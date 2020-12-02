info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Realogy's B2 CFR and other ratings, revises outlook to stable from negative

02 Dec 2020

Over $4.5 billion of rated debt affirmed

New York, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Realogy Group LLC's ("Realogy") corporate family rating ("CFR") at B2, probability of default rating ("PDR") at B2-PD, senior secured bank credit facility at Ba3, senior secured 2nd lien notes at B3 and senior unsecured notes at Caa1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating was raised to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The rebound in existing home sales volume and mortgage refinance activity that buoyed Realogy's operating and financial results in late 2020 enables free cash flow and debt repayment in 2021, driving the revision of the outlook to stable from negative," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. DeForest continued: "The upward revision of the liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3 is driven by the growth in free cash flow following the company's strong third quarter results."

The B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for a low single digit revenue growth rate, at least $200 million free cash flow and debt to EBITDA of 6.3 times as of September 30, 2020 to decline and remain below 6 times in 2021. Moody's anticipates strong recovery in the existing home sales market nationally, including the New York City suburbs, although not the city itself, fueled in part by historically low interest rates and renewed interest in existing homes from consumers since the coronavirus began to wane this summer is expected to continue in 2021. The substantial rebound in Realogy's operating and financial results depends in part on adverse coronavirus-related impacts continuing to wane in 2021. Moody's notes that strong tailwinds supporting Realogy's business in late 2020 could reverse quickly if coronavirus-related disruption forces real estate brokerages to cease operations again. Profitability rates may not recover from historically low EBITA margins around 7.5% in the 12 months ended September 30, 2020 in 2021 due to the return of around $120 million of expenses (largely compensation and investment) temporarily eliminated during the pandemic in 2020. Over the longer term, expected revenue growth, operating leverage in its owned brokerage unit and permanent cost reduction initiatives should help EBITA rates rebound toward their historical range between 10% and 13%.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Additional support is provided by a strong portfolio of brands and leading existing homes sale brokerage market position. Realogy's owned brokerage operations are concentrated in the largest US markets, including most large suburban markets experiencing an existing home sale market boom, but also in New York City, where Realogy has a large, multi-brand owned brokerage presence and existing home sales conditions are not as robust as elsewhere in the country. Moody's considers the residential real estate brokerage market volatile, cyclical and seasonal. Although commission costs are variable, Realogy's owned brokerages have a high degree of fixed operating costs. A high proportion of its profits reflect home sale market activity as opposed to less-transactional franchise fees. Realogy's leading position in the residential real estate brokerage market positions the company well to improve financial metrics steadily if existing home sale volume and price growth is sustained.

Moody's expects that the residential real estate brokerage industry will remain subject to severe financial and operating consequences if coronavirus impacts rise further. Realogy is also under competitive pressure from other traditional brokers that have sought to recruit Realogy's best-performing sales people. Competition from non-traditional technology-enabled competitors including RedFin and Zillow, own-to-rent buyers and home flippers has grown. Additionally, Realogy's high operating and financial leverage could limit its flexibility if the negative impacts of the pandemic on the existing home sale market linger for an extended period. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

As a public company, Realogy provides transparency into its governance and financial results and goals. The 10 person board of directors is controlled by independent directors. Moody's expects Realogy to maintain conservative financial strategies including building liquidity and eschewing large debt-funded M&A or any share repurchase activity until its financial leverage is reduced. Additionally, Realogy does not exhibit material environmental risks.

The Ba3 rating on the senior secured obligations reflects their priority position in the capital structure and a Loss Given Default ("LGD") assessment of LGD2. The debt is secured by a pledge of substantially all of the company's domestic assets (other than excluded entities and excluding accounts receivable pledged for the securitization facility) and 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries. The Ba3 rating, two notches above the CFR, benefits from loss absorption provided by the junior ranking debt and non-debt obligations.

The B3 rating assigned to the senior secured second lien notes reflects their subordination to the existing 1st lien senior secured bank facilities, seniority to the senior unsecured notes, and a LGD assessment of LGD5. The second lien note will is secured by a second lien on substantially all of the company's domestic assets (other than excluded entities and excluding accounts receivable pledged for the securitization facility) and 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries.

The Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes reflects the B2-PD PDR and an LGD assessment of LGD5. The LGD assessment reflects effective subordination to all the secured debt. The senior notes are guaranteed by substantially all of the domestic subsidiaries of the company (excluding the securitization subsidiaries).

The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects Realogy's good liquidity profile. As of September 30, 2020, Realogy had a cash balance of $380 million. Moody's anticipates at least $200 million of free cash in 2021. Over $1.2 billion of loans were available under the $1.425 billion revolver as of September 30, 2020; Moody's anticipates full revolver availability in 2021. Realogy's cash flow is seasonal, with negative cash flow typically in the 1st fiscal quarter. Moody's expects good headroom under the maximum senior secured net debt to EBITDA (as defined in the facility agreement) financial maintenance covenant applicable to the secured first lien debt over the next year. Realogy has $62 million of required debt principal payments in 2021. The revolver and $982 million of loans and notes are due in 2023.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for debt to EBITDA below 6 times, good liquidity and creditor-friendly financial strategies emphasizing repayment of debt. The stable outlook also anticipates Realogy will repay or refinance its 2023 debt maturities well in advance of their due dates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Realogy will sustain: 1) debt to EBITDA below 5.5 times, 2) free cash flow to debt of at least 5%, 3) good liquidity and 4) balanced financial strategies, including an emphasis upon repaying debt and extending its debt maturity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates: 1) debt to EBITDA will remain above 6.5 times, 2) diminished liquidity or 3) aggressive financial strategies featuring large, debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder returns.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

..Issuer: Realogy Group LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 2nd lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (to LGD5 from LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Realogy is a global provider of real estate and relocation services. The company operates in four segments: franchise, brokerage, title and leads. The franchise brand portfolio includes Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

On August 8, 2020, Realogy entered into a confidential settlement agreement with SIRVA, Inc., SIRVA Worldwide, Inc. ("SIRVA Worldwide") and affiliates of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC to mutually dismiss and release all claims related to the termination of the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 6, 2019 with North American Van Lines, Inc. (as assignee of SIRVA Worldwide) for the sale of Realogy's employee relocation services business, Cartus Corporation, for approximately $400 million plus assumed debt. Cartus Corporation remains classified as a discontinued operation that Moody's expects Realogy will sell to SIRVA Worldwide or another buyer.

Moody's expects 2021 revenues of over $6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edmond DeForest
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
