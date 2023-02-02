Moody's affirms Raizen Baa3 ratings, assigns senior unsecured ratings

New York, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Baa3 issuer ratings of Raizen S.A. and Raizen Energia S.A, together ("Raizen"). At the same time Moody's has assigned Baa3 senior unsecured ratings to $725 million notes due 2027 issued by Raizen Fuels Finance S.A. and guaranteed by Raizen S.A. and Raizen Energia S.A. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

Raizen Fuels Finance S.A. 2027 Notes were issued January 20, 2017, with an initial value of $500 million and 5.3% coupon. In July 7, 2020, an additional $225 million were issued with identical terms and conditions.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Raizen S.A.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Raizen Energia S.A.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

Assignments:

..Issuer: Raizen Fuels Finance S.A.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Raizen Energia S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Raizen S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Raizen Fuels Finance S.A.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Raízen S.A.'s Baa3 ratings reflect its strong credit metrics and solid position in the sugar cane and fuel distribution businesses. Raízen is a joint venture between Cosan S.A. (Ba2 stable) and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell, Aa2 stable). While the sugar-ethanol production and marketing operations provide potential for higher margins, the fuel distribution segment is a source of stable operating performance and cash generation. In addition, the rating is supported by the affiliation with and implicit support from Shell Brazil Holdings BV, a 100% subsidiary of Shell, given the benefit derived from Shell's brand and managerial expertise, and Cosan, given its local expertise and execution track record. The ratings also consider the existence of cross guarantees between Raízen Energia and Raízen S.A. in most debt instruments.

The rating is constrained by the volatile nature of its upstream business, which should represent roughly 65% of the consolidated EBITDA in the coming years. Raízen's hedging strategy and financial flexibility, and the relatively lower percentage of owned sugar cane compared with that of peers, allows for less margin volatility during market turndowns. The sugar-ethanol industry is highly dependent on external factors, such as weather conditions, government's incentives and policies, international oil prices which can significantly affect prices and Raízen's financial performance. Additionally, the high investment need is a constraint because of the maintenance required to maintain sugarcane productivity and capacity expansion, specially relating to E2G (second generation ethanol) greenfield projects.

Raízen presents an adequate liquidity position. Its storage capacity and above-par financial flexibility allow it to hold most of its inventory during the year to be sold during January and March, the Brazilian off-harvest period, when prices are historically higher. In September 2022, inventories of sugar and ethanol amounted to BRL6 billion. Although the inventory-carry strategy increases working capital needs, Raízen reported BRL8.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, plus another $1 billion (~BRL 5.2 billion) in revolving credit facilities, compared with BRL8.9 billion in short-term debt maturities.

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that the company sustain adequate credit metrics, liquidity, and it's a dividend policy which will be conducted in a prudent and conservative manner. The stable outlook also considers that future M&A will not lead to a deterioration in credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade on Raízen's rating is unlikely in the near-term. Quantitatively, it would require total adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.5x and an CFO/ Debt above 30% on a sustainable basis. Sustained positive free cash flow generation or a stronger demonstration of support by Shell could also translate into considerations for positive rating momentum. An upgrade would also be dependent on an upgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating currently at Ba2 stable.

A downgrade could result from a deterioration in the liquidity profile or if leverage remains high without prospects of deleveraging in the near term. In addition, Debt/EBITDA above 3.5x and CFO/Debt below 25% on a sustained basis could trigger a downgrade. Negative actions on Brazil's sovereign ratings could also trigger a downgrade of Raízen's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in São Paulo and created in 2011, Raizen was formed by a joint venture controlled by both Cosan S.A. (Ba2 stable) and Shell Plc (Shell, Aa2 stable). Raizen is the largest company in the fragmented sugar and ethanol business in Brazil, with a crushing capacity of about 105 million tons across its 35 sugar-ethanol mills and one 2G ethanol plant in operation. It also operates in the fuel distribution segment under the Shell brand and is the second-largest company in the country. In the 2021-22 harvest, ended March 2022, Raízen generated BRL191 billion in revenues (USD 36 billion) and EBITDA of BRL12.3 billion. Moody's estimates revenues of BRL253 billion and EBITDA of BRL16.5 billion for the 2022-23 harvest, March 2023.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Erick Rodrigues

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marcos Schmidt

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

