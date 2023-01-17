Moody's affirms Roper's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings; outlook stable

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Roper Technologies, Inc.'s ("Roper") Baa2 senior unsecured ratings. The outlook is stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's view that Roper will continue to benefit from a stable and predictable revenue stream and strong EBITDA margin of around 40% while operating with moderate financial leverage.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Roper Technologies, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Roper Technologies, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating incorporates Roper's strong competitive standing across a wide variety of niche markets. Roper's diversified revenue stream is generated by 27 different operating companies serving a broad swath of end markets with varied and distinct demand drivers. The majority of the company's revenues are subscription-based, software-oriented and recurring in nature, all of which add stability and predictability to Roper's revenue steam.

Roper's strong cash generating capabilities and its stable earnings profile represent key credit considerations. Debt-to-EBITDA was 3x as of September 30, 2022 and Moody's expects Roper's EBITDA margins to remain robust at around 40%. Moody's expects Roper to continue to generate strong cash flow, underpinned by negative working capital, modest capital expenditure requirements and high margins.

Moody's views Roper's sale of a majority stake in sixteen of its industrial businesses as being credit credit positive. The sale is alinged with Roper's multi-year strategy of divesting the more cyclical and asset-intensive parts of its portfolio and will support a more stable operating profile going forward.

Tempering considerations include an aggressive financial policy that periodically results in large-sized leveraging transactions. That said, management has demonstrated a track record of rapidly deleveraging following debt-funded acquisitions. For this reason, Moody's expects Roper to prioritize debt repayment in the aftermath of such transactions until leverage is restored to 3.0x or less.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of positive earnings growth, healthy cash generation and robust credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months.

The change in Roper's rating methodology to Software from Business & Consumer Services reflects the company's long-standing strategy of focusing on and expanding its software-based businesses, which now account for around 75% of sales. The recent sale of Roper's legacy industrial businesses - Roper will maintain a 49% minority stake - accelerates the company's on-going transition to primarily a software company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a conservative financial policy with debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 3x and free cash flow-to-debt consistently in the high-teens.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include leveraging transactions that increase debt-to-EBITDA sustainably in excess of 4x. Weakening liquidity, reduced free cash generation or a material weakening of margins could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Roper Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Sarasota, FL, is a diversified technology company that designs and develops software and engineered products and solutions for a variety of end markets, including healthcare, education, transportation, government contracting, utilities, food, and academic research. Estimated revenues for the twelve months ended December 2022 are around $5.5 billion.

