Moody's affirms Rockwell Automation's A3 senior unsecured rating; outlook remains stable

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Rockwell Automation, Inc. ("Rockwell"), including the A3 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-2 short term rating. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Rockwell Automation, Inc.

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rockwell Automation, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectation for steady revenue growth on strong demand for industrial automation products, software and services over the next several years. This will support the company's endeavors to grow its business, potentially through acquisitions, over that time. Through the prioritization of capital deployment toward growth and some debt repayment, Rockwell will be able to maintain debt-to-EBITDA close to 2.5x.

"Following recent debt-financed acquisitions, Rockwell has done well to bring leverage back in line with historical levels" says David Berge, Moody's Senior Vice President. "We expect the company to continue to invest in growth over the next several years."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rockwell's ratings are supported by the company's strong market position and technological leadership in the industrial automation sector. This will provide the company with good revenue visibility and a strong operating margin for the next several years. Moody's expects Rockwell to maintain an EBITA margin of close to 20% over the next few years. As well, Rockwell is well-positioned to benefit from strong demand for industrial automation products, software and services for several years, as evidenced by steady order growth. This supports the company's revenue visibility and provides a growth trajectory that will enable Rockwell to apply its investments in technologies and products, mostly through acquisitions, toward value-generating endeavors. The ratings also positively reflect relatively conservative financial policies, keeping debt-to-EBITDA close to 2.5x over the long run as it invests in growth.

However, Moody's views Rockwell as relatively small in comparison to other industrial peers and it also lacks the geographic diversity exhibited by those peers. Additionally, Rockwell's revenue is exposed to a diverse but cyclical set of end markets such as industrial and commodity related sectors. As well, ratings also reflect ongoing event risk associated with acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of robust organic revenue growth through fiscal 2024 on strong demand in automation markets. We estimate that the company will maintain an EBITA margin of close to 20% through 2024, allowing the company to generate ample free cash to cover potential acquisitions while keeping debt-to-EBITDA close to 2.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rockwell's ratings could be upgraded if the company increases the breadth of its service offering while expanding its international businesses. The company would also need to demonstrate the ability to take advantage of growing demand for industrial automation solutions which will help to grow market share. Higher cash reserves and debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 2.5x would also support higher ratings.

The ratings could be downgraded if Rockwell undertakes a major debt-funded acquisition, or if ongoing share repurchase activity results in a material weakening of the balance sheet. An EBITA margin below 12%, a deterioration in free cash flow or debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 3.0x could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Rockwell Automation, Inc., headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading global provider of industrial automation, control and information solutions. The company has three business segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control and Lifecycle Services. Rockwell's revenue was $7.9 billion during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

