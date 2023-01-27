Moody's affirms Roseville, CA Electric Enterprise's COPs A1 rating; outlook stable

New York, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 rating on Roseville (CA) Electric Enterprise's approximate $138 million of electric revenue certificates of participation (COPs). The outlook is stable.

RATING RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A1 reflects sustained improvements in the utility's financial performance, the economic strength of the service area, and a resource mix which already complies with the state's challenging renewable energy standard of 40% to be achieved by 2024. The profile incorporates the utility's demonstrated willingness to increase rates, which has strengthened its cash reserves and enabled it to cash fund its capital investment program (CIP); the City of Roseville's (Aa2) strong service area economy and its proximity to the City of Sacramento, CA (Aa2/stable) -the state capital; its competitive retail rates; and its relatively diverse and low carbon emitting capacity mix.

While the enterprise has proposed plans to eliminate its outstanding variable debt, significant increases in expenses stemming from the enterprise's natural gas exposure resulting in narrow coverage in the near term constrain the rating to the A category.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the utility will continue to maintain its financial metrics at or near its 3-year historical average while implementing its strategy to comply with the state's 50% renewable standard by FY 2030.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved certainty in cost recovery of energy supply, gas, and interest costs;

- If the utility reduces its counterparty exposure related to hedging activity; - Maintains strong financial metrics with liquidity above 350 days of cash on hand and a sustainable fixed obligation charge coverage ratio of more than 2.5 times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- If the utility does not perform to expectations with available liquidity falling below 200 days cash on hand;

- Fixed obligation debt service coverage falling below 1.75 times. - Lack of willingness to raise rates to offset increase in expenses.

LEGAL SECURITY

Under the installment contract, the certificates are secured by the unconditional pledge of net electric utility system revenues. The weak 1.10 times rate covenant allows for amounts in the rate stabilization fund and other designated reserves to be included as revenues. The issuance of additional parity obligations is contingent upon the system having historical net revenues, adjusted for rate increases and issuance of new bonds, equal to 1.10 times the maximum annual debt service. The debt service reserve is cash funded at the lesser of the standard three prong test - maximum annual debt service, 125% of average annual debt service, or 10% of initial principal amount.

PROFILE

Roseville (City of) CA Electric Enterprise is a municipally owned electric utility with unregulated local rate setting authority. It owns and operates the Roseville Energy Park, a 160MW gas fired combined cycle power plant. The utility serves 63,608 residential and business customers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398041. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

