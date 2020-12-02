Moody's affirms Realogy's B2 CFR and other ratings, revises outlook to stable from negative

Over $4.5 billion of rated debt affirmed
New York, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Realogy Group LLC's ("Realogy") corporate family rating ("CFR") at B2,
probability of default rating ("PDR") at B2-PD, senior secured
bank credit facility at Ba3, senior secured 2nd lien notes at B3
and senior unsecured notes at Caa1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity
("SGL") rating was raised to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The
outlook was revised to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The rebound in existing home sales volume and mortgage refinance
activity that buoyed Realogy's operating and financial results in
late 2020 enables free cash flow and debt repayment in 2021, driving
the revision of the outlook to stable from negative," said
Edmond DeForest, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
DeForest continued: "The upward revision of the liquidity
rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3 is driven by the growth in free
cash flow following the company's strong third quarter results."
The B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for a low single digit revenue
growth rate, at least $200 million free cash flow and debt
to EBITDA of 6.3 times as of September 30, 2020 to decline
and remain below 6 times in 2021. Moody's anticipates strong
recovery in the existing home sales market nationally, including
the New York City suburbs, although not the city itself, fueled
in part by historically low interest rates and renewed interest in existing
homes from consumers since the coronavirus began to wane this summer is
expected to continue in 2021. The substantial rebound in Realogy's
operating and financial results depends in part on adverse coronavirus-related
impacts continuing to wane in 2021. Moody's notes that strong
tailwinds supporting Realogy's business in late 2020 could reverse
quickly if coronavirus-related disruption forces real estate brokerages
to cease operations again. Profitability rates may not recover
from historically low EBITA margins around 7.5% in the 12
months ended September 30, 2020 in 2021 due to the return of around
$120 million of expenses (largely compensation and investment)
temporarily eliminated during the pandemic in 2020. Over the longer
term, expected revenue growth, operating leverage in its owned
brokerage unit and permanent cost reduction initiatives should help EBITA
rates rebound toward their historical range between 10% and 13%.
All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.
Additional support is provided by a strong portfolio of brands and leading
existing homes sale brokerage market position. Realogy's owned
brokerage operations are concentrated in the largest US markets,
including most large suburban markets experiencing an existing home sale
market boom, but also in New York City, where Realogy has
a large, multi-brand owned brokerage presence and existing
home sales conditions are not as robust as elsewhere in the country.
Moody's considers the residential real estate brokerage market volatile,
cyclical and seasonal. Although commission costs are variable,
Realogy's owned brokerages have a high degree of fixed operating costs.
A high proportion of its profits reflect home sale market activity as
opposed to less-transactional franchise fees. Realogy's
leading position in the residential real estate brokerage market positions
the company well to improve financial metrics steadily if existing home
sale volume and price growth is sustained.
Moody's expects that the residential real estate brokerage industry will
remain subject to severe financial and operating consequences if coronavirus
impacts rise further. Realogy is also under competitive pressure
from other traditional brokers that have sought to recruit Realogy's best-performing
sales people. Competition from non-traditional technology-enabled
competitors including RedFin and Zillow, own-to-rent
buyers and home flippers has grown. Additionally, Realogy's
high operating and financial leverage could limit its flexibility if the
negative impacts of the pandemic on the existing home sale market linger
for an extended period. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
As a public company, Realogy provides transparency into its governance
and financial results and goals. The 10 person board of directors
is controlled by independent directors. Moody's expects Realogy
to maintain conservative financial strategies including building liquidity
and eschewing large debt-funded M&A or any share repurchase
activity until its financial leverage is reduced. Additionally,
Realogy does not exhibit material environmental risks.
The Ba3 rating on the senior secured obligations reflects their priority
position in the capital structure and a Loss Given Default ("LGD")
assessment of LGD2. The debt is secured by a pledge of substantially
all of the company's domestic assets (other than excluded entities and
excluding accounts receivable pledged for the securitization facility)
and 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries. The Ba3 rating,
two notches above the CFR, benefits from loss absorption provided
by the junior ranking debt and non-debt obligations.
The B3 rating assigned to the senior secured second lien notes reflects
their subordination to the existing 1st lien senior secured bank facilities,
seniority to the senior unsecured notes, and a LGD assessment of
LGD5. The second lien note will is secured by a second lien on
substantially all of the company's domestic assets (other than excluded
entities and excluding accounts receivable pledged for the securitization
facility) and 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries.
The Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes reflects the B2-PD
PDR and an LGD assessment of LGD5. The LGD assessment reflects
effective subordination to all the secured debt. The senior notes
are guaranteed by substantially all of the domestic subsidiaries of the
company (excluding the securitization subsidiaries).
The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects Realogy's good liquidity profile.
As of September 30, 2020, Realogy had a cash balance of $380
million. Moody's anticipates at least $200 million
of free cash in 2021. Over $1.2 billion of loans
were available under the $1.425 billion revolver as of September
30, 2020; Moody's anticipates full revolver availability
in 2021. Realogy's cash flow is seasonal, with negative
cash flow typically in the 1st fiscal quarter. Moody's expects
good headroom under the maximum senior secured net debt to EBITDA (as
defined in the facility agreement) financial maintenance covenant applicable
to the secured first lien debt over the next year. Realogy has
$62 million of required debt principal payments in 2021.
The revolver and $982 million of loans and notes are due in 2023.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for debt to EBITDA
below 6 times, good liquidity and creditor-friendly financial
strategies emphasizing repayment of debt. The stable outlook also
anticipates Realogy will repay or refinance its 2023 debt maturities well
in advance of their due dates.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Realogy will sustain:
1) debt to EBITDA below 5.5 times, 2) free cash flow to debt
of at least 5%, 3) good liquidity and 4) balanced financial
strategies, including an emphasis upon repaying debt and extending
its debt maturity profile.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates: 1)
debt to EBITDA will remain above 6.5 times, 2) diminished
liquidity or 3) aggressive financial strategies featuring large,
debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder returns.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
..Issuer: Realogy Group LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured 2nd lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (to LGD5 from LGD4)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
Realogy is a global provider of real estate and relocation services.
The company operates in four segments: franchise, brokerage,
title and leads. The franchise brand portfolio includes Century
21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA,
Sotheby's International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
On August 8, 2020, Realogy entered into a confidential settlement
agreement with SIRVA, Inc., SIRVA Worldwide,
Inc. ("SIRVA Worldwide") and affiliates of Madison
Dearborn Partners, LLC to mutually dismiss and release all claims
related to the termination of the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November
6, 2019 with North American Van Lines, Inc. (as assignee
of SIRVA Worldwide) for the sale of Realogy's employee relocation
services business, Cartus Corporation, for approximately $400
million plus assumed debt. Cartus Corporation remains classified
as a discontinued operation that Moody's expects Realogy will sell
to SIRVA Worldwide or another buyer.
Moody's expects 2021 revenues of over $6 billion.
