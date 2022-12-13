Moody's affirms RealTruck's ratings, including B3 CFR; changes outlook to negative

New York, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the ratings of RealTruck Group, Inc. (RealTruck), including the B3 corporate family rating, B3-PD probability of default rating, B2 senior secured rating and Caa2 senior unsecured rating. Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative reflects the decline in volumes from a general pullback in consumer spending on discretionary items. Moody's expects this trend to continue as excess savings from pandemic-related government stimulus subside and inflationary pressures impact household finances. The negative outlook also reflects concern for further weakening in margins and cash flow due to the softening demand impact on pricing power, in conjunction with elevated inventory levels. These factors would lead to further deterioration in debt-to-EBITDA, which was already in excess of 9x at September 30, 2022, inclusive of Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's took the following actions on RealTruck Group, Inc.:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: RealTruck Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: RealTruck Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RealTruck's ratings reflect very high leverage, a discretionary aspect to its product portfolio and a declining trend in key operating results and credit metrics. The company maintains good scale and product diversification and increased brand recognition as a specialty provider in the light vehicle aftermarket segment. Long-term end-market dynamics look to be supportive of the business despite current headwinds stemming from a pullback in consumer spending on accessories for light trucks and Jeeps. These dynamics include: 1) a large number of used trucks and Jeeps in the US that retain value, 2) new trucks remaining top selling domestic vehicles, 3) a functional aspect to many of the company's products and, 4) the modest price points for the products in relation to the cost of the vehicle.

The EBITDA margin has historically been solid, exceeding 20% in 2020, but has fallen sharply since due to elevated aluminum prices (peaked in March 2022), as well as higher labor and freight costs. Continued investments in advertising to drive traffic to the company's owned e-commerce sites is expected to increase direct-to-consumer sales, boosting margins. Also, the company is expected to reap about $20 million annually in cost savings over the next three years through manufacturing, procurement and product efficiencies. Nonetheless, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to remain high near 9x at year-end 2023.

Liquidity is good and is supported by approximately $80 million of cash as of September 30, 2022, with expectations of positive free cash of at least $20 million in 2023. The company's $200 million undrawn asset-based lending (ABL) revolving credit facility, expiring in 2026, further supports liquidity. The facility is subject to a springing fixed charge covenant tested when availability is less than the greater of 10% of current availability or $20 million. The term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with stronger than expected free cash flow that results in debt repayment and sustainably lower financial leverage. Debt-to-EBITDA approaching the mid-5x range, retained cash flow-to-net debt in the low-to-mid teens and EBITA-to-interest at or above 2.5x would be important elements for an upgrade, along with good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects organic revenue growth to stall in the low-single digits, or the company is unable to stem more recent EBITA margin erosion. Deteriorating liquidity, and/or weaker free cash flow for a sustained period could also lead to a downgrade. Furthermore, a downgrade could also result from the company's lack of progress in meaningfully reducing financial leverage as measured by debt-to-EBITDA. A debt financed dividend or meaningful acquisition, prior to significantly improving the leverage profile could also be a precursor for a negative rating action.

RealTruck Group, Inc. is a vertically integrated manufacturer of branded aftermarket accessories for trucks, Jeeps, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles and vans throughout the US and Canada. Products include hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, steps, suspension kits, Jeep parts and off-road accessories. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $1.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

