Moody's affirms Recruit's A3 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the A3 issuer rating of
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. The outlook on the rating
remains stable.
"The affirmation of Recruit's rating reflects our view that the
company will continue to generate solid cash flow given the recovery that's
already underway in its key HR Technology business, and because
of its strong cost discipline," says Yukiko Asanuma,
a Moody's Analyst.
"In addition, Recruit's strong balance sheet,
with a net cash position and ample liquidity, provides a buffer
against any material deterioration in credit metrics during these uncertain
times," adds Asanuma.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Recruit's HR Technology business, largely represented by the
online job search engine Indeed.com, recorded a 35%
decline in revenue in April 2020 compared to April 2019. But the
extent of revenue decline in its HR Technology business has since narrowed
to 7% in July, indicating a faster start to recovery than
the company's other segments, with its Media & Solutions
and Staffing segments declining 26% and 10% respectively
in July compared to a year ago. Faster recovery in the HR Technology
segment was largely supported by an increase in online activity by employers
and job seekers in the US, which should gradually happen in other
markets as well.
The resilience of Recruit's HR Technology business will mitigate
the decline in advertisement and staffing revenues and help it generate
positive free cash flow in the next 12-18 months. The pandemic
continues to restrict the demand for leisure activities, delaying
recovery particularly in the company's advertisement revenues for
restaurant, travel and bridal services in its Marketing Solutions
segment. Staffing revenue will also decline in the second quarter
ending September 2020 as a result of contract terminations.
Nevertheless, Recruit's balance sheet is strong, as
reflected by its net cash position at 30 June 2020 and the company's
proven capacity to generate free cash flow. Further, the
company has rapidly cut marketing expenses by over half in the first quarter
ended June 2020. These buffers in Recruit's financial profile
will help the company maintain its credit quality through the uncertain
recovery in global employment and leisure demand. Moody's
expects these costs to gradually return close to normal levels at the
end of this fiscal year as economic activity recovers.
Recruit's A3 rating is supported by (1) the growth potential of
its HR Technology segment, underpinned by Indeed.com's
competitive position; (2) a portfolio that is well diversified in
its service offerings and geographic markets; and (3) its solid cash
flow and sound financial profile with low leverage.
At the same time, Recruit's rating is constrained by (1) its sensitivity
to Japanese and global macroeconomic cycles, (2) its acquisition
appetite, and (3) the challenges around maintaining its competitive
edge in IT technologies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Recruit will
continue to generate solid cash flow and apply its discretionary cash
flow to support credit metrics as it navigates the challenges brought
on by the coronavirus pandemic, including reducing its costs or
dividends if necessary.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Recruit's M&A activity increases;
(2) its profit margin declines for an extended period because of an unprofitable
acquisition or a general economic downturn; and (3) its credit metrics
sustain a deterioration, whereby its EBITA margin remains below
10% and debt/EBITDA stays above 2x.
Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely given the uncertainty in the
macroeconomic environment, but the rating could be upgraded over
time if (1) its demonstrates a reduction in its cyclicality through growth
in the HR technology business; and (2) Recruit significantly expands
its margins and further reduces its leverage, whereby its EBITA
margin is in the high teens and debt/EBITDA remains under 1x.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Service Industry (Japanese) published in November 2016 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_192705.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Recruit Holdings Co.,
Ltd. is a leading job placement and lifestyle services company.
