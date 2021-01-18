Moody's affirms Rekeep's B2 CFR; negative outlook

Moody's assigns B2 rating to the proposed €350 million senior secured notes due 2026

Milan, January 18, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Rekeep S.p.A. ("Rekeep" or "the company"), a leading provider of facility management and laundry and sterilisation services in Italy and Poland. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed €350 million senior secured notes due 2026 to be issued by Rekeep. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

Proceeds from the new notes together with €54 million of cash on balance sheet will be used to repay the outstanding notes due in 2022, to repay the drawings under its super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) due December 2021 and to pay transaction fees. As part of the transaction, the company has entered into a new super senior RCF agreement with an increased size of €75 million (the size of the existing RCF was €50 million) and due in 2025. The rating on the notes due in 2022 will be withdrawn upon repayment at completion of the refinancing.

"The rating affirmation reflects Rekeep's improved liquidity profile following the completion of the proposed refinancing and its resilient operating performance during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the rating remains weakly positioned with a negative outlook owing to its ongoing exposure to litigations, its high leverage and the weakening free cash flow stemming from the repayment of the FM4 fine," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Rekeep.

The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed refinancing will improve Rekeep's liquidity by addressing the upcoming debt maturity in 2022 and postponing the debt maturity wall to 2026, and by increasing the size of the committed RCF to €75 million from €50 million.

While Moody's views the refinancing as credit positive, the B2 rating remains weakly positioned because of the recurring exposure to litigations, which could result in additional fines or other adverse consequences, including the uncertainty around the impact of the six month ban from public tenders imposed by the Italian anti-corruption authority (ANAC) in relation to the Santobono-Pausilipon case.

Moody's considers the company's ongoing exposure to litigations as a governance consideration under the rating agency's ESG framework and one of the key factors for today's rating action.

In December 2020, the Italian Supreme Court confirmed ANAC's decision to prevent the legal entity Rekeep S.p.A. from bidding on public tenders until 17th June 2021. According to Rekeep's management, the financial impact on the business will be limited to €13 million - €55 million of annual revenue for a five-year period and will likely hit the company in 2022, due to the typical delay between the awarding of a tender and the effective start of the relevant contract, historically ranging from 12 to 18 months.

However, such estimate is based on Rekeep's interpretation of ANAC's decision and on the assumption that the company can continue to bid for the upcoming public tenders using other group entities and does not take into account potential reputational damage which may hamper its ability to secure future contracts both in the public and private sectors.

Earlier in 2020, the regional administrative court confirmed the fine related to FM4 tender, expected to be paid in 69 instalments from March 2021. The amount of the fine, which was finally reduced to €79 million from €92 million, remains material relative to the size of the company's EBITDA and will constrain its cash flow generation capacity. The original amount could also be reinstated following the ICA's recent appeal which will be discussed in a court hearing next March. For leverage calculation purposes, Moody's includes the FM4 fine in Rekeep's debt figures.

The company may well face other indirect consequences from the negative outcomes of these two major litigations such as the exclusion from upcoming tenders and the enforcement of certain bid bonds. In addition to the Santobono-Pausilipon and FM4 cases, the company and its employees are part to other litigations and investigations which may result in further monetary fines or bans.

Pro forma for the refinancing, the company's Moody's adjusted leverage remains high for the rating category at 5.1x, or 5.8x including the liability under the FM4 fine. Moody's expects Rekeep's leverage to stay slightly above 5x in the next 12 to 18 months under the assumption that the six month ban from public tenders will constrain EBITDA growth from 2022 onwards while the FM4 fine is gradually repaid.

The B2 rating also reflects the highly competitive nature of the industry with ongoing price pressures, particularly in facility management, Rekeep's high exposure to the public sector, representing 80% of its LTM revenues, with the associated risk of delays in the awarding of contracts and long payment terms.

More positively, the B2 rating is supported by the company's resilient operating performance during the coronavirus pandemic due to its exposure to the healthcare sector, accounting for 59% of its LTM revenue and 75% of its backlog. The healthcare sector has offset lower activity in other sectors due to temporary closures and benefits from favourable trends which should support sustained growth.

While Italy remains the main country of Rekeep's operations, representing 89% of revenue, the company managed to increase its geographical diversification with the acquisition of the Polish company Naprzód and new contracts wins in Turkey, France and Saudi Arabia. A degree of revenue visibility underpinned by the current backlog and long term contracts, as well as a diversified customer base also support the rating.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Rekeep's liquidity as adequate following the proposed refinancing. Pro forma for the refinancing, the company will have access to €57 million cash on balance sheet, full availability under its €75 million super senior RCF due 2025, a €200 million committed non-recourse revolving factoring facility (€73 million utilised) due December 2021 and under renegotiation, and no significant debt maturities until 2026, when the new notes are due. These sources of liquidity are sufficient to cover intra-year working capital swings because of seasonality, capital spending at 3% of revenues per year and the payment of the FM4 fine.

The RCF has a maximum net leverage covenant of 5.7x to be tested if the RCF is drawn by more than 35%. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be tested over the next 12-18 months. The company's net leverage (as reported) of 3.1x pro forma for the refinancing offers adequate flexibility.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Rekeep's probability of default rating of B2-PD is in line with the CFR and reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate, consistent with the capital structure, including bond and bank debt. The B2 rating assigned to the €350 million senior secured notes is also aligned with the CFR, as it is only subordinated to the super senior RCF, which is not large enough to drive notching on the notes. The notes benefit from a strong guarantor coverage from substantially all of Rekeep's assets and EBITDA.

Both the notes and the super senior RCF are secured against share pledges of certain companies of the group, assuming confirmation of the Italian Golden Power review. Moody's typically views debt with this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. In addition, the RCF benefits from a special lien ("privilegio speciale") on the company's moveable assets.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk of potential negative consequences stemming from the Santobono-Pausilipon's ban, the FM4 fine and other pending litigations, which could prevent Rekeep from reducing and maintaining its financial leverage (including the FM4 fine) below 5.0x and generating positive free cash flow.

The outlook could be stabilised if Rekeep's operating performance shows sustained growth in revenues and profits driven by contract wins, and in case of cancellation or a significant reduction in the FM4 fine.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if the company develops a track record of reducing exposure to litigation and potential fines; if it continues to improve its operating performance generating EBITDA growth and positive free cash flow both on a sustained basis; and if it reduces its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.0x.

Conversely, negative pressure on the ratings could be exerted if Rekeep's liquidity and credit metrics deteriorate as a result of weakening operating performance or loss of material contracts, penalty payments or significant legal costs, or an aggressive change in its financial policy. Quantitatively, downward pressure on the ratings could develop if its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains materially above 5.0x beyond 2021 or free cash flow stays negative, both on a sustained basis. Furthermore, any negative consequences resulting from the investigations, ranging from management distraction to reputational risk or even financial damage would strain the company's rating.

Because of the risks and corporate governance concerns associated with ongoing litigations affecting the company that are crystalizing in the form of relatively large fines and bans, Moody's has tightened the leverage threshold for Rekeep at the B2 rating category, to 4.0x-5.0x, from 4.0x to 6.0x previously.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Rekeep S.p.A.

Affirmations:

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Assignment:

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Bologna (Italy), Rekeep S.p.A. (formerly Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A.) is a leading provider of FM services, and laundry and sterilisation services in Italy. The company has also expanded in Poland through the acquisition of Naprzód and by winning contracts in Turkey, France and Saudi Arabia. For the 12 months ended 30 September 2020, Rekeep reported pro forma revenue of €1,047 million and EBITDA of €115 million. The company serves over 1,500 customers and employs around 27,700 people. 89% of the revenue is generated in Italy, with around 80% from the public sector. The company is fully owned by Manutencoop Società Cooperativa, a cooperative of around 500 member shareholders, all of whom are employees of the firm.

