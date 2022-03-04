Moody's affirms Raiffeisen Bank International's ratings and maintains a stable outlook

Baseline Credit Assessment downgraded to baa3 from baa2
Frankfurt am Main, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the
ratings of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI), including the
bank's A2 long-term deposit, senior unsecured and Counterparty
Risk Ratings (CRR), the Baa2 subordinate debt ratings and the Ba2(hyb)
ratings on RBI's non-cumulative preference shares.
At the same time, Moody's downgraded RBI's Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa3 from baa2 and affirmed the bank's
baa2 Adjusted BCA and P-1 short-term deposit ratings and
CRRs. The outlook on RBI's long-term senior unsecured
debt and deposit ratings remains stable.
Through its subsidiaries in Russia (B3 ratings under review) and Ukraine
(B3 ratings under review), RBI is highly exposed to the downside
credit risks provoked by the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia and
today's rating actions were prompted by the adverse developments
in the region.
The downgrade of RBI's BCA reflects that the bank's financial profile
will weaken as a result of the economic impact of the conflict.
In particular, the severe sanctions that Western countries have
imposed on Russia and the economic disruption that Russia's military
invasion causes in Ukraine will hit RBI's profitability.
At the same time, Moody's considers the increased risks for
creditors to be substantially mitigated because of RBI's status
as the central institution of the Austrian Raiffeisen Banking Group (RGB)
and it being a member bank in RBG's institutional protection scheme
(IPS), which ensures financial support for RBI, in case of
need. Consequently, Moody's affirmed RBI's baa2
Adjusted BCA and ratings while maintaining a stable outlook.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463618
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
DOWNGRADE OF RBI'S BCA REFLECTS PRESSURE ON RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN
OPERATIONS
Moody's expects RBI's operations in Russia and Ukraine to
be challenged by the consequences of the military conflict caused by Russia's
invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions imposed on Russia's
economy and financial system. Its Russian and Ukrainian businesses
have strengthened RBI's profitability in recent years, based
in particular on strong contributions from RBI's large Russian operations.
The downgrade of RBI's BCA reflects Moody's expectation that
RBI's profitability will be materially and more permanently reduced
as a result of its Eastern European operations being negatively impacted
by military conflict and sanctions. The downgrade also reflects
the downside risks the conflict may pose to RBI's asset quality
and capitalization and considered mitigants put in place by RBI,
including the bank's temporary full retention of its 2021 profit
and a ruble currency hedge held directly by RBI to shield its regulatory
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio against ruble devaluation. In addition,
RBI benefits from a solid funding and liquidity profile. The bank
has access to sector funds and pools liquidity on behalf of RBG's member
banks. At the same time, its Eastern European subsidiaries
are self-funded and do not require cross-border funding
from RBI. This limits RBI's financial risk to its capital
investment in its subsidiaries.
AFFIRMATION OF RBI'S ADJUSTED BCA AND RATINGS REFLECTS BROADER SHOCK-ABSORPTION
CAPACITY OF THE SECTOR
The affirmation of RBI's baa2 Adjusted BCA reflects the very high
likelihood that RBI would receive support from RBG in case of need.
RBI is a member of the federal IPS of RBG which is designed to provide
liquidity and capital support for its members, in addition to its
role as a deposit guarantee scheme. Moody's believes stronger
sector cohesion and more directly available liquid resources within RBG
following the simplification and extension of the sector's IPS last
year have resulted in a very reliable support framework.
In addition, Moody's considers RBG's financial resilience
has meaningfully strengthened in recent years as a result of the improving
solvency profiles of its member banks. RBG's domestically
focused local retail bank members and regional Raiffeisenlandesbanks account
for more than half of the sector's total assets, which materially
dilutes the weight of RBI's Eastern European activities within the
group. Whereas the downside risks to RBI's Eastern European
operations negatively affect the risk profile of RBG, Moody's
expects the sector's solvency to remain resilient and solid,
consistent with the affirmation of RBI's baa2 Adjusted BCA,
which now incorporates one notch of rating uplift from RBG.
Furthermore, the affirmation of RBI's deposit and senior unsecured
debt ratings reflects only smaller changes to the bank's liability
structure, resulting in unchanged ratings uplift from Moody's Advanced
Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis for individual instrument classes and
the rating agency's assessment of a low probability for the bank receiving
government support.
Moody's affirmed RBI's non-cumulative preference shares
(low-trigger AT1 instruments) at Ba2(hyb) on the basis of the affirmation
of the bank's baa2 Adjusted BCA. Moody's positions
these instruments' ratings three notches below the Adjusted BCA
to reflect the high loss severity and risk of coupon suspension and write-down
prior to bank failure, in line with its usual approach for AT1 instruments.
The Ba2(hyb) rating also reflects Moody's view that RBI's
management will be able to stick to its stated intention of avoiding AT1
coupon suspensions based on RBI's own financial strength which leaves
significant buffers to quantitative coupon suspension thresholds as well
as on the availability of sector support in case of an unexpectedly strong
decline of core capital ratios.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt
ratings of RBI remains stable. It reflects Moody's expectation
that RBI's baa3 BCA captures downside risks to the bank's
financial profile and that a moderate weakening in RBG's financial
strength will not materially reduce its capacity to provide support,
and hence rating uplift to RBI.
The stable outlook further reflects Moody's expectation that RBI's
liability structure will remain broadly unchanged, yielding unchanged
LGF notching uplift over the outlook horizon.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of RBI's long-term ratings is currently unlikely,
but could nevertheless happen in case of a significant strengthening of
RBG's solvency. RBI's subordinate debt and lower-ranking
liabilities could also be upgraded following a significant increase in
the stock of equal- or lower-ranking liabilities,
such that it reduces the expected loss for these instrument classes.
RBI's BCA could be upgraded if the bank increases its combined solvency
such that it matches at least the level achieved in 2021 on a sustained
basis.
RBI's ratings could be downgraded in case of a more material weakening
of RBG's financial profile or in case of a decrease in RBI's bail-in-able
debt buffer, leading to fewer notches of rating uplift under Moody's
Advanced LGF analysis.
RBI's BCA could be downgraded in case of additional and significant
weakening of its solvency beyond Moody's current expectations,
in particular if accopanied by a weakening of the bank's funding
and liquidity.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information,
please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited
Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional
disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please
click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463618
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• EU Endorsement Status
• UK Endorsement Status
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bernhard Held
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454