Moody's affirms Radiate's B2 CFR on $3.4 billion dividend recapitalization; outlook stable

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Radiate Holdco, LLC's (Radiate or the Company) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default (PDR) following the Company's planned $3.4 billion dividend recapitalization. Moody's also assigned a a B1 rating to the Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility including the amended and extended $1.19 billion 6-year, Term Loan B (due 2026) and amended, extended, and upsized 5-year, $415 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF, due 2025). Moody's affirmed the B1 rating on the existing Term Loan B (due 2024) and existing Revolving Credit Facility (due 2022), which are expected to be fully repaid/retired at transaction close and ratings withdrawn at that time. Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to new 8-year, $2.25 billion Senior Secured Notes (due 2028) and a Caa1 rating to new 8-year, $1 billion Senior Unsecured Notes (due 2028). Moody's also affirms the Caa1 rating on the $700 million existing Senior Unsecured Notes, which are expected to be fully repaid at transaction close and withdrawn at that time. The outlook is stable.

Radiate (D/B/A Astound Broadband) intends to refinance its capital structure (the "Transaction"). The Company intends to raise $3.4 billion in debt to fully repay outstanding borrowings under its RCF (of about $175 million), partially prepay the existing Term Loan B (of approximately $2.065 billion) and fully repay $700 million in existing senior unsecured notes. Incremental debt proceeds, net of debt repayment, of approximately $500 million will be used principally to pay a sponsor dividend, plus transaction fees and expenses. Pro forma for the Transaction, we project total consolidated leverage will be approximately 6.6x at close (Moody's adjusted, pro forma for pending acquisitions). The transaction is expected to close by September 21, 2020 (the "Close").

Assignments:

..Issuer: Radiate HoldCo, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1 (LGD6)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Radiate HoldCo, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Radiate HoldCo, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Radiate HoldCo, LLC's (Radiate or the Company) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the company's small scale, weak free cash flow, and private equity ownership which poses event risk and tolerates aggressive financial policies including high leverage. The company's video and voice business are also under increasing pressure, as it competes in highly competitive markets. The Company has been losing video and voice subscribers at an accelerating rate as customers migrate to lower-cost video streaming services and substitute wireline voice with wireless mobile services. Also constraining the rating is the company's weak market share evidenced by below average performance metrics including EBITDA to homes passed and Triple Play Equivalent (TPE; defined as a simple average of the company's three main product penetration rates). Supporting the rating is organic growth in its residential broadband (or HSD) product and business services segment, driven by higher demand for bandwidth and speed as subscribers consume more data. The Company's ability to protect and grow its market position is supported by significant investments in its fiber-rich network, with industry leading speeds. The rating is also supported by a predictable business model that produces stable revenues, pricing power, and strong EBITDA growth and margins.

Radiate has good liquidity supported by positive internal cash flows, an undrawn revolver, springing covenants with solid expected headroom, and a favorable maturity profile with no near-term maturities until 2025.

Radiate's financial policies reflect moderate governance risks. The company has a less than conservative financial policy. Private equity ownership tolerates high leverage and shareholder distributions. At close, we estimate the leverage ratio will be 6.6x. The ratio will fall to near 5.7x within 2 years, by the end of 2022.

The rapid and widening spread of coronavirus, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive shock that is unprecedented in many sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

However, we believe the cable sector has less exposure than many others. We believe subscriber losses in voice and video have temporarily moderated, and there has been much greater demand in residential broadband. Video viewership and engagement is rising sharply, with subscribers spending extraordinary time watching TV for news, and there has been a significant rise in viewership for entertainment programming, with a complete shut-down of US cinemas. Usage has become more evenly distributed with a sharp rise in online commerce and the shift to remote work and distance learning.

Any negative implications — disruptions to direct selling, on-premise installations and service, small and medium sized businesses, advertising, certain programming (sports and new production / content), and operations (component supply chains, construction / network upgrades) - will likely be only a temporary and partial offset. We expect higher bad debt expense and the loss of advertising revenue will be the most significant most negative implications, but largely offset by savings in operating expenses with operators benefiting from lower sales, marketing, and service costs.

In conjunction with the refinancing, the company will amend its existing Credit Agreement. Material changes will include features that will allow for the portability of the credit facility, in line with the features of the new senior secured and senior unsecured notes. These features will allow a buyer to assume the existing capital structure and claim priorities, if there is a change in control by a new creditor as permitted by the credit agreement and indenture and assuming the ratings on the instruments are not lower than the current ratings.

The capital structure is largely secured (about 77% secured). The credit facilities are secured by substantially all property and assets of the borrower and guarantors including a first priority pledge of all equity interests of the borrower and the direct subsidiaries of each guarantor, limited, in the case of the voting stock of any first tier foreign subsidiary holding company, to a pledge of 65% of the voting capital of such foreign subsidiary and all communication licenses, to the extent permitted. The bank facility is guaranteed by the direct parent company of the borrower and each of the borrower's present and future, direct and indirect wholly owned material domestic restricted subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. Moody's rates the bank facilities B1 (LGD3), one notch above the CFR with a priority claim on the assets of the operating company. The unsecured notes are rated Caa1 (LGD6), 2 notches below the CFR given subordination in the capital structure that is dominated by secured bank lenders.

Outlook

Our outlook reflects revenue growth in the low single-digit percent over the next 12-18 months, to approximately $1.5-$1.6 billion, generating up $800 million in EBITDA on margins in the mid 40% range. We expect leverage to be high, 6.6x at close, falling by about .9x over the next 12-18 months to near 5.7x. We project free cash flow to debt of no more than 1-3%. We project our calculation of market penetration (the Triple-Play-Equivalent) will fall to near 17% and EBITDA to Homes Passed to be up to $240. We expect mid-single-digit percent broadband subscriber growth and video and voice subscriber losses of 10%-15%. Our outlook reflects certain key assumptions including CAPEX to revenues to average at least mid-20% and average borrowing costs of approximately 5%. We expect liquidity to remain good. All figures are Moody's adjusted unless otherwise noted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider a positive rating action if:

» Total gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 5.0x; and

» Free cash flow to total gross debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 5.0%

A positive rating action would also be considered if cash flows were positive and rising, market penetration and loss rates in video and voice lose rates stabilized or improved substantially, or were materially offset by growth in broadband or other services.

Moody's could consider a negative rating action if:

» Total gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) rises above 6.25x, or

» Free cash flow to total gross debt (Moody's adjusted) turns negative, or

» Liquidity deteriorates

Radiate, based in Princeton, New Jersey, is the parent of RCN Telecom Services, LLC, Grande Communications Networks LLC, and Wave Broadband. The Company provides video, high-speed internet and voice services to residential and commercial customers in 16 markets located on the West coast, the Northeast coast and Chicago and in Texas. As of the period ended June 30, 2020, the Company served approximately 375 thousand video, 948 thousand HSD, and 271 thousand voice subscribers. Revenue for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was over $1.4 billion. Radiate is owned by TPG Capital, the majority shareholder (with approximately 85% share), as well as Capital G (through Google Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (Aa2 stable), and Patriot Media Consulting, Radiate's executive management company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jason Cuomo

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

