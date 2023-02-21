Moody's affirms Red Ventures' B1 CFR and assigns B1 to new term loan facility; outlook changed to positive

Approximately $2.2 billion of existing debt impacted and $850 million of new debt rated

New York, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Red Ventures, LLC's ("Red Ventures", "RV" or the "company") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2-PD and senior secured bank credit facilities ratings at B1. Concurrent with this rating action, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the proposed $850 million senior secured term loan B. The outlook was revised to positive from stable.

Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Red Ventures, LLC

.....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B1

.....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B2-PD

.....Backed Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed at B1 (LGD3)

.....Backed Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed at B1 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Red Ventures, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Red Ventures, LLC

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

The new term loan B combined with borrowings under the revolving credit facility (RCF) will be used to repay the existing $1.2 billion outstanding term loan maturing November 2024 ("2024 Term Loan"). The proposed term loan B will be issued by the same borrower/co-borrower entities, secured by the same collateral package and guaranteed by the same guarantors as the 2024 Term Loan and RCF. The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. Upon transaction closing, Moody's will withdraw the B1 rating on the 2024 Term Loan.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the B1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Red Ventures' integrated end-to-end digital marketing platform, online customer acquisition and sales center operating model will remain fairly resilient and generate solid free cash flow (FCF) even with recessionary pressures in 2023. Moody's expects that Red Ventures will continue to experience favorable digital ad market trends and achieve share gains longer-term as clients adopt its data-driven approach to marketing.

The outlook revision to positive reflects Moody's view that Red Ventures will increase EBITDA, demonstrate improved credit protection measures and disciplined financial policies, and generate close to $200 million of FCF in 2023 following substantial deleveraging of the balance sheet. In June 2022, RV repaid $1.289 billion of the 2024 Term Loan (roughly 45%) with a portion of the sale proceeds received from the contribution of its RV Health business to a new joint venture with UnitedHealth Group Inc. Red Ventures' pro forma EBITDA was reduced following RV Health's deconsolidation. However, owing to the disproportionately higher amount of debt repaid relative to deconsolidated EBITDA, financial leverage declined to around 5x (pro forma) total debt to EBITDA from approximately 7x previously. Moody's projects leverage will decrease to 4x by the end of this year and improve to 3.5x by 2024 (all leverage metrics calculated and adjusted by Moody's).

While Moody's expects the economy to remain challenged and media spend to be subdued this year, Red Ventures' proactive operational investments and operating expense reductions, combined with an expected rebound in the Financial Services and Education verticals will yield near-term EBITDA growth and margin improvement. This, coupled with Moody's expectation that RV will focus on debt reduction, supports further deleveraging.

A portion of RV Health's sale proceeds were also used for one-time cash outlays, including capital gains taxes related to the transaction and a $250 million distribution to shareholders. Based on Moody's definition of FCF (i.e., CFO less capital expenditures less dividends), the two payments resulted in negative FCF last year, which we estimate was roughly -$380 million. However, excluding these non-recurring outlays, pro forma FCF was positive $171 million (also excludes Moody's estimate of RV Health's FCF).

Red Ventures's B1 CFR is supported by the company's position as a leading US Internet publisher of editorial content with a robust online customer acquisition protocol designed around a proprietary analytics platform and performance-based revenue model. The company's digital marketing funnel, buoyed by its owned and operated websites, has consistently delivered higher customer traffic and sales conversions than its advertising clients' in-house marketing programs. RV maintains high adjusted EBITDA margins and relatively high organic revenue growth, though likely to moderate as the economy and advertising spend slow over the coming quarters. The company will continue to benefit from the long-term secular shift of brand marketing spend and consumer purchase activity from traditional channels to online platforms. The "asset-lite" operating model facilitates good conversion of EBITDA to positive FCF, supporting good liquidity and the ability to de-lever.

The rating also considers Red Ventures': (i) moderately high financial leverage, albeit projected to decrease; (ii) M&A posture that can lead to volatile credit metrics as well as integration challenges; (iii) exposure to economically sensitive client spend leading to cyclical advertising and volatile transaction revenue; and (iv) moderately high exposure to customer, end market and geographic concentrations following the deconsolidation of RV Health. There is also exposure to governance risks related to private equity ownership, albeit somewhat mitigated given the sponsors' minority voting control and history of contributing equity to partially fund M&A.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects Red Ventures will maintain good liquidity supported by nearly $200 million of FCF projected in 2023, cash balances of at least $100 million (cash totaled roughly $446 million as of 30 September 2022 or $196 million pro forma for the $250 million dividend distribution in Q4 2022) and access to the $1.02 billion RCF.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Red Ventures' ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the company's neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks, moderately negative social exposures to potential breaches of customers' personal data and human capital considerations, and highly-negative governance profile.

Environmental risks are neutral-to-low (E-2) across all categories. The nature of Red Ventures' media activities, with limited exposure to physical climate risk and very low emissions of pollutants and carbon, results in low environmental risk. Social risks are moderately-negative (S-3) related to potential cyberattacks and breaches of customers' personal data resulting in safety and security concerns that could damage Red Ventures' reputation and prompt users to avoid using its owned and operated digital publications and e-commerce sites. Exposure to human capital is also moderately negative associated with Red Ventures' reliance on attracting, developing and retaining a highly skilled technology workforce. The company benefits from favorable exposure to demographic and societal trends, evidenced by continuing migration of consumers to its fast-growing online editorial content and advertisers shifting spend from traditional channels to digital platforms.

Red Ventures' credit exposure to governance risks is highly-negative (G-4) due to a moderately high financial leverage profile and debt-financed M&A posture, offset by a good track record of repaying debt with equity raises, asset sale proceeds and free cash flow generation. This risk also reflects that Red Ventures is a privately-owned controlled company with significant ownership held by the founders and its equity sponsors (i.e., Silver Lake Partners, General Atlantic and ICONIQ), which have minority control and voting rights. None of the company's board members are independent, a further governance weakness. Somewhat offsetting this is management's successful track record of achieving business objectives, good financial performance, managing M&A risk and sizable debt repayment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Red Ventures demonstrates revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion leading to consistent and increasing positive free cash flow generation and sustained reduction in total debt to EBITDA approaching 4x (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) and free cash flow to adjusted debt of at least 6%. The company would also need to increase scale, maintain at least a good liquidity profile and exhibit prudent financial policies.

Ratings could be downgraded if financial leverage is sustained above 5x total debt to EBITDA (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) or EBITDA growth is insufficient to maintain free cash flow to adjusted debt of at least 2%. Market share erosion, significant client losses, sub-par organic revenue growth, weakened liquidity or if the company engages in leveraging acquisitions or sizable shareholder distributions could also result in ratings pressure.

Headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Red Ventures, LLC is a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Red Ventures Holdco, LP, which owns a portfolio of growing digital businesses that bring consumers and brands together through integrated e-commerce, strategic partnerships, and proprietary brands across Financial Services, Travel, CNET Group, Red Digital (marketing and tech partnerships), Education and International end markets. Private equity firms Silver Lake Partners, General Atlantic and ICONIQ are major investors in the company. Pro forma for the deconsolidation of RV Health, revenue for the twelve months ended 30 September 2022 totaled approximately $1.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-methodologies for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

