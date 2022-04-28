Moody's affirms RDM's B2 CFR rating; changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the corporate family rating (CFR) of Rimini BidCo S.p.A. (RDM) at B2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) at B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the instrument ratings on the €445 million senior secured floating rate notes maturing in 2026 at B2. The rating outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects weaker than expected earnings development at the end of 2021 that has resulted in a higher than expected Moody's adjusted gross leverage ratio. Moody's assumes that the earning margin squeeze in the last quarter of 2021, when energy costs started to rise significantly, has led to 14x - 16x gross leverage based on preliminary financials and pro-forma recent M&A and the new capital structure since the LBO in late 2021.

RDM has actively addressed the current high cost inflation with seven price increases since the beginning of 2020. In addition, the company has changed its pricing policy since November 2021 so that price increases become applicable to all orders in the order book (price at dispatch). This should result in less time lag and a quicker earnings recovery going forward. Indeed, price increases are taking effect with January and February 2022 contribution margins above H2 2021 levels. However, given the unprecedented volatility in raw material prices and energy costs there is a considerable uncertainty in regard to the pace of earnings recovery. We also expect prices of other cost items to increase and to add to margin pressure, including for certain chemicals as well as wage costs.

The rating is mainly supported by (1) its leading market positions as #2 producer of recycled carton board in Europe and its global market leader position in solid board; (2) resilient demand as the majority of sales are derived from non-cyclical end-markets such as food & beverage and that should allow over time to pass on a material portion of higher costs through price increases; (3) multi-mill business model across key European geographies provides diversification and a greater proximity to customers as well as production flexibility; (4) sustainability tailwind for recycled paper-packaging with a substitution potential against plastic packaging and (5) track-record of positive FCF generation in the past.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the very high leverage ratio on a pro-forma basis as year-end 2021 (Moody's adjusted gross leverage is estimated in the range of 14-16x) as earnings declined due to exceptional increase in input costs; (2) cost inflation, especially energy, intensified in 2022 challenging earnings recovery that the company addresses through a series of price increases; (3) high volatility in raw materials (recycled fiber) that typically results in significant swings in profitability; (4) increased macroeconomic uncertainty following Russia's invasion of Ukraine; and (5) the integration of recent acquisitions (Eska Group and Paprinsa in 2021) and the event risk related to potential further acquisitions targeting either horizontal diversification (paper mills) or entrance into downstream activities (packaging converters).

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that persistently high cost inflation in the next 12-18 months will prevent Moody's adjusted gross leverage from declining below 6x. Should it become likely that price increases and the corresponding earnings recovery will not be sufficient to bring leverage close to this target by the end of 2022, the rating will likely be downgraded.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA below 4.5x on a sustained basis;

• Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/ debt above 15%;

• Sustainably positive free cash flow generation;

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA above 6.0x on a sustained basis;

• Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/ debt below 10%

• Negative free cash flow leading to a deterioration in liquidity profile;

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views the liquidity profile of RDM as relatively tight, but still adequate. This is reflected in expected €22 million of cash complemented by €75 million of revolving credit facility (RCF) at the end of 2021. However, the group started to use some short-term financing that amounted to €54 million in December 2021. While this amount was reduced since then, the company also had some minor drawing under the RCF more recently. The RCF contains a springing covenant set at 8x senior secured net leverage ratio tested quarterly when the facility is more than 40% drawn. The ratio will not be tested in the first three quarters after the LBO.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

Moody's rates senior secured notes issued by Rimini BidCo S.p.A. at B2, in line with the corporate family rating. This is primarily because senior secured debt constitutes most of the company's outstanding liabilities, and there is only a €75 million super senior revolving facility that ranks ahead of the bonds in our loss given default waterfall. The size of the facility however is too small to cause the notching of the bonds below the CFR. The RCF and the senior secured notes share the same collateral package, consisting of shares in all material operating subsidiaries of the group, representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's believes that environmental and social risks of RDM are broadly similar to those of the paper and forest products industry's environmental and social risks that we consider to be moderately negative. They mainly reflect RDM's manufacturing process with exposure to waste and pollution risks and health and safety issues. These risks are mitigated to a degree by the company's commitment to reduce carbon emissions per ton of its saleable production (-15% in 2025, -30% in 2030 vs 2020) as well as to lower the waste water discharge (-10% in 2025, -20% in 2030 vs 2020) and increase the share of waste sent for recovery (81.5% in 2025, 90% in 2030 vs 73% in 2020).

The governance related risks mainly reflect the fact that RDM is owned by funds managed by the private equity company Apollo Global Management. The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value. Private equity owned companies tend to be less transparent when it comes to disclosure of financial and business performance related information. RDM's high starting leverage indicates a higher tolerance for financial risk.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Reno de Medici S.p.A. is the leading European producer and distributor of recycled paper board. The company operates nine mills across five European countries with a total capacity of 1.5 million tons per year. In 2021, RDM generated around €919 million of revenue, pro-forma recent acquisitions and disposals. Since 2021 the company is owned by the private-equity company Apollo Global Management.

