Moody's affirms Road King's Ba3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Road King Infrastructure Limited's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba3 backed senior unsecured ratings of the company's wholly-owned financing vehicles.

The financing vehicles are RKI Overseas Finance 2017 (A) Limited, RKP Overseas Finance 2016 (A) Limited, RKPF Overseas 2019 (A) Limited, RKPF Overseas 2019 (E) Limited, and RKPF Overseas 2020 (A) Limited.

The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Road King's good liquidity profile and stable dividend income from its toll road business will provide the company with a financial buffer to withstand the impact of declining property sales amid difficult market conditions over the next 12-18 months," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Road King will maintain its good liquidity and disciplined financial management," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Road King's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's track record in property development and its conservative approach to land acquisitions and financial management. The rating also takes into account the company's track record of maintaining good liquidity throughout business cycles and the stable cash flow from its toll road investments.

However, the CFR is constrained by the geographic concentration of the company's land bank, the execution risk associated with new toll road acquisitions, and its moderate credit metrics.

Moody's believes the company's toll road business will mitigate business volatility arising from its property development business. Specifically, Road King's recurring income to interest coverage will improve to 30%-35% over the next 12-18 months from 26% for 2021, supported by expected growth in toll traffic and toll revenue during the period.

In addition, Moody's expects Road King to maintain good liquidity. The company will have sufficient resources, including unrestricted cash and operating cash flow, to cover its maturing debt over the next 12 months. Road King's unrestricted cash/short-term debt coverage remained good at 1.4x as of the end of 2021.

Moody's expects Road King's contracted sales will decline to around RMB40 billion in 2022 and 2023 from RMB49.6 billion in 2021 amid difficult operating and funding conditions. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company's contracted sales fell 35% to RMB7.3 billion compared with the prior year.

Despite Road King's weakening contracted sales, Moody's expects the company's credit metrics to improve over the next 12-18 months. Specifically, its debt leverage, measured by revenue/adjust debt, will improve to 60%-62% from 50% in 2021, while its EBIT/interest coverage, will increase to 2.5x-2.7x from 2.0x in 2021. These forecasts incorporate Moody's expectation of the company's higher revenue booking and lower debt during the period, which will more than offset the expected decline in gross profit margins. These ratios will position the company appropriately at the Ba3 CFR.

Road King's wholly-owned financing vehicles' backed senior unsecured rating is unaffected by subordination to claims at the operating company level, because the company's creditors benefit from its diversified business profile, including in particular, the cash flow generated from the company's toll road business.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the concentration of the company's ownership in its controlling shareholder, Wai Kee Holdings Limited, which held a 44% stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. Moody's has also considered the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Road King (1) expands without sacrificing profit margins; (2) grows its toll road dividends and improves its interest coverage from recurring income to above 60%-70% on a sustained basis; (3) improves credit metrics, with its homebuilding EBIT/interest strengthening above 3.5x-4.0x and revenue/debt rising above 70%-75%; and (4) maintains good liquidity.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Road King's liquidity deteriorates because of weaker sales or aggressive land or other acquisitions; or (2) the operating performance of the company's property segment worsens. Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include its homebuilding EBIT/interest staying below 2.5x or revenue/debt staying below 60%, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed in Hong Kong SAR, China, Road King Infrastructure Limited invests in toll road projects on seven expressways across four provinces in China -- Anhui, Hebei, Hunan and Shanxi -- and Indonesia. As of 31 December 2021, the company had a property development portfolio with a land bank of 6.5 million square meters across the Bohai Rim, Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area (including Hong Kong), Henan and Hubei Province.

Wai Kee Holdings Limited and Shenzhen Investment Limited are the largest shareholders of the company, with 45% and 27% stakes, respectively, as of 31 December 2021.

