Moody's affirms Rady Children's Hospital and Health Center's (CA) Aa3; outlook stable

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Rady Children's Hospital and Health Center, CA's Aa3 revenue bond rating, affecting approximately $359 million of rated debt. Bonds were issued by the California Statewide Communities Development Authority and by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Aa3 reflects Rady's reputation for clinical excellence, and its position as the dominant provider of tertiary and quaternary pediatric services in the greater San Diego region, key strengths that we expect will be maintained. The organization's unrestricted cash reserves have grown significantly over the years and will continue to provide for robust liquidity metrics. Though margins have declined following COVID-19 and the suspension of all non-essential procedures, we expect operating performance (inclusive of provider fee) will remain solid as the organization has since resumed all procedures and is seeing volumes begin to ramp up. Additionally, Rady will continue to benefit significantly from California's provider fee program which provides cushion during a period of reduced core profitability. That said, given the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus and unpredictability of potential future impacts, there is a possibility that further outbreaks from COVID-19 will result in protracted revenue and cash flow shortfalls. Additional ongoing challenges include material pension liability, and somewhat aggressive asset liability management.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in short-term volume and operating losses. Though the organization's robust margins (inclusive of provider fee) prior to COVID-19 and relief funding from the CARES Act will help offset operating losses in fiscal 2020, the ability to return volumes and financial performance to pre COVID-19 levels remains uncertain. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, lower oil prices, and financial market declines may impact the local economy.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects an expectation that Rady's profitability margins (inclusive of provider fee) will return to pre-COVID levels following containment, and that the organization will maintain robust liquidity metrics which collectively will provide for strong debt coverage and support ongoing capital investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Further strengthening of the organization's core measures, and additional material revenue growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Substantial and prolonged decline in financial performance or material change to the MediCal provider fee program that results in significantly reduced net receipts

-Further outbreaks from COVID-19 that result in protracted revenue and cash flow shortfalls

-Significant weakening of market position or a material drop in balance sheet measures

-A material increase in debt absent a commensurate increase in organizational resources

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the Obligated Group. The Obligated Group currently consists of Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego (RCH), and Rady Children's Hospital and Health Center (RCHHC), the corporate parent. RCHHC has other affiliates that are not currently part of the Obligated Group, including Rady Children's Hospital Foundation, Rady Children's Hospital Research Center (d/b/a Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine), and Rady Children's Physician Management Services, Inc. The obligated group makes up 94% of the organization's total assets, and produces 99% of the organization's excess of revenues over expenses. Covenants of the Obligated Group include: a negative pledge on property and gross revenues (other than permitted liens - see bond documents); and the obligation to maintain a debt service coverage ratio of 1.20 times. Additional covenants related to Rady's bank agreements include a minimum days cash on hand requirement of 90 days, and a maximum debt to capitalization covenant of 65%.

PROFILE

Rady Children's Hospital and Health Center is a California, not-for-profit, 501-c-3, health services organization located in San Diego County. The organization includes: 438 general acute care beds, 24 acute psychiatric beds, and a 43 bed skilled nursing facility; a foundation; a research center; and an extensive network of regional services. Rady has a close affiliation with University of California at San Diego, and is consistently rated among the top children's hospitals in the country. Rady has a 92% market share in all of San Diego County.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rita Strauss

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eugene Spielman

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

