Moody's affirms Redsun's B2/B3 ratings; changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Redsun Properties Group Limited (Redsun) and the B3 senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Redsun.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from positive.

"The change in outlook to stable reflects our expectation that Redsun's credit metrics will likely not meet the thresholds required for a rating upgrade, given the challenging operating and funding conditions," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Redsun will have good liquidity to temper the risks associated with the difficult operating and financing conditions over the next 6-12 months," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Redsun's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's long operating history and strong market position in developing mass residential properties in the Jiangsu province. It also reflects its high-quality land bank, growing operating scale underpinned by strong sales execution in the past two to three years, and good liquidity.

However, the rating is constrained by its moderate credit metrics, highly concentrated geographic coverage and significant exposure to its joint venture (JV) businesses, which increases its contingent liabilities and weakens corporate transparency.

Moody's expects Redsun's contracted sales will fall over the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions. This will weaken the company's operating cash flow and in turn its liquidity.

Moody's expects Redsun's liquidity to be good over the next 6-12 months. As of 30 June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of RMB14.0 billion, compared with reported short-term debt of RMB10.4 billion. Moody's expects Redsun will use its internal cash to repay some of its maturing debt, but the repayment will reduce the funding available for its operations over the next 12-18 months. The company's financial flexibility will also be hurt if the weakness in debt markets persists.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Redsun's CFR considers the company's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, Zeng Huansha, who held a 72% direct and indirect stake as of the end of August 2021. Moody's has also considered (1) the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors on Redsun's seven-member board of directors, (2) the fact that independent nonexecutive directors chair both the audit and remuneration committees; (3) Redsun's moderate 25%-30% dividend payout ratio over the past three years; and (4) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Redsun's B3 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch below its CFR because of structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that most of Redsun's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company is lower.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Redsun's rating if the company improves its debt leverage and funding channels while maintaining strong contracted sales growth. Credit metrics indicative of a potential upgrade include (1) revenue/adjusted debt rising above 55%, (2) EBIT/interest coverage rising above 2.0x-2.25x, and (3) unrestricted cash/short-term debt above 1.0x, all on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Redsun's liquidity weakens and its profit margins come under pressure, constraining its interest coverage and financial flexibility. Credit metrics indicative of a potential downgrade include EBIT interest coverage falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1996, Redsun Properties Group Limited listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2018. Its headquarters are in Shanghai and Nanjing.

Redsun engages in real estate development, commercial properties and hotel operations in China. As of the end of June 2021, the company's total saleable resources comprised a gross floor area of 21 million square meters spread across over 60 cities in China.

