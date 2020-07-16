info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Roompot's CFR at B2, outlook stable

16 Jul 2020

Stockholm, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Rose Beachhouse B.V. (Roompot), following the announcement of the acquisition of Roompot by private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) from PAI Partners. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2 instrument rating on the €279.5 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) and €30 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Rouge Beachhouse B.V. The outlook on all ratings was changed to stable from negative.

The rating affirmation reflects the expectation that there will be no impact on Roompot's credit metrics following the recent change in ownership and that the new shareholders will adopt a financial policy that would preserve the company's ability to maintain financial ratios in line with the rating guidance for the B2 rating. The change in outlook to stable reflects the continued improvement in operating performance supported by the strong booking levels and Moody's expectation that Roompot's financial metrics will revert to pre-crisis levels in 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The acquisition of Roompot by KKR is not expected to impact Roompot's credit metrics given that the new owners intend to maintain the existing debt through a change of control waiver. The remainder of the purchase price, plus transaction fees and expenses, will be financed through an equity investment from KKR's Core Investment fund. Based on these expectations, and with the continued improvement in operating performance, Moody's adjusted leverage is expected to be around 6.0x at the end of 2020 and to decline below 6.0x in 2021. However, because of the significant equity contribution, the rating also reflects the elevated risk of a refinancing in the next 12-18 months which could slow the deleveraging pace. Moody's understands that KKR's Core Investment fund has a longer investment horizon and therefore would be more supportive of a sustainable growth strategy with the maintenance of a leverage that would be in line with the rating guidance for the B2 rating. Moody's notes that in case of the refusal of the waiver, the whole capital structure will have to be refinanced.

While the company was significantly affected by the lockdown measures in March and April, it has seen a surge in demand from domestic customers since May. Bookings from international customers, mainly comprised of visitors from Germany and Belgium, has also increased significantly following the easing of border restrictions in June. Based on the latest booking volumes Roompot expects to exceed its summer and possibly its autumn revenue budget and Moody's expects the staycation trend to continue to support the recovery in 2021.

The rating affirmation continues to be supported by (1) Roompot's established position in the holiday park market in the Netherlands with exposure to the faster-growing coastal segment; (2) the positive market fundamentals further supported by the acceleration in staycation trend driven by the coronavirus outbreak; (3) its business resilience during previous economic downturns; (4) good revenue visibility from its pre-bookings and flexible cost base; (5) healthy free cash flow (FCF) generation supported by good margins, structurally negative working capital and moderate capital spending needs; (6) inhouse dynamic pricing tools and well-maintained website; and (7) sizeable real estate asset base.

Nevertheless, the disruption caused by the coronavirus during the first half of this year will result in weaker credit metrics in 2020. While Moody's expects the operating performance to recover to pre-crisis levels in 2021, Roompot remains vulnerable to a potential second wave of the coronavirus and a prolonged economic recession could slow down the recovery pace, which would put immediately negative pressure on the assigned rating. The company's rating also continues to be constrained by (1) its small size and lack of geographical diversification; (2) some seasonality; and (3) its exposure to macroeconomic factors and the discretionary nature of holiday spending.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The acquisition of Roompot will be at the holding company Koos Holding Coöperatief U.A. and therefore will include the Propco debt, which will remain outside of the restricted group. The Propco holds part of the real estate that has been rented by Roompot. The capitalized lease liabilities are added to the debt of Roompot and the debt at the Propco is serviced via rent payments from Roompot. Moody's notes that the intragroup rent between the restricted group and the Propco remains a potential risk of future cash leakages since restrictions regarding the rent levels in the SFA are relatively loose. Rose Beachhouse B.V. will remain the top entity of the restricted group and the shareholder loan (SHL) entering the group from Koos Holding Coöperatief U.A. to Rose Beachhouse B.V. will remain in place with no changes to the SHL agreement. The B2 rating on the €279.5 million senior secured TLB and the €30 million RCF is in line with the company's corporate family rating. The collateral package consists of a pledge over the Dutch real estate properties, most of the group's bank accounts, intragroup receivables and shares. Moody's understands that tangible assets amounted to €634 million as of 31 December 2019. The facilities also benefit from upstream guarantees from the group's operating subsidiaries, which represent more than 80% of aggregate EBITDA and assets.

LIQUIDITY

Roompot's liquidity is adequate and has significantly improved over the last couple of weeks. As of mid-July the company had around €120 million of cash on balance sheet and has access to €30 million RCF that was fully repaid at the end of May. However, it is important to note that the cash position is typically the highest in summer just before the peak season due to Roompot's customer pre-payment policy. Working capital outflow typically happens during the second half of the year with an average peak to trough change of around €50-60 million. Given that the company offered around €31 million of vouchers, of which around €20 million have not been utilised, Moody's expects working capital outflow to be higher this year. Nevertheless, under the current assumptions, the liquidity position is expected to be sufficient to service its debt and cover the working capital and capex needs. FCF is also expected to break even or be slightly positive in 2020 given its flexible cost structure and moderate capital expenditure needs. Moody's understands that at year end the company expects cash on balance sheet to be around €20-30 million (before any RCF drawdown) which will be supported by an equity overfunding at the time of closing if needed.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the continued strong booking levels driven by the staycation trend and Moody's expectation that Roompot's financial metrics will revert to pre-crisis levels in 2021. This is under the assumption that Roompot will not make any material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions that would result in a Moody's adjusted leverage of above 6.0x. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the liquidity will remain adequate with a cash balance at year end of at least €20-30 million.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control and travel restrictions are lifted. Over time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if the company is able to protect its good margins, leverage moves towards 4.5x, free cash flow is consistently positive and absent any material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating if Roompot's liquidity profile significantly deteriorates or if leverage is sustained above 6.0x either driven by increased debt levels, or weakening operating profitability which can be caused e.g. through another wave of the covid outbreak. Any increase in debt to finance dividends or acquisitions could also put negative pressure on the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Rose Beachhouse B.V. (Roompot) is a leading holiday park operator based in the Netherlands. The company operates 33 owned parks and acts as a booking agent for 130 third-party-operated parks in different price segments, including budget, mass market and premium brands. In 2019, Roompot generated €399 million in revenue and €82 million in management-adjusted consolidated EBITDA (including €8 million EBITDA generated outside of the restricted group).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nathalie Tuszewski
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com