Moody's affirms Radiology Partners' Caa1 CFR; outlook changed to positive

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Radiology Partners,
Inc's ("Radiology Partners") Caa1 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR),
B3 first lien senior secured rating and Caa3 rating on the company's
senior unsecured notes. The outlook was changed to positive from
stable.
Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the company's
proposed $650 million senior secured notes. The proceeds
of this notes offering, along with $150 million in new cash
equity and $129 million of cash will be used to finance the acquisition
of MEDNAX Radiology Solutions and pay transaction fees/expenses.
The rating affirmation reflects the company's very high leverage
and significant execution risk in integrating MEDNAX Radiology Solutions,
which will increase the company's revenues by up to 40%.
Moody's estimates that the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA
was around 9.0 times for the last twelve months ended September
30, 2020, including an add-back for lost earnings due
to the pandemic. Moody's expects that leverage will improve,
but remain high, with pro forma debt/EBITDA, including MEDNAX
Radiology Solution, in the 7.5-8.0 times range
in 2021. Achieving this level of deleveraging, however,
remains uncertain given the execution and governance risks associated
with the integration of MEDNAX Radiology Solutions and ongoing social
risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The change of outlook to positive reflects a significant recovery in patient
volumes in recent months following very steep declines in the second quarter
of 2020 triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The positive outlook
also reflects the company's materially expanded scale and geographic
diversity after completing the acquisition of the radiology business from
MEDNAX, Inc.
A summary of all affected ratings is as follows:
Ratings affirmed:
Radiology Partners, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating at Caa1
Probability of Default Rating at Caa1-PD
$300 million senior secured first lien revolving credit
facility expiring 2024 at B3 (LGD3)
$1.4 billion senior secured first lien term loan
due 2025 at B3 (LGD3)
$710 million unsecured notes due 2028 at Caa3 (LGD5)
Ratings Assigned:
Radiology Partners, Inc.
Proposed $650 million secured notes due 2025 at B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
The outlook was changed to positive from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects Radiology Partners' very high
financial leverage and significant execution risk in integrating MEDNAX
Radiology Solutions. The company has increased its revenue by around
10-fold over the last five years through acquisitions. The
company will further increase its revenue by up to ~40% when the
MEDNAX Radiology Solutions acquisition is completed. This extremely
rapid pace of growth carries significant risk, including systems
integration, financial reporting, and people alignment.
Radiology Partner's liquidity is good, supported by $102
million in cash and a $300 million revolving credit facility which
will be undrawn following the proposed transaction. Absent acquisitions
and related integration and transaction costs, Moody's believes
that Radiology Partners has the potential to generate over $100
million of free cash flow. However, Moody's expects
the company to remain acquisitive and significant transaction and business
integration costs associated with the MEDNAX transaction will further
constrain free cash flow over the next 12-18 months.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's
analysis has considered the effect on the performance of the corporate
assets from the current weak U.S. economic activity and
a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although economic recovery
is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely
tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree
of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
Radiology is a sector of healthcare that has social risk given that radiology
services can give rise to surprise medical bills, which are currently
an area of intensive political focus. That said, Moody's
believes that the company's direct exposure to potential surprise medical
bill legislation is limited given Radiology Partners has a limited number
of medical claims that are both out-of-network and balance
billed to patients. However, the company remains exposed
to pricing pressure as an indirect result of some surprise medical bill
proposals that would use median in-network rates as a benchmark.
In terms of governance, the company is ~61% owned by three
private equity investors. The company's financial policies are
expected to remain aggressive reflecting its majority control by a private
equity investor. However, since physicians also own a significant
proportion of the company, they will also have a material influence
in deciding the company's policies. Over time, Radiology
Partners may need to provide liquidity to doctors as they retire which
raises the risk of cash outflows.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity and/or operating
performance deteriorates, it fails to effectively integrate acquired
practices including the MEDNAX Radiology Solutions acquisition,
or if its financial policies become more aggressive.
Ratings could be upgraded if Radiology Partners smoothly integrates MEDNAX
Radiology Solutions and other acquired practices. Additionally,
Moody's would consider an upgrade if the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA
is sustained below 7.5 times and the company demonstrates the ability
to sustainably generate positive free cash flow.
Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Radiology Partners is one
of the largest physician-led and physician-owned radiology
practices in the U.S. Services provided include diagnostic
and interventional radiology. The company is 20.1%
owned by New Enterprise Associates, 10.3% by Future
Fund, 32.4% by Starr and the rest by physicians,
management and other investors. Pro forma revenues including the
recent MEDNAX Radiology Solutions acquisition are approximately $1.9
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kailash Chhaya, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
