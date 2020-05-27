Moody's affirms ROIC's Baa2 ratings, revises outlook to negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), as well as the Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating for its affiliated operating subsidiary, Retail Opportunity Investments Partnership, LP ("collectively ROIC"). In the same action, the rating outlook for both entities was revised to negative from stable.

The rating affirmation incorporates the resiliency and high-quality nature of the REIT's portfolio of supermarket/pharmacy-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers, which is predominantly unencumbered, as well as its ample liquidity position with no near-term corporate debt maturities. However, the negative rating outlook reflects the REIT's persistently elevated operating leverage (net debt-to EBITDA) above its Baa2 rating threshold, compounded by the expected earnings pressure over the next several quarters due to the disruptions from the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC):

-- Issuer rating at Baa2

-- Pref. Shelf at (P) Baa3

-- Backed Subordinate Shelf at (P) Baa3

-- Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf at (P) Baa2

Retail Opportunity Investments Partnership, LP:

-- Backed senior unsecured debt at Baa2

-- Backed Subordinate Shelf at (P) Baa3

- Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf (P) Baa2

Outlook Actions:

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC):

Outlook, revised to Negative from Stable

Retail Opportunity Investments Partnership, LP:

Outlook, revised to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial retail real estate segment has been affected by the shock given the sensitivity to the retail environment and retailer health. Although ROIC's tenant base mostly comprises necessity-based or essential businesses (supermarkets, pharmacies, bank branches and home improvement), many whom are paying rent, the REIT is exposed to non-essential business (restaurants, personal care, fitness gyms, etc.), whose operations have been significantly impacted by store closures. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Today's action, in part, reflects the impact on ROIC, the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. It also considers the potential for fiscal stimulus actions by various governments, their agencies and financial regulators, which could eventually help mitigate some of the financial shock on the REIT's most affected tenants.

ROIC benefits from a resilient and high-quality portfolio of anchored shopping centers with a diversified roster of national and regional tenants, a large unencumbered asset base, and sufficient liquidity. Excluding scheduled near-term principal and amortization payments on several of its mortgage notes, the REIT has no corporate debt maturing until 2023. The REIT has taken measures to conserve cash, including the Board of Director's decision to temporarily suspend dividend distributions and curtail acquisitions, including previously announced pending transactions. A significant percentage of the portfolio features essential/necessity-based tenants and services; nearly all of the properties are currently open and operating with a considerable proportion of the tenants paying rent. As of the first week in May 2020, management collected approximately 70% of the April 2020 base rent, on a cash basis, up from approximately 68% several weeks prior. Phased re-opening of the state economies in which the REIT operates should lead to the properties gradually returning to normal rent generation, thus higher collectability rates by management, but offset by potential bad debt reserves. Other positive factors considered are the portfolio's historically healthy same-store net operating income growth rate, consistently high portfolio occupancy rate in the 97% range, as well as solid demographic characteristics (densely populated, affluent demographics and above average household income, limited new supply), which have been constructive for the REIT's business model.

At the end of first quarter 2020, ROIC's total indebtedness was $1.5 billion, including operating lease liabilities, offset by $63.1 million of unrestricted cash on hand. For the trailing 12-month period ended on 31 March 2020, total debt to gross assets and net debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) were approximately 45% and 7.15x, essentially flat when compared to the same 12-month period last year. Net debt-to-EBITDA has trended above 7.0x since 2017, largely to due to debt-funded acquisitions and modest equity offerings and asset sales. This is partially counterbalanced by the firm's good financial flexibility, supported by its large unencumbered asset pool, which has consistently trended in the mid-90% range of gross assets, and its fixed charge coverage ratio consistently above 3.0x, providing some cushion against cash flow declines. With a combination of unrestricted cash on hand, cash flow from operations - albeit expected to decline below historical levels - and approximately 75% of remaining capacity under its $600 million revolving credit facility, ROIC has ample liquidity to work with and offer short-term rent concessions (deferments) on a case by case basis to those tenants negatively affected by social distancing and store closures, and to temporarily absorb the likely delays in rent collection or a potential decline in occupancy rate. In terms of the compliance covenants that govern its revolving credit facility, the firm maintains healthy cushion above the triggers, even under certain stress scenarios.

Apart from its elevated net debt to EBITDA, the REIT's other credit constraints include its small size, in terms of gross assets, when compared to its peers, and its geographic concentration in the states of California, Oregon and Washington.

The negative rating outlook reflects ROIC's persistently elevated operating leverage, however, partially counterbalanced by the portfolio's fundamentals. The outlook also incorporates the uncertain prospects of a rapid recovery, as the surging unemployment rate and declining asset values will impact consumer discretionary spending once the public health crisis subsides.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating momentum is unlikely over the intermediate term considering the negative outlook. Factors that could result in a return to a stable rating outlook include: 1) net debt to EBITDA closer to 6.0x on a sustained basis; 2) maintenance of other credit metrics in line with Baa rating level, at a minimum; and 3) maintenance of ample liquidity and broad access to capital.

Factors that could prompt a downgrade include: 1) net debt to EBITDA remaining above 7.0x or a fixed charge coverage ratio below 3.0x by the end of the fiscal year 2020; 2) any liquidity challenges or any impediments to access capital. A deterioration in the tenant credit quality that results in a decline in the portfolio's occupancy rate or substantial challenges in the collection or recovery of its base rent and expense reimbursements would place additional pressure on the REIT's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) (NASDAQ: ROIC) is a retail REIT that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national and regional supermarkets and drugstores, primarily in the western region of the United States. ROIC's gross assets had a book value of $3.4 billion, as of 31 March 2020. The REIT's operating portfolio comprised 88 shopping centers and one office property, totaling approximately 10.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

