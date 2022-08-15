Moody's affirms Rocket Mortgage's Ba1 ratings and maintains positive outlook

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed Rocket Mortgage, LLC's (Rocket Mortgage) Ba1 corporate family and long-term senior unsecured ratings. Rocket Mortgage's outlook remains positive.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ratings reflects the company's strong franchise in the US mortgage market, supporting its high earnings potential as well as strong funding profile and capitalization levels, notwithstanding its recently reported weak second quarter profitability. The affirmation also captures some key-person governance risk from its ownership structure, and reflects the unique strength to Rocket Mortgage's franchise of the potentially complementary businesses that its parent, Rocket Companies Inc., owns.

Moody's said it maintained Rocket Mortgage's positive outlook despite the challenging market conditions the company and its peers are currently enduring. The maintained positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, Rocket Mortgage will strengthen its franchise in purchase originations as well as continue to right-size its overhead costs to reflect current origination volumes, and that its longer-term profitability will materially increase from current levels, up to or above 5% of net income to assets. In addition, the positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's capitalization levels will remain strong and its current solid funding profile will continue.

After two years of record origination volumes in 2020 and 2021, interest rate increases during the last several months have driven down US mortgage origination volumes by almost 50%, particularly refinance originations. With the company having a higher refinance origination market share than for purchase originations, it has seen origination volumes decline more than aggregate originations. During the second quarter, Rocket Mortgage originated $34.5 billion, compared with around $100 billion per quarter in late 2020 and early 2021.

As origination volumes have declined, mortgage originators have reduced and continue to reduce overhead, but the industry still has excess capacity which has pressured gain-on-sale margins. Due to reduced origination volumes, depressed gain-on-sale margins, and still elevated overhead expenses, Rocket Companies was barely profitable in the second quarter, reporting just $60 million in net income, which represents a 0.95% annualized return on average assets. Excluding a $267 million write-up in mortgage servicing rights (MSR) and other non-recurring income, the company had a core after-tax net loss of around $143 million, compared with net income of just over $1 billion in the same quarter last year.

In the first half of 2022, Rocket Mortgage was the largest overall US mortgage originator with a market share of around 7%, as well as the largest retail originator. Given its strong franchise, Moody's expects the company will strengthen its franchise in purchase originations as well as further right-size its overhead costs to current origination volumes and that longer-term profitability will materially increase from current levels.

Rocket's capitalization is currently very strong. As loans held for sale have declined materially with the decline in origination volumes and shareholder distributions have been limited, Rocket Companies' tangible common equity (TCE) to tangible managed assets (TMA) has risen materially over the last year and was 31% as of 30 June 2022, up from 21% as of year-end 2020.

The company's funding profile is somewhat weaker than those of its higher-rated non-bank finance company peers. Like other non-bank mortgage companies, Rocket Mortgage largely relies on secured repurchase facilities to fund its residential mortgage originations. However, its funding profile is solid given its very modest reliance on secured corporate debt, the long tenor of its unsecured corporate debt, and the availability of a $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. In addition, the company has more than half of its warehouse/repurchase facilities with original tenors of more than a year, reducing its refinancing risk; typically, mortgage origination warehouse facilities have maturities of 364 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT), the parent of Rocket Mortgage, LLC, is a publicly traded company. Moody's considers the public listing as credit positive for Rocket Mortgage because of the additional disclosure and market discipline associated with being a public company. However, the benefits are somewhat offset by the pressure on management from the quarterly earnings and market share growth expectations of public investors. In addition, Moody's believes that some key-person governance risks remain with respect to Dan Gilbert, the company's founder and chairman, who continues to control the company as its principal stockholder, holding approximately 79% of all voting rights, and the fact that only three of the seven board members are independent.

The Ba1 senior unsecured bond rating is at the same level as Rocket Mortgage's Ba1 corporate family rating, and is derived from the application of Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology and model, which incorporate their priority of claim and strength of asset coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's ratings could be upgraded if it is able to demonstrate improved profitability from its purchase mortgage originations while achieving and maintaining: 1) expected long-term strong profitability such as net income to assets (excluding MSR fair value marks) in excess of 5.0%, 2) a strong capital position with its ratio of tangible common equity (TCE) to tangible managed assets (TMA) remaining above 20%, 3) solid financial flexibility, such as keeping its secured debt to gross tangible assets ratio at less than 50%, 4) low refinance risk on its warehouse facilities with an average warehouse line maturity runway of more than 12 months, and 5) disciplined growth coupled with continuing to avoid significant operational or regulatory issues.

The company's ratings could be downgraded if its financial profile or franchise position weaken. In addition, an aggressive reach for market share would be viewed negatively. Downward ratings pressure may develop if Rocket Mortgage's: 1) origination market share drops materially, 2) profitability weakens whereby Moody's expects its net income to average assets to remain below 4.0% for an extended period of time, 3) TCE to TMA ratio declines to less than 17.5%, or 4) percentage of non-government sponsored entity and non-government loan origination volumes grow to more than 7.5% of its total originations without a commensurate increase in alternative liquidity sources and capital to address the riskier liquidity and asset quality profile that such an increase would entail.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

