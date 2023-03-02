Moody's affirms Reedy Creek Improvement District, FL's Aa3 issuer, Aa3 GOLT, and A1 utility revenue ratings; revises outlook to stable

New York, March 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Reedy Creek Improvement District, Florida's Aa3 issuer rating and the Aa3 rating on the district's general obligation limited tax bonds. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A1 rating on Reedy Creek Improvement District, FL Combined Utility Enterprise's utility revenue bonds. Moody's also revised the outlook on the district and combined utility enterprise to stable from developing. The district had an estimated $870.9 million of debt outstanding as of September 30, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects the State of Florida's (Aaa stable) recently adopted legislation (House Bill 9-B) that essentially leaves the district's taxing authority, revenue raising ability, and scope of operations intact and unchanged. While changes have been made to how the district's governing body will be established, these changes do not have an immediate, material impact the district's credit quality.

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base that is almost entirely dependent on The Walt Disney Company (A2 stable), healthy reserve levels, elevated debt burden, and moderate pension burden. The rating also incorporates a substantial amount of headroom under the district's 30 mill property tax cap, which offers a significant amount of financial flexibility. The district's credit quality also reflects a history of prudent financial management.

The Aa3 rating on the district's general obligation limited tax debt is placed at the same level as the district's issuer rating because of the substantial amount of headroom that is available under the district's 30 mill property tax cap.

The A1 rating on the utility revenue bonds incorporates the combined utility system's extremely high reliance on The Walt Disney Company; sound financial position with solid and improving debt service coverage, adequate liquidity; and moderate debt burden. The rating also reflects the district's unlimited rate setting authority, a debt service reserve requirement that is cash funded at maximum annual debt service, and adequate capacity across the utility's various systems.

RATING OUTLOOK

Revision of the outlook to stable from developing reflects adoption of the above mentioned legislation. The stable outlook reflects the expectation that The Walt Disney Company and its underlying property will remain a fixture within the district and continue to support the district's financial health.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material diversification of the revenue base (issuer and GOLT ratings)

- Improved credit quality of The Walt Disney Company (issuer, GOLT, and utility revenue ratings) - Sustained and material improvement in debt service coverage and/or liquidity (utility revenue rating) - Diversification of the customer base (utility revenue rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Change in the district's historically strong financial management practices (issuer and GOLT ratings)

- Material decline in reserves and/or increase in leverage (issuer and GOLT ratings) - Weakened credit quality of The Walt Disney Company (issuer, GOLT, and utility revenue rating) - Change in the district's historically strong financial management practices (utility revenue rating) - Decline in debt service coverage and/or liquidity (utility revenue rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by a lien on the total (debt service and operations) ad valorem tax levy, subject to a statutory 30 mill limit, with the first dollars being directed to the sinking fund to fully fund annual debt service, prior to the release of funds for general operations.

The utility revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on net revenues of the district's combined utility system.

PROFILE

Reedy Creek Improvement District is a public corporation, originally created by the Florida Legislature in 1967 to provide a variety of municipal services within its boundaries, primarily for one customer, Walt Disney World. In February 2023, the state adopted legislation that changes how the district's board will be appointed. Moving forward, all (five) board members will be appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate (previously, the board was elected by landowners). The legislation also changes the district's name to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, a name change that will be phased in over two years.

The Walt Disney World Resort Complex - its theme parks, recreational facilities, hotels and film studio - dominates the 40 square mile district and comprises the majority of taxable values and utility revenues. Reedy Creek Improvement District provides a range of municipal services within its boundaries including public safety, transportation, utility service, and other general governmental services. The district employs approximately 400 staff.

