Moody's affirms Recruit's A3 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the A3 issuer rating of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.

The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation of Recruit's rating reflects the company's strong business portfolio which will help it sustain earnings and cash flows to mitigate its ongoing exposure to the cyclicality of the recruitment market," says Roman Schorr, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"We expect Recruit to maintain a strong balance sheet, with cash balances consistently exceeding its debt, despite growing investments to stay competitive in the online recruitment market," adds Schorr.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Recruit's A3 rating reflects its strong competitive position in key segments including its fast-growing and high-margin HR technology business, underpinned by its Indeed online job search platform. Indeed as the clear no. 1 online recruitment platform in the key U.S. and other global markets is well-positioned to benefit from the shift towards more frequent job changes and digitization of recruitment processes.

Moody's expects Recruit's revenue growth to slow and profitability to decline from the record levels achieved in fiscal 2021, as some of the extraordinary recruiting activities driven by the recovery from the pandemic eases. Growing economic uncertainty including rising interest rates and inflation also poses risks to Recruit's cyclical profits. However, Moody's expects Recruit to maintain robust profitability thanks to its diversified service offering and strong competitive position in each of its businesses.

Recruit's prudent financial policy provides a significant risk buffer. Recruit's debt/EBITDA improved to 0.6x at FYE2021 from 1.6x at FYE2020, from stronger earnings and lower debt. Moody's expects the company to fund investment through internal cash flow, thus not requiring incremental debt. Moody's also expects Recruit to sustain a strong cash balance given its consistent free cash flow position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Recruit will continue to generate solid cash flow and apply its discretionary cash flow to support credit metrics, including reducing its costs or dividends if necessary.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Recruit's M&A activity increases; (2) its profit margin declines for an extended period because of an unprofitable acquisition; and (3) its credit metrics deteriorate, such as that it sustains EBITA margin below 12% and debt/EBITDA above 1.5x.

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely given the ongoing exposure to macroeconomic cycles, but the rating could be upgraded over time if (1) it establishes a track record of reduced revenue and earnings volatility through growth in the HR technology business; and (2) Recruit significantly expands its margins and maintains a strong balance sheet, whereby its EBITA margin is in the high teens and debt/EBITDA remains under 1x through the cycle.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services (Japanese) published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356962. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. is a leading job placement and lifestyle services company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roman Schorr

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Mihoko Manabe

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

