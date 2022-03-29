Moody's affirms RadNet's B2 CFR, revises outlook to positive

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed RadNet Management, Inc.'s ("RadNet") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B1 rating on the first lien senior secured credit facility. Moody's also revised the outlook to positive from stable and upgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2.

The outlook revision to positive from stable reflects the company's full recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Moody's view that this recovery will be sustained. The change of outlook also reflects RadNet's improved financial leverage, EBITDA margins and liquidity in 2021.

The affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that RadNet's business volume and revenue growth in the next 12-18 months will be comparable to pre-pandemic levels and the company's financial leverage will remain in the low 4-times range.

The upgrade of the company's SGL rating reflects improved liquidity supported by Moody's expectation of $40-50 million in annual free cash flow and the company's $134 million in cash as of December 2021. RadNet's liquidity is further supported by extended debt maturities as the company refinanced its capital structure in April 2021.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: RadNet Management, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....$195 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility expiring in 2026 at B1 (LGD3)

....$725 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2028 at B1 (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: RadNet Management, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: RadNet Management, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RadNet Management, Inc's B2 CFR is constrained by its geographic concentration in six states with most of its facilities located in California, New York and Maryland. Moody's estimates that the company's financial leverage was approximately 4.3 times at the end of December 2021. The rating is constrained by the company's high fixed costs, including significant CAPEX and sizeable interest expenses.

The company's ratings benefit from its strong competitive position in its primary markets. The rating also benefits from the diversification of revenues through the multi-modality capabilities (including X-rays, CT scans, MRI, ultrasound and mammography) of its sites. The company's payor diversity is good with around 57% of revenues sourced from commercial payors that offer higher reimbursement rates than government payors.

RadNet's liquidity is very good and is supported by Moody's expectation of $40-50 million in annual free cash flow, $134 million in cash and approximately $187 million available to draw under the company's $195 million revolver as of 12/31/2021. The company only has modest mandatory annual amortization of its first lien term loan (~ 7 million) although its capital expenditure requirements are material given the need to maintain expensive diagnostic equipment.

Social risks are material for RadNet given the substantial implications for public health and safety. RadNet was materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 but the company's business volumes have largely recovered since then. The medical imaging services business is also exposed to some social risk given that the services may be provided on an out-of-network basis and may be subject to government regulations such as the No Surprises Act of 2022. As a publicly-traded company, RadNet's transparency, disclosures, accountability and compliance are likely to be better than its private equity-owned peers.

The B1 rating on Radnet's senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan is one notch higher than the company's B2 CFR. The senior secured credit facilities benefit from the cushion provided by the existence of a significant amount of unsecured trade payables and lease rejection claims. The revolver and the term loan are secured by a first lien on substantially all of RadNet's assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's ratings could be upgraded if it increases the scale and geographic diversification. Additionally, Moody's would consider an upgrade if the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5 times. Furthermore, a disciplined growth strategy and a stable reimbursement environment are needed for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance and/or liquidity position weaken due to reasons including the change in the trajectory of the pandemic, labor shortage and inflation. Quantitatively, Moody's could downgrade the rating if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kailash Chhaya, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

