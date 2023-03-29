Moody's affirms Regional Transportation District, CO's sales tax bonds at Aa1 and Aa2, COPs at A1; outlook stable

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa1 rating on the Regional Transportation District, CO (RTD)'s $17.8 million outstanding Base System sales tax revenue bonds (also known as the "0.6% bonds"), the Aa2 rating on its $2.0 billion outstanding FasTracks sales tax revenue bonds (also known as the "0.4% bonds"), and the A1 rating on its $454.0 million outstanding Certificates of Participation (COPs). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on RTD's 0.6% bonds and the Aa2 rating on its 0.4% bonds reflect ample debt service coverage by pledged sales tax revenues, the size and strength of the service area's economy from which the sales tax is generated and the direct payment of pledged revenue to the trustee by the State of Colorado (Aa1 stable). The ratings also incorporate the manageable historical volatility of the pledged revenue, the closed lien on the 0.6% bonds and absence of additional borrowing plans for the 0.4% bonds.

The A1 rating on the COPs is two notches below the Aa2 rating on the 0.4% bonds, reflecting the moderate legal structure inherent in an annually renewable lease-backed security, the essentiality of the leased assets, and the exposure of the lease payments which secure the certificates to the district's operations as a transit agency. The A1 rating on the COPs also considers RTD's high fixed costs (combined debt service on sales tax bonds, lease payments on COPs, P3 service payments and pension contributions).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the expectation that RTD's sales tax revenue will continue to provide sound debt service coverage on the district's debt. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that despite slow recovery of riders, the agency's finances will remain healthy over the next 18-24 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained reduction in the volatility of sales tax revenue

- For the 0.4% sales tax bonds and COPs, a permanent increase in debt service coverage using sales tax revenue

- Significant reduction in RTD's leverage and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A deterioration in debt service coverage levels using sales tax revenues

- Significant, protracted weakening of the regional economy

- Inability to maintain balanced operations

- Sustained erosion of liquidity position

- Significant increases in leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The district collects a 1.0% sales tax in its service area under two separate voter authorizations: an original or base system 0.6% authorization and a 0.4% authorization to fund construction and operation of the FasTracks Project. Sales tax revenues are paid directly to the trustee by the State of Colorado.

The 0.6% bonds are secured by a first lien on the 0.6% sales tax. The lien for the 0.6% senior bonds is closed.

As long as the 0.6% bonds are outstanding, the 0.4% bonds are secured by a first lien on the 0.4% sales tax and a second lien on the 0.6% sales tax. Following final maturity of the 0.6% bonds in November 2024, the 0.4% debt is secured by a first lien on the entire 1.0% tax. The additional bonds test for the 0.4% bonds is 2.00 times, but the district currently has no remaining debt issuance authorizations under the 0.4% sales tax bonding program.

The COPs are secured by annually appropriated lease revenues, including base rental payments made by the district to the RTD Asset Acquisition Authority, Inc for the use of leased assets, which include a combination of light rail vehicles, buses, parking garages and other transit equipment. The base rental payments are paid from any legally available funds of the district, including farebox revenue, operating subsidies, and sales tax revenue after payment of debt service on the district's two liens of sales tax bonds and the TABOR portion of Eagle P3 service payments. The COPs are essentially on parity with other operating expenses including the non-TABOR portion of P3 service payments.

PROFILE

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) provides public mass transit service to the Denver metropolitan area. RTD boundaries now include City and County of Denver (Aaa stable), counties of Jefferson, Boulder, most of the City and County of Broomfield, and portions of Adams, Douglas, Weld, and Arapahoe counties. Approximately 3.1 million people reside within RTD's 2,342 square mile area.

Annual ridership reached a peak of 105.2 million in 2019, but like all US transit systems, RTD has experienced a significant decline in ridership and farebox revenues since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. As of December 2022, RTD's ridership remained at just around 57% of December 2019 level. The district received substantial federal assistance to offset the declines in farebox revenue, and the district's primary funding source is voter-approved sales taxes.

