Moody's affirms Roche's Aa3 rating; changes outlook to positive

Paris, February 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed
the Aa3 long-term senior unsecured ratings of Swiss pharmaceutical
company Roche Holding AG ("Roche") and its guaranteed subsidiaries.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's P-1
short-term rating. Furthermore, Moody's has
affirmed the (P)Aa3 senior unsecured MTN programs and affirmed the short
term (P)P-1 ratings of Roche Holdings Inc. and Roche Finance
Europe BV. The outlook for all entities has been changed to positive.
"Our decision to change the outlook to positive reflects our increased
confidence in Roche's ability to continue growing its sales over
the next 12-24 months, after a strong operating performance
the past two years," says Knut Slatten, a Moody's
Vice President-Sr Credit Officer. "This is in spite
of revenues from its top three products continuing to erode due to biosimilar
competition."
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The positive outlook factors in our expectations that Roche will continue
to grow through its patent cliff -- which Moody's expects to
peak no later than 2021 - underpinned by continued strong sales
growth from certain of its most recently launched drugs. In our
base case, Moody's expects Roche's top three selling
drugs, Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin, to decline by
around CHF6 billion over the next 24 months due to biosimilar competition.
However, the rating agency anticipates that still strong growth
from already launched drugs -- including Ocrevus, Perjeta,
Tecentriq, Hemlibra, Kadcyla and Gazyva -- will more
than offset the anticipated revenue erosion - and allow for continued
top-line growth in the low single digits.
While Roche continues to face one of the steepest patent-cliffs
in the pharmaceutical industry, Moody's notes that it also
has one of the strongest pipelines in the industry. Beyond its
top three drugs, Moody's would also expect Lucentis,
Xolair, Actemra and Esbriet to see their revenues start eroding
by 2024. Offsetting the steep patent cliff, the company's
strong pipeline will continue to bring new molecules to the market.
For example, in May this year, the US Food and Drug Administration
will opine on Risdiplam, an oral drug for the treatment of spinal
muscular atrophy, which Moody's believes will grow into a
blockbuster exceeding $1 billion of sales.
In 2019, Roche generated free cash flows (FCF) of close to CHF9
billion. While Moody's believes Roche will see some pressure
on its EBITDA margin over the next two years, the rating agency
still forecasts Roche's FCF to exceed CHF7 billion on annual basis.
In view of its current strong credit metrics and our expectations for
future FCF, Roche benefits from a high degree of financial flexibility
to pursue bolt-on acquisitions.
-- AFFIRMATION OF Aa3 ISSUER RATING
Roche's Aa3 rating continues to reflect (1) a track record of strong
cash flow generation, which has driven substantial deleveraging
since the sizeable acquisition of Genentech in 2009; (2) a very strong
pipeline, which partly mitigates the upcoming loss of patent exclusivity
on its key products; and (3) a degree of business diversification,
with the group's presence in diagnostics complementing its pharmaceutical
business (diagnostics represented 21% of the company's sales
in 2019); (4) strengthening of key credit metrics including a Moody's
gross adjusted leverage ratio below 1.25x.
Roche is strongly positioned in the Aa3 rating, though there are
some constraints to the rating given: (1) the increasing exposure
of the company's key products to biosimilar competition, although
Roche continues to make strong progress in mitigating the biosimilar risk;
(2) the pharmaceutical division's high, although decreasing,
concentration in oncology, which represented 57% of pharmaceutical
sales in 2019; and (3) a degree of event risk related to potential
acquisitions.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Social and governance considerations are material to Roche's credit profile.
Like other pharmaceutical companies, Roche faces rising exposure
to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices.
These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring
government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. Compared
to some of its European peers, Roche has a higher-than-average
revenue concentration in the US market (48% of total sales in 2019),
with a product mix that is skewed towards Medicare Part B (physician administered
drugs). New legislation aimed at reducing spending under Part B,
if it were to materialize, could have a material impact on Roche's
financial performance. Moody's notes, however,
that the current exposure is skewed towards its three top-selling
drugs (Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin), which in any case
would see sales erode over the next few years because of biosimilar competition.
Among governance considerations, disciplined financial policies
and ongoing deleveraging since the Genentech acquisition are credit positive.
LIQUIDITY
Roche's liquidity profile is excellent. As of December 2019,
Roche's cash and marketable securities amounted to CHF12 billion.
Moody's expects the company's FCF generation to continue exceeding
CHF7 billion as the company traverses the patent cliff. Roche has
a $7.5 billion US commercial paper (CP) program (of which
$1.4 billion was outstanding as of 31 December 2019).
There is a degree of seasonality in Roche's cash flow generation because
the company pays its dividend in the first half of the year, where
the use of its CP may be higher. The CP program is supported by
$7.5 billion of committed credit lines to be used as backstop
facilities. These facilities are undrawn and have no financial
covenants and no repeating material adverse change clauses. As
of end December 2019, Roche had CHF1.7 billion of short-term
debt liabilities (including the debt drawn under the CP program).
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Moody's could consider upgrading the rating to Aa2 if the pipeline
continues to bring a steady flow of new molecules to the market,
resulting in lower product concentration and allowing for improved visibility
into revenue growth beyond the current patent cliff. Quantitatively,
Moody's would expect Roche's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
to remain below 1.25x and cash flow from operations/debt to be
above 65%.
Negative rating pressure is currently unlikely in view of the positive
outlook. The rating could come under pressure should the biosimilar
competition affect revenue and cash flow more negatively than initially
expected. Negative rating pressure could also develop should pricing
pressure in oncology be more pronounced than it currently is, for
instance as a change in current regulation in the US, or if Roche
were to embark upon transformative debt-financed acquisitions.
Quantitatively, the Aa3 rating could come under pressure should
the company's cash flow from operations/debt decline below 55%
or debt/EBITDA move above 1.75x on a sustained basis.
