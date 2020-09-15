Moody's affirms Recruit's A3 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the A3 issuer rating of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. The outlook on the rating remains stable.

"The affirmation of Recruit's rating reflects our view that the company will continue to generate solid cash flow given the recovery that's already underway in its key HR Technology business, and because of its strong cost discipline," says Yukiko Asanuma, a Moody's Analyst.

"In addition, Recruit's strong balance sheet, with a net cash position and ample liquidity, provides a buffer against any material deterioration in credit metrics during these uncertain times," adds Asanuma.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Recruit's HR Technology business, largely represented by the online job search engine Indeed.com, recorded a 35% decline in revenue in April 2020 compared to April 2019. But the extent of revenue decline in its HR Technology business has since narrowed to 7% in July, indicating a faster start to recovery than the company's other segments, with its Media & Solutions and Staffing segments declining 26% and 10% respectively in July compared to a year ago. Faster recovery in the HR Technology segment was largely supported by an increase in online activity by employers and job seekers in the US, which should gradually happen in other markets as well.

The resilience of Recruit's HR Technology business will mitigate the decline in advertisement and staffing revenues and help it generate positive free cash flow in the next 12-18 months. The pandemic continues to restrict the demand for leisure activities, delaying recovery particularly in the company's advertisement revenues for restaurant, travel and bridal services in its Marketing Solutions segment. Staffing revenue will also decline in the second quarter ending September 2020 as a result of contract terminations.

Nevertheless, Recruit's balance sheet is strong, as reflected by its net cash position at 30 June 2020 and the company's proven capacity to generate free cash flow. Further, the company has rapidly cut marketing expenses by over half in the first quarter ended June 2020. These buffers in Recruit's financial profile will help the company maintain its credit quality through the uncertain recovery in global employment and leisure demand. Moody's expects these costs to gradually return close to normal levels at the end of this fiscal year as economic activity recovers.

Recruit's A3 rating is supported by (1) the growth potential of its HR Technology segment, underpinned by Indeed.com's competitive position; (2) a portfolio that is well diversified in its service offerings and geographic markets; and (3) its solid cash flow and sound financial profile with low leverage.

At the same time, Recruit's rating is constrained by (1) its sensitivity to Japanese and global macroeconomic cycles, (2) its acquisition appetite, and (3) the challenges around maintaining its competitive edge in IT technologies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Recruit will continue to generate solid cash flow and apply its discretionary cash flow to support credit metrics as it navigates the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, including reducing its costs or dividends if necessary.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Recruit's M&A activity increases; (2) its profit margin declines for an extended period because of an unprofitable acquisition or a general economic downturn; and (3) its credit metrics sustain a deterioration, whereby its EBITA margin remains below 10% and debt/EBITDA stays above 2x.

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely given the uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, but the rating could be upgraded over time if (1) its demonstrates a reduction in its cyclicality through growth in the HR technology business; and (2) Recruit significantly expands its margins and further reduces its leverage, whereby its EBITA margin is in the high teens and debt/EBITDA remains under 1x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry (Japanese) published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_192705. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. is a leading job placement and lifestyle services company.

