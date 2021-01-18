Moody's affirms Rekeep's B2 CFR; negative outlook

Moody's assigns B2 rating to the proposed €350 million senior secured notes due 2026
Milan, January 18, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate
family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating
(PDR) of Rekeep S.p.A. ("Rekeep" or "the
company"), a leading provider of facility management and laundry
and sterilisation services in Italy and Poland. Concurrently,
Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed €350 million senior
secured notes due 2026 to be issued by Rekeep. The outlook on the
ratings remains negative.
Proceeds from the new notes together with €54 million of cash on
balance sheet will be used to repay the outstanding notes due in 2022,
to repay the drawings under its super senior revolving credit facility
(RCF) due December 2021 and to pay transaction fees. As part of
the transaction, the company has entered into a new super senior
RCF agreement with an increased size of €75 million (the size of
the existing RCF was €50 million) and due in 2025. The rating
on the notes due in 2022 will be withdrawn upon repayment at completion
of the refinancing.
"The rating affirmation reflects Rekeep's improved liquidity profile
following the completion of the proposed refinancing and its resilient
operating performance during the coronavirus pandemic. However,
the rating remains weakly positioned with a negative outlook owing to
its ongoing exposure to litigations, its high leverage and the weakening
free cash flow stemming from the repayment of the FM4 fine," says
Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst
and lead analyst for Rekeep.
The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The proposed refinancing will improve Rekeep's liquidity by addressing
the upcoming debt maturity in 2022 and postponing the debt maturity wall
to 2026, and by increasing the size of the committed RCF to €75
million from €50 million.
While Moody's views the refinancing as credit positive, the
B2 rating remains weakly positioned because of the recurring exposure
to litigations, which could result in additional fines or other
adverse consequences, including the uncertainty around the impact
of the six month ban from public tenders imposed by the Italian anti-corruption
authority (ANAC) in relation to the Santobono-Pausilipon case.
Moody's considers the company's ongoing exposure to litigations
as a governance consideration under the rating agency's ESG framework
and one of the key factors for today's rating action.
In December 2020, the Italian Supreme Court confirmed ANAC's
decision to prevent the legal entity Rekeep S.p.A.
from bidding on public tenders until 17th June 2021. According
to Rekeep's management, the financial impact on the business
will be limited to €13 million - €55 million of annual
revenue for a five-year period and will likely hit the company
in 2022, due to the typical delay between the awarding of a tender
and the effective start of the relevant contract, historically ranging
from 12 to 18 months.
However, such estimate is based on Rekeep's interpretation
of ANAC's decision and on the assumption that the company can continue
to bid for the upcoming public tenders using other group entities and
does not take into account potential reputational damage which may hamper
its ability to secure future contracts both in the public and private
sectors.
Earlier in 2020, the regional administrative court confirmed the
fine related to FM4 tender, expected to be paid in 69 instalments
from March 2021. The amount of the fine, which was finally
reduced to €79 million from €92 million, remains material
relative to the size of the company's EBITDA and will constrain
its cash flow generation capacity. The original amount could also
be reinstated following the ICA's recent appeal which will be discussed
in a court hearing next March. For leverage calculation purposes,
Moody's includes the FM4 fine in Rekeep's debt figures.
The company may well face other indirect consequences from the negative
outcomes of these two major litigations such as the exclusion from upcoming
tenders and the enforcement of certain bid bonds. In addition to
the Santobono-Pausilipon and FM4 cases, the company and its
employees are part to other litigations and investigations which may result
in further monetary fines or bans.
Pro forma for the refinancing, the company's Moody's
adjusted leverage remains high for the rating category at 5.1x,
or 5.8x including the liability under the FM4 fine. Moody's
expects Rekeep's leverage to stay slightly above 5x in the next
12 to 18 months under the assumption that the six month ban from public
tenders will constrain EBITDA growth from 2022 onwards while the FM4 fine
is gradually repaid.
The B2 rating also reflects the highly competitive nature of the industry
with ongoing price pressures, particularly in facility management,
Rekeep's high exposure to the public sector, representing
80% of its LTM revenues, with the associated risk of delays
in the awarding of contracts and long payment terms.
More positively, the B2 rating is supported by the company's
resilient operating performance during the coronavirus pandemic due to
its exposure to the healthcare sector, accounting for 59%
of its LTM revenue and 75% of its backlog. The healthcare
sector has offset lower activity in other sectors due to temporary closures
and benefits from favourable trends which should support sustained growth.
While Italy remains the main country of Rekeep's operations,
representing 89% of revenue, the company managed to increase
its geographical diversification with the acquisition of the Polish company
Naprzód and new contracts wins in Turkey, France and Saudi
Arabia. A degree of revenue visibility underpinned by the current
backlog and long term contracts, as well as a diversified customer
base also support the rating.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Rekeep's liquidity as adequate following the
proposed refinancing. Pro forma for the refinancing, the
company will have access to €57 million cash on balance sheet,
full availability under its €75 million super senior RCF due 2025,
a €200 million committed non-recourse revolving factoring
facility (€73 million utilised) due December 2021 and under renegotiation,
and no significant debt maturities until 2026, when the new notes
are due. These sources of liquidity are sufficient to cover intra-year
working capital swings because of seasonality, capital spending
at 3% of revenues per year and the payment of the FM4 fine.
The RCF has a maximum net leverage covenant of 5.7x to be tested
if the RCF is drawn by more than 35%. Moody's does
not expect the covenant to be tested over the next 12-18 months.
The company's net leverage (as reported) of 3.1x pro forma for
the refinancing offers adequate flexibility.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Rekeep's probability of default rating of B2-PD is in line
with the CFR and reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate,
consistent with the capital structure, including bond and bank debt.
The B2 rating assigned to the €350 million senior secured notes is
also aligned with the CFR, as it is only subordinated to the super
senior RCF, which is not large enough to drive notching on the notes.
The notes benefit from a strong guarantor coverage from substantially
all of Rekeep's assets and EBITDA.
Both the notes and the super senior RCF are secured against share pledges
of certain companies of the group, assuming confirmation of the
Italian Golden Power review. Moody's typically views debt with
this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. In
addition, the RCF benefits from a special lien ("privilegio
speciale") on the company's moveable assets.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the risk of potential negative consequences
stemming from the Santobono-Pausilipon's ban, the FM4
fine and other pending litigations, which could prevent Rekeep from
reducing and maintaining its financial leverage (including the FM4 fine)
below 5.0x and generating positive free cash flow.
The outlook could be stabilised if Rekeep's operating performance
shows sustained growth in revenues and profits driven by contract wins,
and in case of cancellation or a significant reduction in the FM4 fine.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if the company develops a
track record of reducing exposure to litigation and potential fines;
if it continues to improve its operating performance generating EBITDA
growth and positive free cash flow both on a sustained basis; and
if it reduces its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.0x.
Conversely, negative pressure on the ratings could be exerted if
Rekeep's liquidity and credit metrics deteriorate as a result of weakening
operating performance or loss of material contracts, penalty payments
or significant legal costs, or an aggressive change in its financial
policy. Quantitatively, downward pressure on the ratings
could develop if its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains materially
above 5.0x beyond 2021 or free cash flow stays negative,
both on a sustained basis. Furthermore, any negative consequences
resulting from the investigations, ranging from management distraction
to reputational risk or even financial damage would strain the company's
rating.
Because of the risks and corporate governance concerns associated with
ongoing litigations affecting the company that are crystalizing in the
form of relatively large fines and bans, Moody's has tightened
the leverage threshold for Rekeep at the B2 rating category, to
4.0x-5.0x, from 4.0x to 6.0x
previously.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Rekeep S.p.A.
Affirmations:
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B2-PD
Assignment:
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Bologna (Italy), Rekeep S.p.A.
(formerly Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A.)
is a leading provider of FM services, and laundry and sterilisation
services in Italy. The company has also expanded in Poland through
the acquisition of Naprzód and by winning contracts in Turkey,
France and Saudi Arabia. For the 12 months ended 30 September 2020,
Rekeep reported pro forma revenue of €1,047 million and EBITDA
of €115 million. The company serves over 1,500 customers
and employs around 27,700 people. 89% of the revenue
is generated in Italy, with around 80% from the public sector.
The company is fully owned by Manutencoop Società Cooperativa,
a cooperative of around 500 member shareholders, all of whom are
employees of the firm.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Donatella Maso
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
