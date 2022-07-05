Moody's affirms Regeneron at Baa3, revises outlook to positive from stable

New York, July 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron"). At the same time, Moody's revised Regeneron's outlook to positive from stable.

The outlook revision to positive reflects Moody's anticipation for strong growth in Dupixent and Libtayo, helping to improve revenue diversity and ease concerns about upcoming biosimilar competition for Eylea (aflibercept). At the same time, Phase III studies of a higher-dose version of aflibercept are underway with data anticipated later this year, potentially easing these concerns further.

Ratings Affirmed

..Issuer: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

Governance factors are material to the outlook change. Moody's anticipates continuation of conservative financial policies, contributing to positive rating pressure.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Regeneron's Baa3 rating reflects solid scale and strong R&D capabilities that have produced several biotechnology blockbusters. These include eyecare treatment Eylea and immunology drug Dupixent, marketed through collaborations with Bayer AG (Baa2 negative) and Sanofi (A1 stable), respectively. Growth in key products Dupixent and Libtayo will continue, as well as Eylea up until it faces biosimilar competition, potentially around 2024-2025. The company has a rich pipeline of novel drugs under development, albeit more mid-stage than late-stage. The company has a long track record of conservative financial policies including low financial leverage.

These strengths are tempered by limited diversity at the product and geographic level, with Eylea generating the majority of revenue currently. The upcoming entry of Eylea biosimilar competition will create a large earnings headwind, but its magnitude will depend on uptake of higher-dose aflibercept, if approved. Meanwhile, high concentration in the US market exposes Regeneron to drug pricing policy risk.

Social risks are material to Regeneron's credit profile and reflected in the issuer profile score of S-5, indicating very highly negative social risk exposures and the credit impact score of CIS-4, i.e. highly negative. Key social risks for pharmaceutical companies include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. With its high revenue concentration in the US, Regeneron faces above-average exposure to regulations or legislation aimed at US drug pricing. Eylea is one of the drugs with the highest level of spending by the Medicare Part B program, which covers provider-administered products. Higher prices of these drugs in the US compared to other countries exposes Regeneron to the risk of changing Medicare Part B reimbursement. Social risks also include an ongoing lawsuit by the US Department of Justice alleging that Regeneron's donations from 2013 to 2014 to charitable organizations that helped cover Medicare copayments for macular degeneration drugs, which includes Eylea, violated federal law. A positive social consideration is the company's response to the global COVID-19 pandemic through the development and commercialization of antibody treatments that brought significant revenue and an increase in cash levels.

Among governance considerations, Regeneron's financial policies have included a low appetite for carrying debt, and the company has refrained from large acquisitions. The company is founder-led, has a deep scientific culture, and its board of directors has considerable healthcare expertise and academic experience. While its track record is strong to date, its success at managing through Eylea biosimilar competition without material earnings pressure is not yet certain.

The rating outlook is positive, reflecting the potential for an upgrade if Moody's concerns about Eylea concentration continue to ebb.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a continued increase in revenue diversity, good pipeline execution including high-dose aflibercept, Dupixent add-on indications and immuno-oncology combination therapies. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.0x would support an upgrade, although the qualitative factors would be the primary driver of an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a substantial faltering in Dupixent's growth trajectory, a material change in pricing flexibility resulting from legislative or regulatory changes, or significant debt-financed acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.0x could result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in Tarrytown NY, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with focus areas that include eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain and infectious diseases. Revenues in 2021 totaled $16.1 billion.

