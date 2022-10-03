Moody's affirms Road King's ratings, changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the rating outlook of Road King Infrastructure Limited and the company's wholly-owned financing vehicles to negative from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Road King's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba3 backed senior unsecured ratings of the company's wholly-owned financing vehicles.

The financing vehicles are RKI Overseas Finance 2017 (A) Limited, RKP Overseas Finance 2016 (A) Limited, RKPF Overseas 2019 (A) Limited, RKPF Overseas 2019 (E) Limited, and RKPF Overseas 2020 (A) Limited.

"The negative outlook reflects Road King's weaker-than-expected contracted sales amid difficult operating conditions, as well as reduced ability to raise sizable unsecured long-term funding, which lowers its financial flexibility," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The affirmation of the rating reflects our expectation that Road King will maintain adequate liquidity and a disciplined approach toward its business and financial management," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Road King's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's track record in property development and its cautious approach to land acquisitions and financial management. The rating also takes into account the company's track record of maintaining adequate liquidity throughout business cycles and the stable cash flow from its toll road investments.

However, the CFR is constrained by the geographic concentration of the company's land bank in China, the company's moderate credit metrics and the execution risk associated with new toll road acquisitions.

Moody's forecasts Road King's contracted sales will decline to RMB34 billion and RMB30 billion in 2022 and 2023, respectively, from RMB49 billion in 2021, driven by weak homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions. These factors will weaken the company's operating cash flow and liquidity. The company's contracted sales fell 64% to RMB12.5 billion over the first half of 2022 compared with the prior year.

Despite the challenging funding conditions, Moody's expects Road King to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. However, the company's liquidity buffer will likely decrease over the same period as it will repay some of its maturing debt using its internal cash source, given its weakened ability to raise new funds. Its unrestricted cash balance reduced to RMB10.4 billion as of the end of June 2022 from RMB12.6 billion as of the end of 2021, due to repayment of some maturing debt using internal cash as well as lower contracted sales.

Moody's projects Road King's credit metrics will remain modest over the next 12-18 months. Specifically, its revenue/adjusted debt will stay at around 50%, compared with 51% for the 12 months ended June 2022, and its EBIT/interest coverage will remain at around 2.4x over the next 12-18 months. These forecasts incorporate Moody's expectation that the company's revenue booking and debt will decline amid slowing land acquisitions and a tight credit environment.

Moody's has considered that the company's toll road business will help mitigate the volatility in its property development business. Specifically, Road King's recurring income interest coverage will improve slightly to around 33%-35% over the next 12-18 months from 30% for the 12 months ended June 2022, supported by expected steady growth in toll traffic and toll revenue from its expressways in Indonesia during the period.

Road King's senior unsecured rating is unaffected by subordination to claims at the operating company level, because the company's creditors benefit from its diversified business profile, including in particular, the cash flow generated from the company's toll road business.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the concentration of Road King's ownership in its controlling shareholder, Wai Kee Holdings Limited, which held a 45% stake in the company as of 30 June 2022. Moody's has also considered the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could revise Road King's rating outlook to stable if the company improves its sales and financial metrics, strengthens its access to long-term funding, and maintains sufficient liquidity.

Credit metrics that could indicate a stable rating outlook include EBIT/interest coverage above 2.8x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Road King's ratings if the company's contracted sales, credit metrics or liquidity weakens, or if the company pursues aggressive expansion.

Credit metrics indicating a downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage falling below 2.3x or unrestricted cash/short-term debt declining below 1.0x, both on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed in Hong Kong SAR, China, Road King Infrastructure Limited invests in toll road projects on seven expressways across four provinces in China -- Anhui, Hebei, Hunan and Shanxi -- and Indonesia. As of 30 June 2022, the company had a property development portfolio with a land bank of 6.5 million square meters across the Bohai Rim, Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area (including Hong Kong), Henan and Hubei Province.

Wai Kee Holdings Limited and Shenzhen Investment Limited are the largest shareholders of the company, with 45% and 27% stakes, respectively, as of 30 June 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Cedric Lai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

