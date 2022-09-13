Moody's affirms Regency Centers' Baa1 senior unsecured debt ratings; outlook revised to positive from stable

New York, September 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed Regency Centers, L.P.'s ('Regency Centers' or 'the REIT') Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating, (P) Baa1 unsecured debt shelf rating, and the (P) Baa2 preferred shelf rating of its parent REIT, Regency Centers Corporation. The rating outlook has been revised to positive from stable due to the REIT's solid operating performance, consistently prudent capital strategy, and good liquidity profile.

Affirmations:

.Issuer: Regency Centers, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

..Issuer: Regency Centers Corporation

.... Preferred Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Preferred Shelf Non-Cumulative, Affirmed (P)Baa2

Outlook Actions: ....

..Issuer: Regency Centers, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Regency Centers Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Regency Centers' Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating reflects its high quality and diverse portfolio of shopping center properties, stable and moderate leverage metrics through different operating conditions, and a prudent approach to growth and liquidity management. The evolving retail landscape, in part due to changing consumer behavior and shopping habits, the REIT's good tenant roster, the geographic mix of its portfolio and strong fixed charge coverage are some other important rating considerations.

After the significant pandemic related operating challenges in the second half of 2020, Regency Centers' portfolio performance has recovered on many fronts. Its cash rent collections were almost 100% in the first half of 2022 and pending uncollectible tenant receivables declined by 58% over the last year, primarily due to modest new additions and recovery of prior year reserves. The REIT's same-property portfolio lease rate was 94.5% at the end of Q2 2022, 200 bps higher than the low point in Q1 2021 and only 60 bps lower than YE 2019. Aggregate rent growth, including new and renewal activity, was 2.2% in 2020 but has since recovered to 7.7% in 2022, close to the 2017-2019 average of 8.2%. Due to these factors, Regency Center's same property NOI, excluding termination income and collection of prior year reserves, grew by 9.9% in 2021 and 8.6% 2022 YTD. Given the forecasts for the next 12-18 months, the operating metrics will continue to improve, and same-property income growth will remain healthy, albeit at a slower pace.

The REIT's strong showing for key operating metrics reflects its portfolio quality and strong operating track record. About 80% of its neighborhood & community centers are grocery anchored with the anchor boxes leased to high-performing grocers. The geographic mix of the portfolio is also an important credit positive as its largest markets, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, have favorable demographic profiles for suburban shopping centers such as population density and household income levels. Although the challenging macroeconomic environment with high inflation and potential weakness in consumer sentiment could affect the performance of retail real estate, the impact will likely be minimal for owners of high-quality shopping centers, in part due to their improved tenant mix in the post-pandemic environment.

Except for the meaningful decline in EBITDA in 2020 when the REIT reserved for a portion of rent collections, its leverage metrics have remained stable and moderate relative to our expectations. Based on the forecast income trajectory and Regency Centers' approach to funding growth, net debt to EBITDA and debt + preferred to gross assets will likely remain in the low 5x range and at the 30% level through YE 2023. The strong preference for unsecured debt would continue to manifest in low secured leverage, at or below 5%, and manageable near-term capital needs including debt refinancing would help maintain fixed charge coverage at about 5.0x despite the higher interest rate environment.

With its predictable and healthy cash flow from operations, dividend payout of 70-80%, full availability on its $1.25 billion revolver and a 90% unencumbered asset base, Regency Centers' liquidity position is sound relative to upcoming capital needs mostly related to development/redevelopment spending and acquisitions. Debt maturities are modest for the next 18 months - $80 million in the consolidated portfolio and $118 million of its share of joint venture debt. The revolver matures in 2025 and has two 6-month extension options.

At the end of Q2 2022, the REIT was pursuing 4 ground-up development projects with aggregate costs of $101 million of which 55% has been incurred so far. The projects are 66% leased and are expected to generate 7% + yield upon stabilization in 2024/25. The budget for the redevelopment projects is $289 million with 49% incurred so far and 90% leased.

The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation of healthy and steady operating performance, sustained prudent approach to capital management which will result in leverage metrics remaining at least at current levels, and maintenance of a strong liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would require the REIT to maintain the following metrics on a sustained basis -net debt + preferred to EBITDA to remain close to 5.0x, fixed charge coverage above 4.0x and same-store NOI at 2.5% or higher.

A downgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months given the positive outlook and would likely reflect net debt + preferred to EBITDA remaining above 6.0x, fixed charge coverage lower than 3.5x, and secured leverage approaching 15%.

Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ: REG], a shopping center real estate investment trust headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, conducts its business through its primary operating partnership, Regency Centers L.P. As of June 30, 2022, the REIT owned 404 retail properties, including pro rata share of assets in co-investment partnerships, with 51.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021.

