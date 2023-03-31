Moody's affirms RHB Bank's A3 deposit rating, upgrades BCA to baa1 from baa2

Singapore, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed RHB Bank Berhad's long-term (LT) foreign (FC) currency bank deposit and senior unsecured ratings at A3. Moody's has also affirmed RHB's LT FC and local currency (LC) counterparty risk ratings (CRR) at A3, its LT Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment at A3(cr), and its P-2 short-term (ST) FC and LC CRR, ST FC bank deposit ratings and P-2(cr) ST CR Assessment.

In addition, Moody's has upgraded RHB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to baa1 from baa2.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed RHB's (P)A3 FC senior unsecured MTN programme rating and (P)P-2 rating for its other short-term obligations.

The rating outlook of RHB remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RHB's A3 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings incorporate (1) the bank's standalone credit assessment or BCA of baa1, upgraded from baa2 to reflect its improved solvency and stable liquidity; and (2) a one-notch uplift to reflect Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of support from the Government of Malaysia (A3 stable) when needed.

Moody's expects structural changes to RHB's loan portfolio to help support its asset quality at current level over the next 12 to 18 months. Its nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio declined to 1.6% as of the end of 2022 from 2.4% at the end of 2016, helped by tighter underwriting in traditionally weaker overseas exposures, including the oil and gas sector in Singapore, and reduced credit concentration.

RHB's capitalization has improved because of the bank's prudent dividend policy and a decrease in risk-weight density because of its focus on better-quality assets. Although its dividend payout increased in fiscal 2022, which ended December 2022, Moody's expects its capitalization to remain at a strong level. RHB's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio increased to 16.9% as of the end of fiscal 2022 from 13.1% as of the end of fiscal 2016.

Moody's expects the bank's funding to remain stable, underpinned by its strong franchise as Malaysia's fourth-largest bank in terms of assets. RHB also has adequate liquidity, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 162% as of December 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of RHB's A3 foreign currency deposit rating is unlikely, as the rating is already at the same level as Malaysia's A3 sovereign rating.

Moody's could upgrade RHB's baa1 BCA, if its (a) NPL ratio decreases below 1% on a sustained basis, coupled with an increase in return on assets to more than 1.3% because of a decrease in credit costs; and (b) funding structure improves, such that its share of low-cost current and savings deposit ratio improves in line with its larger peers in the market.

Moody's would lower RHB's BCA if its (a) tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio declines below 14%; (b) return on assets declines below 0.5% on a sustained basis; or (c) NPL ratio increases to more than 3%. RHB's ratings could be downgraded if its BCA is downgraded by more than one notch.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

RHB Bank Berhad, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, reported total assets of MYR310.8 billion as of 31 December 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

