Moody's affirms Realty Income's A3 senior unsecured rating; outlook stable

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') has affirmed Realty
Income Corporation's ('Realty Income') existing ratings,
including its A3 senior unsecured rating. The rating outlook is
stable.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the REIT will continue
to grow in a disciplined manner without compromising its financial flexibility
and leverage. It also reflects our expectation that management
will maintain a strong operating profile with high occupancy rates and
healthy earnings growth.
The following ratings were affirmed:
Issuer: Realty Income Corporation - senior unsecured at A3;
senior unsecured shelf at (P)A3; preferred shelf (P)Baa1, Commercial
Paper Program at Prime-2
Outlook Actions:
Issuers: Realty Income Corporation
Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Realty Income's A3 senior unsecured rating reflects management's
deep expertise in the net-lease space and proven business model
with durable cash flows through various economic cycles. The rating
also reflects Realty Income's conservative financial policies marked by
modest leverage of 33% at December 31, 2021. On a
net debt to EBITDA basis, leverage is below 5.5x after adjusting
for the VEREIT merger and new investments. The REIT's low cost
of capital and scalability has allowed the company to continue growing
its high-quality portfolio of net lease assets characterized by
strong credit tenancy and above average rent coverages.
Our rating also considers Realty Income's geographically diverse
portfolio with concentrations in essential and necessity-based
retail, shielding the company from major disruptions and threats
of e-commerce penetration. Following the closing of the
VEREIT merger, Realty Income's industry concentrations have become
more diversified with grocery stores taking the top spot at 10.2%
followed by convenience stores at 9.1% of annualized contractual
rent. Naturally, segments which were of greater concern during
COVID such as theatres and health & fitness are now down to 3.4%
and 4.7% respectively, as of year-end 2021.
Tenant concentration has also improved as a result of Realty Income's
expanded platform, with Walgreens as its biggest tenant at 4.1%
of ABR, followed by Dollar General (4%) and 7-Eleven
(4%). Moody's notes that the company's recent announcement
to acquire The Encore Boston Harbor Resort and Casino under a 30-year
long-term net lease agreement with Wynn Resorts, Limited
will also bring some tenant and asset concentration risk. Pro-forma
for this deal which is expected to close in 4Q22, this will represent
the REIT's largest single-tenant asset at more than 3.1
million square feet and thereby one of its biggest tenants at less than
3.5% of annualized base revenue.
Key credit challenges that remain include the company's modest industry
concentrations and a tenant roster that is comprised of many non-investment
grade customers.
Lastly, the REIT's debt obligations are well-laddered
with $271 million in mortgages coming due in 2022 and approximately
$62 million maturing in 2023 (excluding borrowings under the credit
facility). The REIT has access to a $3.0 billion
unsecured revolver that matures in March 2023 with two six-month
extensions available at the company's option. As of December 31,
2021, the company had $650 million outstanding on the credit
facility. Realty Income's financial flexibility is also supported
by a portfolio which is largely unencumbered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings movement is unlikely and would require the REIT to sustain
effective leverage below 30%, net debt to EBITDA closer to
4x, and fixed charge coverage above 5.0x. No industry
representing more than 10% of annualized base rent and no tenant
at more than 5% of rent would also be viewed positively.
Downward rating pressure would result from any highly levered acquisition,
a reversal to its tenant and industry diversification such that any tenant
represents more than 10% of total rent, secured debt approaching
10% of gross assets, fixed charge coverage below 4.0x,
and net debt to EBITDA approaching 6.0x.
Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O], headquartered in
San Diego, California, USA, is a real estate investment
trust (REIT) that invests in free-standing, single-tenant
properties. At December 31, 2021, Realty Income's portfolio
consists of 11,136 properties located in all 50 U.S.
states, Puerto Rico, the U.K. and Spain.
