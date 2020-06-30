Moody's affirms Red Ventures' B1 CFR; outlook revised to stable

Approximately $3 billion of existing rated debt impacted
New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed
Red Ventures, LLC's ("Red Ventures" or the "company")
B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) and B1 ratings on the senior secured first-lien bank
credit facilities. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.
Following is a summary of today's rating action:
Affirmations:
...Issuer: Red Ventures, LLC (Co-Borrower:
New Imagitas, Inc.)
.....Corporate Family Rating,
Affirmed at B1
.Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B2-PD
.$754 Million Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving
Credit Facility due 2023, Affirmed at B1 (LGD3)
.$2,279 Million (originally $2,290
Million) Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan due 2024, Affirmed
at B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
...Issuer: Red Ventures, LLC
.....Outlook, Changed to Stable
from Positive
The revision of the rating outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation
that the economic recession arising from the novel coronavirus (a.k.a.
COVID-19) pandemic will slow Red Ventures' revenue growth
and delay deleveraging in 2020. Moody's views the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. The magnitude of the
impact will depend on the depth and duration of the pandemic, the
impact that government restrictions to curb the virus will have on consumer
behavior, the duration of restrictions in regions where the company
operates as well as the timeline for fully reopening those economies.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Red Ventures' B1 CFR is forward-looking supported by its
best-in-class online customer acquisition platform designed
around a performance-based revenue model, loyal client relationships
and a proprietary analytics platform that has consistently delivered comparatively
higher customer traffic and sales conversions than its clients'
in-house marketing programs. The company maintains high
adjusted EBITDA margins and a fast growth profile longer-term,
albeit under near-term pressure due to the recession. Moody's
believes Red Ventures will continue to benefit from the secular shift
of brand marketing spend and consumer purchase activity from traditional
channels to online platforms. The company is well-positioned
to exploit these trends, which have become more pronounced during
the COVID-19 outbreak as consumers scale back in-store shopping
and increase their visits to online retail sites and e-commerce
consumption. Red Ventures' "asset-lite"
operating model facilitates good conversion of EBITDA to positive free
cash flow, supporting good liquidity and Moody's expectation
that the company will focus on deleveraging. Moody's also
acknowledges management's stated commitment to achieve a 3x-4x
total debt to EBITDA leverage target (equivalent to 3.2x-4.2x
Moody's adjusted) by reducing discretionary distributions and applying
free cash flow to debt repayment.
While Moody's believes the Bankrate acquisition enhanced Red Ventures'
scale, diversified its traffic sources and helped to expand its
financial institution client base given Bankrate's strong brand
as a leading publisher, aggregator and distributor of online personal
finance content, we also believe that Bankrate's revenue is
susceptible to certain factors beyond its control. These include
economic recession, high levels of unemployment, increases/decreases
in housing activity and changes in interest rates that affect consumers'
purchasing behavior and ability to access credit, which Moody's
factors in the B1 rating. Moody's expects the company's
financial services segment to be negatively impacted the most in the current
economic downturn as financial institutions reduce promotional ad spending
and consumer web traffic declines on those sites. However,
Moody's believes there will be offsetting increasing traffic on
Red Ventures' health, education, entertainment and home
services sites. Moody's expects Red Ventures to maintain
tight cost controls, especially on new hiring, and eliminate
inefficient spend during the downturn to offset slower revenue growth.
An additional factor that constrains the rating includes Red Ventures'
high pro forma financial leverage of 6.3x total debt to EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted at LTM 31 March 2020, which excludes one-time
acquisition-related transaction and restructuring costs and includes
LTM EBITDA from acquisitions). Elevated leverage stems from two
partially debt-financed medium-sized acquisitions last year,
which highlights the company's acquisitive growth strategy that
could lead to integration challenges and volatile credit metrics.
The rating also embeds exposure to cyclical advertising revenue,
absence of meaningful international diversification, high customer
and end market concentrations, as well as governance risks related
to private equity sponsor ownership that could lead to further M&A
activity and dividend distributions.
While Moody's expects acquisitions made in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019 will
help Red Ventures deliver modest year-over-year revenue
growth on a GAAP basis in the first half of 2020, we expect revenue
growth for the entire year to be roughly flat as the acquisitions'
revenue, which was included in the company's consolidated
revenue in the second half of last year will also be captured in the second
half of this year. This will produce better comparability and,
as a consequence, reflect existing negative organic revenue growth
trends. In Q1 2020, pro forma revenue and EBITDA on an as-reported
basis (as if acquisitions were owned for the entire year) declined 8%
and 10%, respectively, following 12% and 11%
corresponding declines in Q4 2019. The stable outlook considers
the likelihood that financial leverage will remain higher than expected
in 2020, ending the year temporarily above the downgrade threshold
at roughly 5.8x total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted),
compared to Moody's original estimate of under 4x. Moody's
projects a global economic recession this year with the US and G-20
advanced economies contracting 5.7% and 6.4%,
respectively. As the virus threat subsides and economic growth
gradually returns in 2021, Moody's projects financial leverage
will decline to just under 5x by the end of next year.
The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that Red Ventures'
digital marketing platform and online customer acquisition model will
remain fairly resilient during the economic recession and generate robust
free cash flow. Though Moody's projects US advertising spend
to contract in the mid-to-high single digit percentage range
in 2020, we expect digital ad spend to grow, albeit at a low-single
digit percentage pace with social media and mobile expanding at high single-digits.
Moody's expects the company will continue to experience favorable
digital ad market trends and achieve share gains as customers adopt its
data-driven approach to marketing, especially in end markets
less affected by the virus such as health, education, entertainment
and home services (collectively accounting for the majority of revenue),
which we believe will offset EBITDA shortfalls in the credit cards sub-segment
of its financial services business. Red Ventures has shifted resources
from financial services to similar functions in health, education,
entertainment and home services to exploit growth opportunities in these
segments. Web-based providers like Red Ventures are expected
to experience an increase in demand during the pandemic due to extended
stay-at-home practices as clients accelerate the digitization
of education and tele-health services and consumers increasingly
engage in online activities such as ad-supported video streaming,
social media, e-learning and e-commerce.
Moody's expects Red Ventures will maintain good liquidity with the
potential for small tuck-in acquisitions, avoid dividend
recapitalizations and pay negligible distributions facilitating free cash
flow generation for debt reduction. In Q1 2020, the company
proactively drew $270 million (net of a $60 million repayment)
under its $754 million revolver as a precautionary measure resulting
in $254 million of availability plus $373 million in cash
balances at quarter end. Moody's projects the company will
partially repay revolver borrowings over the coming twelve months and
fully repay the remaining outstanding balance by 2021. The revolver
is subject to a springing Maximum First Lien Leverage covenant equal to
7.5x (as defined in the first-lien credit agreement) that
becomes operative each quarter when more than 35% of the facility
is drawn. At 31 March 2020, Red Ventures' First Lien
Leverage Ratio was 4.7x. While Moody's expects the
company to maintain sufficient covenant headroom over the next twelve
months, we will closely monitor the cushion as EBITDA levels moderate.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
impact on Red Ventures of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to the US economy, which has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, however
over time an upgrade could occur if the company demonstrates revenue growth
and EBITDA margin expansion leading to consistent and increasing positive
free cash flow generation and sustained reduction in total debt to GAAP
EBITDA leverage below 4x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow to
debt (Moody's adjusted) of at least 6%. Red Ventures
would also need to increase scale, maintain at least a good liquidity
profile and exhibit prudent financial policies. Ratings could be
downgraded if financial leverage is sustained above 5x total debt to GAAP
EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) or EBITDA growth is insufficient to maintain
free cash flow to adjusted debt of at least 2% beyond 2021.
Market share erosion, significant client losses, sub-par
organic revenue growth, weakened liquidity or if the company engages
in leveraging acquisitions or sizable shareholder distributions could
also result in ratings pressure.
Headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Red Ventures,
LLC is a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Red Ventures Holdco,
LP, which owns a portfolio of growing digital businesses that bring
consumers and brands together through integrated e-commerce,
strategic partnerships, and proprietary brands across the financial,
home, health, education and entertainment services industries.
On 8 November 2017, Red Ventures completed the acquisition of Bankrate,
Inc. for approximately $1.4 billion. The company
completed two mid-sized acquisitions, HigherEducation.com
on 12 April 2019 and Healthline Media on 16 July 2019. Following
a July 2018 equity raise mainly from existing investors, Red Ventures'
management and employees own roughly half of the company, while
private equity firms, Silver Lake Partners, General Atlantic,
ICONIQ and other investors own the remaining half. Revenue totaled
$1.37 billion for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gregory A. Fraser, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653