Moody's affirms Radiate's B2 CFR on $3.4 billion dividend recapitalization; outlook stable

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Radiate Holdco, LLC's (Radiate or the Company) B2 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default (PDR) following
the Company's planned $3.4 billion dividend recapitalization.
Moody's also assigned a a B1 rating to the Senior Secured Bank Credit
Facility including the amended and extended $1.19 billion
6-year, Term Loan B (due 2026) and amended, extended,
and upsized 5-year, $415 million Revolving Credit
Facility (RCF, due 2025). Moody's affirmed the B1 rating
on the existing Term Loan B (due 2024) and existing Revolving Credit Facility
(due 2022), which are expected to be fully repaid/retired at transaction
close and ratings withdrawn at that time. Moody's also assigned
a B1 rating to new 8-year, $2.25 billion Senior
Secured Notes (due 2028) and a Caa1 rating to new 8-year,
$1 billion Senior Unsecured Notes (due 2028). Moody's
also affirms the Caa1 rating on the $700 million existing Senior
Unsecured Notes, which are expected to be fully repaid at transaction
close and withdrawn at that time. The outlook is stable.
Radiate (D/B/A Astound Broadband) intends to refinance its capital structure
(the "Transaction"). The Company intends to raise $3.4
billion in debt to fully repay outstanding borrowings under its RCF (of
about $175 million), partially prepay the existing Term Loan
B (of approximately $2.065 billion) and fully repay $700
million in existing senior unsecured notes. Incremental debt proceeds,
net of debt repayment, of approximately $500 million will
be used principally to pay a sponsor dividend, plus transaction
fees and expenses. Pro forma for the Transaction, we project
total consolidated leverage will be approximately 6.6x at close
(Moody's adjusted, pro forma for pending acquisitions).
The transaction is expected to close by September 21, 2020 (the
"Close").
Assignments:
..Issuer: Radiate HoldCo, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa1 (LGD6)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Radiate HoldCo, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Radiate HoldCo, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Radiate HoldCo, LLC's (Radiate or the Company) Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) reflects the company's small scale, weak free cash
flow, and private equity ownership which poses event risk and tolerates
aggressive financial policies including high leverage. The company's
video and voice business are also under increasing pressure, as
it competes in highly competitive markets. The Company has been
losing video and voice subscribers at an accelerating rate as customers
migrate to lower-cost video streaming services and substitute wireline
voice with wireless mobile services. Also constraining the rating
is the company's weak market share evidenced by below average performance
metrics including EBITDA to homes passed and Triple Play Equivalent (TPE;
defined as a simple average of the company's three main product penetration
rates). Supporting the rating is organic growth in its residential
broadband (or HSD) product and business services segment, driven
by higher demand for bandwidth and speed as subscribers consume more data.
The Company's ability to protect and grow its market position is supported
by significant investments in its fiber-rich network, with
industry leading speeds. The rating is also supported by a predictable
business model that produces stable revenues, pricing power,
and strong EBITDA growth and margins.
Radiate has good liquidity supported by positive internal cash flows,
an undrawn revolver, springing covenants with solid expected headroom,
and a favorable maturity profile with no near-term maturities until
2025.
Radiate's financial policies reflect moderate governance risks.
The company has a less than conservative financial policy. Private
equity ownership tolerates high leverage and shareholder distributions.
At close, we estimate the leverage ratio will be 6.6x.
The ratio will fall to near 5.7x within 2 years, by the end
of 2022.
The rapid and widening spread of coronavirus, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive shock that is unprecedented in many
sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
However, we believe the cable sector has less exposure than many
others. We believe subscriber losses in voice and video have temporarily
moderated, and there has been much greater demand in residential
broadband. Video viewership and engagement is rising sharply,
with subscribers spending extraordinary time watching TV for news,
and there has been a significant rise in viewership for entertainment
programming, with a complete shut-down of US cinemas.
Usage has become more evenly distributed with a sharp rise in online commerce
and the shift to remote work and distance learning.
Any negative implications — disruptions to direct selling,
on-premise installations and service, small and medium sized
businesses, advertising, certain programming (sports and new
production / content), and operations (component supply chains,
construction / network upgrades) - will likely be only a temporary
and partial offset. We expect higher bad debt expense and the loss
of advertising revenue will be the most significant most negative implications,
but largely offset by savings in operating expenses with operators benefiting
from lower sales, marketing, and service costs.
In conjunction with the refinancing, the company will amend its
existing Credit Agreement. Material changes will include features
that will allow for the portability of the credit facility, in line
with the features of the new senior secured and senior unsecured notes.
These features will allow a buyer to assume the existing capital structure
and claim priorities, if there is a change in control by a new creditor
as permitted by the credit agreement and indenture and assuming the ratings
on the instruments are not lower than the current ratings.
The capital structure is largely secured (about 77% secured).
The credit facilities are secured by substantially all property and assets
of the borrower and guarantors including a first priority pledge of all
equity interests of the borrower and the direct subsidiaries of each guarantor,
limited, in the case of the voting stock of any first tier foreign
subsidiary holding company, to a pledge of 65% of the voting
capital of such foreign subsidiary and all communication licenses,
to the extent permitted. The bank facility is guaranteed by the
direct parent company of the borrower and each of the borrower's present
and future, direct and indirect wholly owned material domestic restricted
subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions.
The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company,
as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating,
an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given
the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure,
and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure.
Moody's rates the bank facilities B1 (LGD3), one notch above the
CFR with a priority claim on the assets of the operating company.
The unsecured notes are rated Caa1 (LGD6), 2 notches below the CFR
given subordination in the capital structure that is dominated by secured
bank lenders.
Outlook
Our outlook reflects revenue growth in the low single-digit percent
over the next 12-18 months, to approximately $1.5-$1.6
billion, generating up $800 million in EBITDA on margins
in the mid 40% range. We expect leverage to be high,
6.6x at close, falling by about .9x over the next
12-18 months to near 5.7x. We project free cash flow
to debt of no more than 1-3%. We project our calculation
of market penetration (the Triple-Play-Equivalent) will
fall to near 17% and EBITDA to Homes Passed to be up to $240.
We expect mid-single-digit percent broadband subscriber
growth and video and voice subscriber losses of 10%-15%.
Our outlook reflects certain key assumptions including CAPEX to revenues
to average at least mid-20% and average borrowing costs
of approximately 5%. We expect liquidity to remain good.
All figures are Moody's adjusted unless otherwise noted.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could consider a positive rating action if:
» Total gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 5.0x;
and
» Free cash flow to total gross debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained
above 5.0%
A positive rating action would also be considered if cash flows were positive
and rising, market penetration and loss rates in video and voice
lose rates stabilized or improved substantially, or were materially
offset by growth in broadband or other services.
Moody's could consider a negative rating action if:
» Total gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) rises above 6.25x,
or
» Free cash flow to total gross debt (Moody's adjusted) turns negative,
or
» Liquidity deteriorates
Radiate, based in Princeton, New Jersey, is the parent
of RCN Telecom Services, LLC, Grande Communications Networks
LLC, and Wave Broadband. The Company provides video,
high-speed internet and voice services to residential and commercial
customers in 16 markets located on the West coast, the Northeast
coast and Chicago and in Texas. As of the period ended June 30,
2020, the Company served approximately 375 thousand video,
948 thousand HSD, and 271 thousand voice subscribers. Revenue
for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was over $1.4
billion. Radiate is owned by TPG Capital, the majority shareholder
(with approximately 85% share), as well as Capital G (through
Google Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.
(Aa2 stable), and Patriot Media Consulting, Radiate's
executive management company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in
December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
