Moody's affirms RevSpring's ratings; outlook is stable

New York, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the existing B2 and Caa2 instrument ratings on the secured first and second lien credit facilities, respectively, issued by RevSpring, Inc., including a $35 million first lien revolver due 2024, $398.5 million first lien term loan due 2025, and $120 million second lien term loan due 2026. Moody's also assigned a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") to RevSpring, Inc.'s parent Empower Payments Intermediate Holdings, Inc. ("RevSpring"), the entity at which financials are reported and guarantor of RevSpring, Inc's debt and withdrew the B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR at RevSpring, Inc. The new outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Empower Payments Intermediate Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: RevSpring, Inc.

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: RevSpring, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Empower Payments Intermediate Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: RevSpring, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To No Outlook From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RevSpring's B3 CFR reflects the company's very high debt to EBITDA leverage of 8.5x (adjusted to expense capitalized software costs) for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022 ("LTM period") that Moody's expects to gradually improve to below 8x during the next 12 months. The company has modest revenue scale of $247 million (excluding pass-through postal revenue) and a narrow operating scope as a provider of print and mail communications serving the US healthcare and financial services industry. Moody's expects higher input costs for labor and paper products to pressure margins, which RevSpring is offsetting with price increases. However, it is uncertain if the company will be able to increase prices enough in 2022 if costs continue to rise. Long term, demand for physical print and mail services faces demand shifts towards digital offerings that will require the company to continually invest in its digital platform. Governance risk is considered high given private equity ownership and the potential for acquisitions and shareholder returns.

All financial metrics reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Ratings support is provided by a high 90%+ customer retention rates, reflecting the embedded nature of the company's services in the revenue cycle and accounts receivable management and its scale advantage in printing and postage, which allows the company to print and mail at a lower cost than its customers could do in house. About 40% of revenue comes from services other than physical print & mail that are enabled by its core printing relationships, mainly digital and payment services including data cleansing, electronic signatures, analytics and payment gateways. There is modest customer concentration with the top 10 customers accounting for around 16% of LTM revenue.

Liquidity is adequate and is supported by Moody's view that recent cash flow deficits are largely working capital driven, following a year of low double digit revenue growth as well as one-time severance costs. Moody's expects free cash flow to gradually improve to about $10 million during the next 12 months supported by pricing increases taken in mid-2022 to help offset higher costs for labor and paper products. Higher interest rates will pressure cash flow, however the risk of higher rates is partially mitigated by a 4% cap on LIBOR that the company has in place for $375 million of notional debt through June 2024. Support also comes from the company's undrawn $35 million revolving credit facility due 2024 and $26.7 million of cash on hand as of June 30, 2022. The revolver has a springing first lien net leverage ratio test of 7.5x with no step downs. As of 30 June 2022, the first lien leverage covenant was tested at 4.06 times, leaving ample coverage.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that RevSpring will maintain adequate liquidity while reducing leverage to below 8x from a combination of revenue growth and debt repayment and break-even free cash flow over the next 12 months.

The individual debt instrument ratings issued by RevSpring, Inc., guaranteed by Empower Payment Intermediate Holdings, Inc., are based on the company's probability of default, as reflected in the B3-PD, and the Loss Given Default expectations of the individual debt instruments. The B2 rating and LGD3 assessment on the first lien senior secured facilities, including the $35 million revolver due 2024 and $398.5 million term loan due 2025, reflect their senior position in the capital structure and loss absorption support provided by the $120 million second lien term loan due 2026 that is rated Caa2 with an LGD5 assessment.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR on RevSpring for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if: i) Moody's expects financial policies supportive of debt to EBITDA being sustained at or below 6x and free cash flow to debt above 5%; ii) RevSpring demonstrates sustained revenue and earnings growth such that its size increases significantly; and iii) Moody's expects an improved liquidity profile will be maintained.

The ratings could be downgraded if: i) operating performance deteriorates including declining EBITA margins, higher customer churn, or if leverage were to increase from current levels; ii) a deterioration in liquidity, including negative free cash flow; and iii) debt funded dividends or acquisitions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

RevSpring, controlled by affiliates of GTCR and based in Nashville, Tennessee, provides printing and mailing of customer invoices and related information services to health care, revenue cycle management and accounts receivable management organizations in the US. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 (excluding pass through postage costs) was $247 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Andrew MacDonald

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

