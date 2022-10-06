Moody's affirms RWE's Baa2 issuer rating; outlook stable

Paris, October 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating, the Baa2 senior unsecured rating and the (P)Baa2 rating of the senior unsecured EMTN programme of RWE AG. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed the Ba1 rating of the subordinated hybrid capital securities (the hybrids), the Prime-2 commercial paper rating and the (P)P-2 other short term rating. The outlook on all the ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 1 October, RWE said it had agreed to acquire Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc.("CEB") for an enterprise value of $6.8 billion. The transaction, which will be funded by debt and around €2.4 billion of new equity (approximately $2.4 billion) through the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond, is expected to close during the first half of 2023.

The affirmation of the Baa2 issuer rating reflects Moody's view that the envisaged acquisition of CEB is a continuation of RWE's strategy whereby renewables (RES) will become increasingly important in the company's earnings mix. Among others, the rating agency considers that the integration of CEB will enhance RWE's credit profile through (1) acceleration of RWE's current strategy of focusing on RES, (2) a better balancing of the RES portfolio which hitherto had only limited exposure to photovoltaic technology, (3) an improved geographic earnings mix as exposure to the US market grows, (4) limited risk around a project development pipeline in the near term, and (5) because operational cash flows at CEB will largely cover expected capex needs in the short term.

These strengths are balanced by the negative impact that the incremental debt load will have on RWE's financial metrics. In that regard, Moody's notes that the acquisition takes place in an operating environment that is uncertain with regards to the sustainability of current high power prices and the impact of any Government imposed power pricing caping mechanisms, which have the potential to cause downwards ratings pressure. On the positive side, Moody' believes that RWE will see earnings upside for its flexible generation fleet. In addition – in the current environment of energy scarcity – RWE's non-core operations (coal in particular) should also benefit from stronger cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months due to favorable spreads and incremental capacity deployed. On the flipside, RWE's carbon intensity will continue to remain high compared to most of its European peers.

Whilst Moody's acknowledges the current level of power prices – and the fact that forward curves have shifted substantially upwards – the deleveraging of RWE post transaction will to some extent hinge on power prices remaining at historically high levels. Simultaneously, there are numerous discussions ongoing at a political level – both at a national level in Germany and on a broader European level – as regards to whether power prices for certain technologies/fuels should be capped. Ongoing discussions around such market mechanisms add a degree of uncertainty around how this could potentially dent cash flow generation in the outer years after the transaction closes. Moody's also notes that – in view of RWE's substantial exposure to commodity derivatives and margin calls/collaterals – the pace of deleveraging will also depend on how these unwind.

On 4 October, RWE also announced that it would close its lignite business in 2030 following an agreement with the German government. The earlier closure, which was initially scheduled for 2038, will not entail any changes to the previously agreed €2.6 billion compensation package that RWE has received from the government. Whereas RWE will see its mining liabilities increase by €1.3 billion, Moody's understands this to be largely an accounting effect – with minimal impact on actual cash flows – as the company would no longer be able to expense certain of its costs beyond 2030. As part of the announcement, RWE also said that 1.2 GW of its lignite capacity – that was supposed to close this year - would now be connected to the grid until March 2024 in order to ensure energy supply. Given today's power prices, Moody's expects this to provide a solid uptick to earnings and cash flows in 2023.

In addition to the above, RWE's Baa2 rating continues to reflect its large and well-diversified generation portfolio; progress in executing the strategy of growing the renewables generation portfolio; and solid financial metrics prior to the acquisition. These positives are balanced against the relatively short, but increasing, remaining life of its earnings in the context of long-term liabilities and its large long-term provisions; and some degree of execution risk associated with the company's capital spending programme.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's understands that there is around $2.6 billion of project finance debt at CEB, which may still be rolled over as part of the transaction. RWE also has project finance debt in place at its Triton Knoll windfarm. The rating agency understands that future debt maturities – unless fully reimbursed – will be refinanced at the level of RWE AG. As such, the structural subordination in the company's capital structure is deemed manageable as around half of the project finance debt at CEB will be repaid within four years of closing. However, Moody's cautions that there is limited headroom for incremental amounts of priority debt in the first years after closing.

The mandatory convertible bond used to finance the transaction has a one year maturity and will convert to equity upon maturity or obtention of regulatory clearances to complete the acquisition, and is consequently treated as equity when considering RWE's credit metrics.

LIQUIDITY

RWE's liquidity profile is currently good. As of 30 June, the company had €8 billion of undrawn RCF and close to €13 billion of cash. However, in the current operating environment, Moody's considers that RWE's cash flows are extremely sensitive to the evolution of commodity prices and potential margins calls or unwinding of these. In addition to potentially causing temporary pressure on liquidity, the evolution of margin calls and collaterals will ultimately also affect RWE's level of net debt and Moody's adjusted credit metrics.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that RWE will successfully integrate CEB and continue to transform its own renewables pipeline into earnings, allowing for its Funds from operations (FFO)/ Net Debt ratio to remain at least in the high 20s in percentage terms. Moreover, the stable outlook also anticipates that RWE will put mitigants in place to protect its credit metrics should this become necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In view of the recently announced acquisition, and the time it will take to digest it, as well as the continuing challenging markets in Europe upward pressure on the ratings is currently not anticipated.

The Baa2 issuer rating could come under downward pressure should RWE fail to maintain its FFO/ Net Debt ratio at least in the high 20s in percentage terms. Moreover, given the volatility in the derivatives market, downward pressure could also develop should RWE's liquidity profile deteriorate sharply.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Essen, Germany, RWE AG is a large power generator with reported EBITDA of around EUR3.7 billion in 2021.

