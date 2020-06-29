Moody's affirms REFCorp's Aaa long-term senior unsecured rating; maintains stable outlook

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the Aaa long-term senior unsecured rating of Resolution Funding Corporation (REFCorp). The outlook remains stable. This rating action follows the affirmation of the Aaa rating for the Government of United States of America that Moody's announced is a separate press release on 19 June 2020.

Moody's has also withdrawn the instrument level outlooks on REFCorps' Aaa long-term senior unsecured rating for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa long-term senior unsecured rating for REFCorp reflects the effective credit substitution of the Government of United States of America (Aaa stable), the company's investment portfolio of US Treasury securities, which is sufficient to pay off all outstanding debt upon maturity, as well as the US Treasury as residual obligor for any interest shortfall.

Moody's considers that REFCorp is inextricably linked to the Government of the United States of America that a meaningful standalone baseline credit assessment cannot be derived. As such, Moody's utilized a top-down analytical approach to assign the Aaa long-term senior unsecured ratings to the company which chiefly considers the financial strength of the Government of the United States of America.

REFCorp was established by the US Congress under Title V of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989 and served as a funding tool to help pay for deposit insurance losses incurred from widespread thrift failures in the 1980s. REFCorp's existence will terminate upon full payment of principal and interest on its six bond obligations, the first of which matured in October 2019 and the remaining five bonds are due to mature between July 2020 and April 2030.

The US Treasury maintains responsibility for general oversight and direction of REFCorp and Its daily operations are managed by a three-member Directorate, comprising the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Home Loan Banks Office of Finance, and two Federal Home Loan Bank presidents, selected by the US Treasury. REFCorp investment portfolio of US Government Treasury strips is sufficient to pay off all debt upon maturity and REFCorp's interest payments are paid by the US Treasury quarterly.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD AN UPGRADE/DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating upgrades are not possible, given the current Aaa rating assigned to REFCorp's long-term senior unsecured debt.

The rating could be downgraded if Moody's believed that support for REFCorp by the US Treasury had diminished or following a downgrade of the ratings for the Government of the United States of America.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

