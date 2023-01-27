Moody's affirms Resonetics, LLC's B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Resonetics, LLC ("Resonetics"), including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed the B2 rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities and Caa2 rating on the senior secured second lien term loan. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings action follows the announced acquisition of Memry Corporation and SAES Smart Materials, Inc. ("Memry") from SAES Getters S.p.A (NR) for $900 million. Memry is a vertically integrated provider of nitinol components with a focus on medical applications. Memry's capabilities are focused solely on nitinol, from raw material sourcing to component manufacturing. The acquisition, which is expected to close in 2023, will be funded with an incremental first lien term loan and equity. Capital raised will also go to cover transactions fees and expenses and pay down the outstanding $12 million balance on Resonetics' revolver as of September 30, 2022.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company's pro forma leverage will decrease slightly to 7.1x at September 30, 2022 and expectation that leverage will remain relatively stable at this level over the next 12-18 months. The affirmation also reflects the acquisitions funding mix with substantial new equity from the sponsors. The acquisition adds scale in a fast growing market and expands Resonetics' existing nitinol capabilities and supports supply chain inputs. The acquisition also improves diversification, with new program offerings and a reduction in customer concentration. That said, there is integration risk as this is a much larger acquisition than the company's typical tuck-ins. Moody's expects Resonetics to continue to have good liquidity with breakeven to slightly positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action, reflecting Resonetics' aggressive financial policy, including high leverage and debt funded growth.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Resonetics, LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5) from (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Resonetics, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Resonetics' B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage, modest scale, high customer concentration and integration risk related to the company's acquisition strategy. Moody's estimates that the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA will be 7.1x pro forma the Memry acquisition on a Moody's adjusted basis. Moody's expects leverage to remain relatively elevated at around 7x over the next 12-18 months. The company has high customer concentration with the top five customers accounting for 42% of revenues pro forma the Memry acquisition. The rating also reflects risks associated with Moody's view that the company is likely to continue to pursue further acquisitions.

The rating is supported by the high barriers to entry and switching costs in contract manufacturing business involving laser-based processes and precision grinding/machining. The high switching costs are due to the significant amount of time and investment required for its customers to obtain product regulatory approvals. The credit profile also benefits from above industry average growth in demand for many of the company's services focused on interventional, diabetes care, surgical and ophthalmic surgery products, as the US population ages.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's operating earnings will grow at a moderate pace organically and leverage will remain relatively stable.

Moody's anticipates that Resonetics will maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. This reflects Moody's expectations of breakeven to slightly positive free cash flow over the next 12 months, approximately $15 million in pro forma cash, and full availability under the $50 million revolver at the close of the acquisition and capital raise.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Resonetics' ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4). The score reflects the company's highly negative exposure to both social risks (S-4) and governance risks (G-4). The highly negative exposure to social risk arises from responsible production as a majority of the company's products are subject to similar regulations as its large original equipment manufacturer customers. Many of the company's products are implanted inside the human body and are exposed to severe regulatory actions or product liability litigations. The highly negative exposure to governance risks reflect the company's aggressive financial strategy and risk management and the risks associated with board structure which is dominated by members representing the company's private equity sponsors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Resonetics' liquidity and/or operating performance deteriorates, including sustained negative free cash flow. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company experiences operational disruptions, including challenges related to the integration of recent acquisitions.

Ratings could be upgraded if Resonetics maintains its good liquidity position, demonstrates solid revenue and EBITDA growth and successfully integrates the recent acquisitions. Quantitatively, adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0 times could support an upgrade.

Resonetics, LLC is a high technology manufacturer supplying manufacturing services to the medical industry. The Company's primary business operations include thin wall metal tubing, laser-based and precision grinding/machining, metal fabrication, and nitinol processing for medical device components beginning at the prototyping phase through contract manufacturing. Resonetics is owned by private equity firms Carlyle Group, Inc. and GTCR, LLC. Pro-forma revenues for 2022 including recent acquisitions and Memry are approximately $520 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adam Chaim

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

