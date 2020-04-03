Moody's affirms Regions' ratings (Baa2 senior), changes outlook to stable from positive

New York, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings of Regions
Financial Corporation (Regions) and its bank subsidiary, Regions
Bank, following the affirmation of Regions Bank's baa1 standalone
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Regions has a senior unsecured
debt rating of Baa2 and Regions Bank is rated A2/Prime-1 for deposits.
The A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessments and the Baa1/Prime-2
Counterparty Risk Ratings of Regions Bank were also affirmed.
The outlooks on both Regions and Regions Bank were changed to stable from
positive, reflecting Moody's assessment that the US economy will
contract in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which
will likely have a direct negative impact on Regions' and other
US banks' asset quality and profitability. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Regions Financial Corporation
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2,
Stable from Positive
....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2, Stable from Positive
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa2
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Ba1(hyb)
....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative
Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1
..Issuer: Regions Bank
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa1
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A3(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Baa1
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Baa1
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency),
Affirmed A2, Stable from Positive
....ST Bank Deposits (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2,
Stable from Positive
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2, Stable from Positive
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: AmSouth Bancorporation
....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Regions Financial Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Regions Bank
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Regions Bank's BCA and the ratings for both Regions
and Regions Bank were based on the company's solid balance sheet,
particularly its strong liquidity and asset risk profiles, and improved
core profitability. The company's asset risk benefits from its
diversified loan portfolio and conservative risk appetite. Moody's
views Regions' capitalization as sound, but it is a relative weakness
compared to the company's other rating factors.
Regions' asset risk is supported by the company's enhanced
risk management infrastructure, which has led to a reduced real
estate concentration, controlled loan growth and contained energy
exposure. Regions' problem loans to gross loans ratio was
a low 1.3% at 31 December 2019, though higher than
peers because Moody's includes accruing troubled debt restructured
loans (TDRs) in its calculation of problem loans. About half of
Regions' problem loans are accruing TDRs, which are primarily residential
mortgages that will not be removed from TDR status until payoff.
Moody's anticipates weakening of Regions' asset quality metrics
because of deteriorating US economic activity and employment due to the
coronavirus outbreak, notwithstanding the Federal Reserve's supportive
policy measures. Regions' energy loans of about $2.2
billion or 2.6% of loans as of 31 December 2019 are also
likely to experience stress as a result of the sharp decline and volatility
in oil prices.
Regions maintains a sound capital position, as shown by a reported
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 9.6% and a
Moody's tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio
of 9.1% as of 31 December 2019. However, Moody's
notes that capitalization is a relative weakness compared to Regions'
other rating factors.
Regions' profitability as measured by net income as a percentage of tangible
assets of 1.4% for 2019 was strong and its highest level
over the last several years. This was achieved despite net interest
margin compression over the last year because of modest balance sheet
growth and improved operational efficiency. Diminished economic
activity and the interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve to near zero
will increase the pressure on Regions' profitability, with
some protection provided by its hedging program and its robust low-cost
deposit base.
The rating agency noted that Regions' strong funding and liquidity
position protects the bank against market shocks. Its loan portfolio
is core deposit funded, resulting in a low reliance on confidence-sensitive
wholesale borrowings. Regions also maintains a solid and consistent
stock of liquid assets on its balance sheet.
In changing the rating outlook to stable from positive, Moody's
cited the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. Regions and other
US banks have been affected by the shock given their direct lending exposures
to consumer and commercial clients and the likelihood of asset quality
and profitability deterioration in 2020. Nevertheless, Moody's
said the stable outlook reflects Regions' improved resilience to
expected stress in its loan portfolio as a result of the company's
reduced loan concentrations, improved earnings profile, sound
capitalization and strong liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Regions' ratings if the company demonstrates
asset quality and profitability resilience along with maintenance of its
capitalization and liquidity, during this period of economic volatility
caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Moody's could downgrade Regions' ratings if there are signs
of weakening in underwriting discipline or rebuilding of asset concentrations,
such as commercial real estate. Deterioration in asset quality,
capitalization or profitability beyond Moody's current expectations
could also lead to a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph Pucella
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
