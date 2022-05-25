Moody's affirms Republic's Baa2 senior unsecured rating and assigns P-2 short-term rating; outlook stable

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured rating of Republic Services, Inc. (Republic) and its subsidiary, Browning-Ferris Industries, LLC. Moody's also assigned a Prime-2 ("P-2") short-term commercial paper rating. The outlook is stable.

The new $500 million commercial paper ("CP") program will be backstopped by the company's $3 billion revolving credit facility due 2026 (same day fund availability and no MAC provision), which had approximately $1.5 billion available as of May 2, 2022. The CP program is anticipated to be tapped in the near term, with the proceeds expected to pay down revolver borrowings.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Republic Services, Inc.

Â….Short-term Commercial Paper, Assigned Prime-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Republic Services, Inc.

Â….Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed at Baa2

..Issuer: California Pollution Control Financing Auth.

Â….Tax Exempt Revenue Bonds, Affirmed at Baa2

..Browning-Ferris Industries, LLC:

Â….Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed at Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Republic Services, Inc.

Â….Outlook, Stable

..Issuer: Browning-Ferris Industries, LLC

Â….Outlook, Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's scale and position as the second largest operator in the US solid waste industry, with a predictable revenue stream, strong and consistent EBITDA margin and solid annual free cash flow. Republic maintains a stable revenue base characterized by steady organic growth, supplemented by tuck-in acquisitions that are often immediately accretive. Continued focus on core strengths, including pricing discipline, good cost management and strong customer service should enable the company to capitalize on favorable key industry drivers – highlighted by robust pricing on collection and disposal operations - and support healthy results.

However, the sizeable debt-funded acquisition of US Ecology (May 2022) is margin dilutive and has increased Republic's leverage. Moody's adjusted pro forma debt-to-EBITDA approached 3.6x at March 31, 2022. The acquisition also poses integration risks amid inflationary and supply chain pressures. However, while US Ecology brings high value hazardous waste assets, it also adds a volatile treatment-and-disposal (T&D) event business, which along with the field operations business, continues to face cautious customer from the pandemic's effects. Additionally, Republic is exposed to commodity price volatility in its recycling operations. These risks are tempered by the company's positive history of integrating acquisitions and solid cash flow.

Republic's significant shareholder renumeration reduces overall liquidity and financial flexibility, considering its modest cash position and high leverage. This is partly mitigated by the essential nature and cash flow predictability of the core solid waste services.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of 5%+ revenue growth into 2023, supported by solid pricing and continued recovery in waste volumes following the economic disruption from the pandemic. Moody's also expects the company to focus on the integration of US Ecology, including improving its margins, and to curtail share repurchases to prioritize cash flows towards repaying debt (CP and term loan borrowings) and restoring financial flexibility. This should enable debt-to-EBITDA to fall towards 3x through 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded with EBITDA margin expected to remain above 30%, free cash flow-to-debt around 10%, debt-to-EBITDA sustained in the 2.4x-2.8x range, and funds from operations-to-debt in excess of 30%. Stronger liquidity, with a robust cash balance and reduced reliance on the credit facility or commercial paper would also be viewed favorably, as would a continued boost in recycling earnings from sustained strength in commodity prices. Maintaining a balanced financial policy would be an important consideration for an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded with sustained margin erosion, including from inability to control costs or declining revenue with weaker pricing, debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 3.25x and/or funds from operations-to-debt declining towards 20%. Aggressive debt funded share repurchases or larger scale acquisitions, difficulty in integrating US Ecology and/or weaker liquidity would also drive downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://rmc-prd.mis-ext-all-prd.aws.moodys.tld/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Republic Services, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is the second largest provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services in the United States. Revenue was nearly $11.7 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022. Pro forma for the US Ecology acquisition, revenue was approximately $12.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yvonne Njogu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

