Moody's affirms Rayonier, L.P. Baa3 senior unsecured rating, assigns stable outlook

New York, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Rayonier, L.P.'s Baa3 senior unsecured rating and assigned a stable outlook. The assignment of a stable outlook at Rayonier, L.P. follows withdrawal of ratings and outlook at Rayonier Inc. after the company repaid the notes issued at Rayonier Inc.. All rated debt is currently at Rayonier, L.P., a subsidiary of Rayonier Inc., which holds all of its assets and liabilities.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Rayonier, L.P.

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rayonier, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From No Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 senior unsecured rating benefits from 1) the company's productive timberlands in the US South, Pacific Northwest and New Zealand with very strong timber asset value coverage, 2) stable earnings with high adjusted EBITDA margins (33% in the twelve months ended March 2022 excluding dispositions) and 3) excellent liquidity, including the company's significant unencumbered land ownership that can be readily sold to augment liquidity. Rayonier receives two notches of lift to its credit rating attributed to the company's strong timberland value relative to its debt. The company's timberland holdings provide significant financial flexibility by generating recurring operating earnings, offering debt reduction capabilities and enhancing liquidity.

The rating is constrained by 1) the company's negative free cash flow due to the high dividend payout requirements of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and completed investments in timberland assets, 2) limited scale and product diversification relative to its peers, and 3) leverage higher than peers (4.4x in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 excluding large dispositions). We expect Rayonier's adjusted leverage to remain around this level in 2022, supported primarily by EBITDA growth from Southern and Pacific Northwest timberlands, which will offset weaker results from New Zealand due to lower export volumes and higher costs.

Rayonier has excellent liquidity. As of March 31, 2022, Rayonier had cash on hand of approximately $260 million, mostly held in the U.S., and $299 million of availability under its $300 million revolving credit facility (matures on April 1, 2025). The company is expected to generate stable EBITDA of around $300 million and invests about $100 million in capex and real estate development, before any timberland acquisitions, but free cash flow is constrained by the REIT status with most cash distributed to shareholders. The company has an option to pay dividends in shares, although historically it has paid distributions in cash. The company has a small share repurchase program with $87.7 million remaining under the $100 million authorization. There are no near-term sizeable maturities. The company has significant headroom under its interest coverage and debt/net worth covenants and we expect the company to continue to remain in compliance. If needed, the company could sell non-core assets (it has exited most of its Timber Funds business) or some of its timberland to augment liquidity. As of March 2022, the company has used most of its $300 million authorization to sell shares, the proceeds were used to help fund acquisitions of timberland assets in 2021.

Rayonier's ESG Credit Impact Score is Neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting the company's low social and governance risks, and strong carbon transition score due its pure play timberland ownership that offsets the company's moderate environmental risks. Carbon sequestration from Rayonier's 2.7 million acres of timberland will likely play an increasingly favorable role in carbon markets in the near future.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Rayonier will maintain strong timber asset coverage and will generate stable earnings, with recovery in Southern timberland volumes and stronger pricing offsetting weaker performance in New Zealand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

» further growth in Rayonier's size and product diversity

» maintenance of strong timberland coverage: timberland asset value/debt coverage above 2x

» adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding large timberland dispositions) approaching 3x on a sustained basis

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

» timberland asset value/debt coverage declines below 1.5x

» adjusted debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 4.5x

» material asset encumbrances or significant asset sales

Headquartered in Wildlight, Florida, Rayonier, L.P., is an operating subsidiary of Rayonier Inc., an umbrella partnership Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns, leases or manages about 2.7 million acres of timberland in the US South, Pacific Northwest and New Zealand (through a 77% interest in Matariki Forestry Group).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Anastasija Johnson

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

