rai's Baa3 rating reflects (i) the company's leading audience share and its entrenched position in Italian society as a public broadcasting entity; (ii) the large proportion of its revenues generated through the collection of an annual license fee ("Canone") imposed by law and the stable regulatory framework through 2027 that provides predictability of revenues although also at times lack of flexibility, (iii) the company's weakening financial strategy and metrics underscored by a declining and low EBIDA margin, and (iv) thin liquidity which speaks to relatively weak financial strategy. Moody's estimates that Rai will post weakening debt metrics in in 2023.

Rai's leading position on the Italian market, with a commanding share of 36% of the TV audience, and broad recognition of the company in the Italian society underscores its strong brand and strategic positioning. The company also has competitive advantages as the first national public broadcaster, as well as very good revenue diversity. However the digitalisation of the media landscape adds considerable pressure on the company, which Rai plans to mitigate through its investment programme.

The regulatory framework under which Rai operates is stable and provides high revenue predictability, given that 68% of the company's revenue derives from the annual license fee. However, this also generates a lack of revenue flexibility which acts as a constraint in inflationary environments. While the discussions on the service agreement 2023-2028 were delayed by the change in  government in late 2022, the concession agreement is in place until 2027 and provides Rai clarity for its annual budgets.  

Moody's estimates that Rai's operating revenue remained broadly stable in 2022 at around €2.7 billion driven by higher license fees, and offset by lower advertising revenue. Costs have increased due to higher energy costs, broad based inflation and higher premium sports expenses, leading to a decrease in operating margin to an estimated 0.4% in 2022 from 2.1% in 2021.The rating agency forecasts that Rai will increase overall leverage in 2022 to  €994m (2021: €817m) with Moody's adjusted debt/operating revenue growing to 0.37x (0.31X in 2021).

Moody's forecasts a recovery in revenue in 2023 to levels broadly in line with 2019, driven by mid-single digit growth in both advertising revenue and continued growth in license fees. However, the execution of large content investments including for Euro Cup and the Olympic games will weigh on Rai's leverage through 2023.

Rai's liquidity remains thin with a cash balance of €171 million as of H1 2022 and €320 million available under its committed revolving credit facility (RCF). The revolver is subject to a net financial debt over net equity covenant of not less than 2.0x under which the company maintains adequate headroom. The company also has access to uncommitted bank facilities for a total amount of €410 million. Moody's expects that Rai will maintain a satisfactory liquidity profile. The company has a €300 million bond maturity in December 2024.

In line with the Government-Related Issuers Methodology (GRI), the Baa3 rating incorporates one notch uplift to the ba1 BCA reflecting Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the Italian government, which owns 99.6% of Rai and has in the past supported the company through special decrees and tax exemptions when needed.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the high correlation with the outlook of the Italian government's issuer rating and Moody's expectation of a deterioration in the company's key credit metrics in  2023-2024 following the implementation of the investment plan.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Rai's exposure to environmental risks is neutral-to-low across all categories (E-2). The nature of its media activities, with limited exposure to physical climate risk and very low emissions of pollutants and carbon, results in low environmental risk. Its Issuer Profile Score is therefore Neutral-to-Low, in line with exposures of the media industry.

Rai's exposure to social risks is Highly Negative (S-4). The rise of new wireless communications technologies such as smartphones and tablets are driving changes and also influencing consumer behavior and advertising. Over-the-top (OTT) and internet streaming services channels have broken television broadcaster's stronghold on distribution content, forcing broadcasters such as Rai to adapt to the new environment as they aspire to remain relevant with the audiences.

Rai's exposure to governance considerations is Moderately Negative (G-3). The main risk is related to the company's highly concentrated ownership structure because the Ministry of Economy and Finance directly owns 99.56% of Rai. The governance model includes the separation of the roles of the board of directors and the board of statutory auditors. Rai's financial policy is relatively conservative although leverage fluctuates considerably in the years that Rai acquires large premium sports events. Furthermore, Rai tends to refinance its credit facilities and debt instruments close to the maturity date.

Rai's ESG Credit Impact Score is Moderately Negative (CIS-3), mainly because social considerations related to demographic and societal trends associated with rapid and structural changes in the media landscape toward television consumption through direct-to-consumer subscription-video-on-demand services provided by large over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Rai's CIS-3 also reflects the large ownership concentration by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rai's rating is weakly positioned in the current rating category and therefore upward pressure is unlikely unless there is an upgrade of the sovereign rating.

The following factors could exert downside pressure on Rai's rating: (1) a downgrade of the sovereign rating; (2) a sustained deterioration in operating performance owing to material erosion of Rai's TV audience market share, a significant decline in advertising revenues or an increase in investments (costs and capex) that put further pressure on free cash flow generation; (3) actions by the government that weaken the standalone financial profile of Rai, including large unfunded investment programmes; or (4) a deterioration in Rai's liquidity profile.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864, and Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/61538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com  for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nadejda Seu
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mauro Crisafulli
MD - Sub-Sovereigns
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

