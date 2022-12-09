Moody's affirms RPM's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 ratings of RPM International Inc. (RPM) reflecting good operating performance in a challenging raw material environment over the past two years, while considering credit metrics that are not fully supportive of the rating. The outlook is stable.

"RPM's credit metrics are expected to remain stressed in 2023 due to weaker economic conditions so the company has very little room in the current rating for any further increase in debt due to acquisitions or share repurchases," according to John Rogers, Senior Vice President and lead analyst on RPM. "The stable outlook also assumes that management will work to reduce debt and return credit metrics to more appropriate levels as soon as practical," he added.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: RPM International Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: RPM International Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RPM's Baa3 ratings reflect the company's leading brands and market shares in a diverse portfolio of products with good balance between consumer and industrial end markets. Most of RPM's products can be characterized as specialty coatings and sealants with niche applications in corrosion control, waterproofing, sealing, flooring and roofing. The profile also reflects the expectation that margins will improve over the next several years as raw material and energy costs come down and the company's Margin Achievement Program ("MAP") lowers operating costs by centralizing manufacturing, procurement and other administrative functions. RPM's financial performance has proved to be resilient as it faced challenges in the availability of, and price for, many of its raw materials in 2021 and 2022. This has caused inventories to rise above historical levels, which has had a negative impact on cash flows. RPM will face additional headwinds in fiscal 2023 and part of fiscal 2024, due to a recession in Europe and a more modest slowdown in the US. Despite these issues, Moody's believe that the company's credit metrics will remain weaker than levels that would fully support the rating, but that management will take the necessary steps to return metrics to levels more supportive of rating over the next 18 months.

Offsetting factors in RPM's credit profile include the company's pursuit of bolt-on acquisitions, exposure to the cyclical commercial and new residential construction markets, and profit volatility due to unpredictable raw material prices. Construction exposure tends to be somewhat mitigated by the broad range of products that serve maintenance and repair ("MRO") application, which exhibit better resiliency through weaker economic periods and account for roughly two-thirds of total revenues. While raw material cost escalation has been an issue over the past two years, the company has demonstrated the ability to fully offset these costs with selling price increases, albeit with a lag. Additionally, RPM's sizable dividend does limit free cash flow and financial flexibility in a downturn and subsequent to acquisitions. Because credit metrics are stressed, the rating assumes that any further dividend increases will be immaterial relative to the company's gross cash flow.

RPM has a good liquidity profile supported by cash balances of $198 million, a $1.35 billion revolver maturing in 2027 with $971 million availability as of August 31, 2022, and the expectation for roughly $300 million of free cash flow over the next four quarters. The credit facility has a 3.75x leverage test and a 3.5x interest coverage test. Moody's anticipates that the company will remain within compliance of these covenants over the next two years.

The stable outlook anticipates that leverage, which is currently at 3.6x on a Moody's adjusted basis, will trend back below 3.0x over the next 18 months, with Retained Cash Flow/Debt improving to the high teens. Metrics could temporarily weaken given the economic environment in 2023, but would be expected to recover quickly to support the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely at this time, Moody's would consider an upgrade once the MAP to Growth initiative is completed and EBITDA margins rise to the high teens, Retained Cash Flow/Debt (Moody's-adjusted) improves toward 25% and Debt/EBITDA improves to the mid-2.0x range, both on a sustained basis. Moody's would consider a downgrade if leverage were to remain elevated above 3.0x and RCF/TD were to remain in the low-to-mid teens, after the economy recovers from the downturn in calendar 2023. Moody's would also consider a downgrade if the company undertakes a larger debt-financed acquisition or share repurchase while credit metrics are stressed.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

RPM's credit risk is neutral-to-low (CIS-2) as neutral-to-low governance risk offsets moderately negative environmental and social risks. RPM low governance risk is supported by a strong financial strategy, risk management, track record and reliability. Consistent financial policies support its investment grade ratings.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) is a Medina, Ohio (US)-based holding company whose subsidiaries are manufacturers of specialty coatings, sealants, and other building material products for the industrial and consumer retail markets. The company operates through four main reporting segments, (1) the Construction Products Group (CPG); (2) the Performance Coatings Group (PCG); (3) Consumer Products; and (4) the Specialty segment, which has a diversified portfolio of niche specialty coatings, construction products, industrial cleaners, and other specialty chemical businesses. RPM's legacy industrial segments (CPG and PCG) generated approximately 55% of revenues, the consumer segment contributed approximately 33%, and the specialty segment generated 12% as of FY 2022. Over 75% of RPM's revenues are from North America with the balance from Europe, Latin America and Asia. The company generates revenues of roughly $6-7 billion per year.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

