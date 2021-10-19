Moody's affirms Redsun's B2/B3 ratings; changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating
(CFR) of Redsun Properties Group Limited (Redsun) and the B3 senior unsecured
rating on the bonds issued by Redsun.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable
from positive.
"The change in outlook to stable reflects our expectation that Redsun's
credit metrics will likely not meet the thresholds required for a rating
upgrade, given the challenging operating and funding conditions,"
says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Redsun will
have good liquidity to temper the risks associated with the difficult
operating and financing conditions over the next 6-12 months,"
adds Lai.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Redsun's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's long
operating history and strong market position in developing mass residential
properties in the Jiangsu province. It also reflects its high-quality
land bank, growing operating scale underpinned by strong sales execution
in the past two to three years, and good liquidity.
However, the rating is constrained by its moderate credit metrics,
highly concentrated geographic coverage and significant exposure to its
joint venture (JV) businesses, which increases its contingent liabilities
and weakens corporate transparency.
Moody's expects Redsun's contracted sales will fall over the
next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid
tight funding conditions. This will weaken the company's
operating cash flow and in turn its liquidity.
Moody's expects Redsun's liquidity to be good over the next
6-12 months. As of 30 June 2021, the company had unrestricted
cash of RMB14.0 billion, compared with reported short-term
debt of RMB10.4 billion. Moody's expects Redsun will
use its internal cash to repay some of its maturing debt, but the
repayment will reduce the funding available for its operations over the
next 12-18 months. The company's financial flexibility
will also be hurt if the weakness in debt markets persists.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
Redsun's CFR considers the company's concentrated ownership by its key
shareholder, Zeng Huansha, who held a 72% direct and
indirect stake as of the end of August 2021. Moody's has also considered
(1) the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors on Redsun's
seven-member board of directors, (2) the fact that independent
nonexecutive directors chair both the audit and remuneration committees;
(3) Redsun's moderate 25%-30% dividend payout ratio
over the past three years; and (4) the presence of other internal
governance structures and standards as required by the Corporate Governance
Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Redsun's B3 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch below its CFR because
of structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that
most of Redsun's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority
over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In
addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors
for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery
rate for claims at the holding company is lower.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Redsun's rating if the company improves its debt
leverage and funding channels while maintaining strong contracted sales
growth. Credit metrics indicative of a potential upgrade include
(1) revenue/adjusted debt rising above 55%, (2) EBIT/interest
coverage rising above 2.0x-2.25x, and (3) unrestricted
cash/short-term debt above 1.0x, all on a sustained
basis.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Redsun's liquidity weakens and
its profit margins come under pressure, constraining its interest
coverage and financial flexibility. Credit metrics indicative of
a potential downgrade include EBIT interest coverage falling below 1.5x
on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 1996, Redsun Properties Group Limited listed on the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange in July 2018. Its headquarters are in Shanghai
and Nanjing.
Redsun engages in real estate development, commercial properties
and hotel operations in China. As of the end of June 2021,
the company's total saleable resources comprised a gross floor area of
21 million square meters spread across over 60 cities in China.
Cedric Lai
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
