Moody's affirms ROIC's Baa2 ratings, revises outlook to negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed
the Baa2 issuer rating for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
(ROIC), as well as the Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating for its
affiliated operating subsidiary, Retail Opportunity Investments
Partnership, LP ("collectively ROIC"). In the
same action, the rating outlook for both entities was revised to
negative from stable.
The rating affirmation incorporates the resiliency and high-quality
nature of the REIT's portfolio of supermarket/pharmacy-anchored
community and neighborhood shopping centers, which is predominantly
unencumbered, as well as its ample liquidity position with no near-term
corporate debt maturities. However, the negative rating outlook
reflects the REIT's persistently elevated operating leverage (net
debt-to EBITDA) above its Baa2 rating threshold, compounded
by the expected earnings pressure over the next several quarters due to
the disruptions from the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
The following ratings were affirmed:
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC):
-- Issuer rating at Baa2
-- Pref. Shelf at (P) Baa3
-- Backed Subordinate Shelf at (P) Baa3
-- Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf at (P) Baa2
Retail Opportunity Investments Partnership, LP:
-- Backed senior unsecured debt at Baa2
-- Backed Subordinate Shelf at (P) Baa3
- Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf (P) Baa2
Outlook Actions:
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC):
Outlook, revised to Negative from Stable
Retail Opportunity Investments Partnership, LP:
Outlook, revised to Negative from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial retail
real estate segment has been affected by the shock given the sensitivity
to the retail environment and retailer health. Although ROIC's
tenant base mostly comprises necessity-based or essential businesses
(supermarkets, pharmacies, bank branches and home improvement),
many whom are paying rent, the REIT is exposed to non-essential
business (restaurants, personal care, fitness gyms,
etc.), whose operations have been significantly impacted
by store closures. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Today's action, in part, reflects the impact on ROIC,
the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered. It also considers the potential
for fiscal stimulus actions by various governments, their agencies
and financial regulators, which could eventually help mitigate some
of the financial shock on the REIT's most affected tenants.
ROIC benefits from a resilient and high-quality portfolio of anchored
shopping centers with a diversified roster of national and regional tenants,
a large unencumbered asset base, and sufficient liquidity.
Excluding scheduled near-term principal and amortization payments
on several of its mortgage notes, the REIT has no corporate debt
maturing until 2023. The REIT has taken measures to conserve cash,
including the Board of Director's decision to temporarily suspend
dividend distributions and curtail acquisitions, including previously
announced pending transactions. A significant percentage of the
portfolio features essential/necessity-based tenants and services;
nearly all of the properties are currently open and operating with a considerable
proportion of the tenants paying rent. As of the first week in
May 2020, management collected approximately 70% of the April
2020 base rent, on a cash basis, up from approximately 68%
several weeks prior. Phased re-opening of the state economies
in which the REIT operates should lead to the properties gradually returning
to normal rent generation, thus higher collectability rates by management,
but offset by potential bad debt reserves. Other positive factors
considered are the portfolio's historically healthy same-store
net operating income growth rate, consistently high portfolio occupancy
rate in the 97% range, as well as solid demographic characteristics
(densely populated, affluent demographics and above average household
income, limited new supply), which have been constructive
for the REIT's business model.
At the end of first quarter 2020, ROIC's total indebtedness
was $1.5 billion, including operating lease liabilities,
offset by $63.1 million of unrestricted cash on hand.
For the trailing 12-month period ended on 31 March 2020,
total debt to gross assets and net debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) were approximately 45% and 7.15x, essentially
flat when compared to the same 12-month period last year.
Net debt-to-EBITDA has trended above 7.0x since 2017,
largely to due to debt-funded acquisitions and modest equity offerings
and asset sales. This is partially counterbalanced by the firm's
good financial flexibility, supported by its large unencumbered
asset pool, which has consistently trended in the mid-90%
range of gross assets, and its fixed charge coverage ratio consistently
above 3.0x, providing some cushion against cash flow declines.
With a combination of unrestricted cash on hand, cash flow from
operations - albeit expected to decline below historical levels
- and approximately 75% of remaining capacity under its
$600 million revolving credit facility, ROIC has ample liquidity
to work with and offer short-term rent concessions (deferments)
on a case by case basis to those tenants negatively affected by social
distancing and store closures, and to temporarily absorb the likely
delays in rent collection or a potential decline in occupancy rate.
In terms of the compliance covenants that govern its revolving credit
facility, the firm maintains healthy cushion above the triggers,
even under certain stress scenarios.
Apart from its elevated net debt to EBITDA, the REIT's other
credit constraints include its small size, in terms of gross assets,
when compared to its peers, and its geographic concentration in
the states of California, Oregon and Washington.
The negative rating outlook reflects ROIC's persistently elevated
operating leverage, however, partially counterbalanced by
the portfolio's fundamentals. The outlook also incorporates
the uncertain prospects of a rapid recovery, as the surging unemployment
rate and declining asset values will impact consumer discretionary spending
once the public health crisis subsides.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating momentum is unlikely over the intermediate term considering
the negative outlook. Factors that could result in a return to
a stable rating outlook include: 1) net debt to EBITDA closer to
6.0x on a sustained basis; 2) maintenance of other credit
metrics in line with Baa rating level, at a minimum; and 3)
maintenance of ample liquidity and broad access to capital.
Factors that could prompt a downgrade include: 1) net debt to EBITDA
remaining above 7.0x or a fixed charge coverage ratio below 3.0x
by the end of the fiscal year 2020; 2) any liquidity challenges or
any impediments to access capital. A deterioration in the tenant
credit quality that results in a decline in the portfolio's occupancy
rate or substantial challenges in the collection or recovery of its base
rent and expense reimbursements would place additional pressure on the
REIT's ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) (NASDAQ: ROIC)
is a retail REIT that specializes in the acquisition, ownership
and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping
centers, anchored by national and regional supermarkets and drugstores,
primarily in the western region of the United States. ROIC's gross
assets had a book value of $3.4 billion, as of 31
March 2020. The REIT's operating portfolio comprised 88 shopping
centers and one office property, totaling approximately 10.1
million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) at the end of the first
quarter of 2020.
