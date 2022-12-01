info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Royal Bank of Canada's ratings (Aa1 deposits/Prime-1) and reviews for upgrade HSBC Bank Canada's long-term ratings (A1 issuer) following acquisition announcement

01 Dec 2022

Toronto, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings and assessments of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) following RBC's announcement [1] that it has agreed to acquire HSBC Bank Canada (HBC) from HSBC Holdings plc (HSBCH, senior unsecured debt A3 stable, BCA a3). RBC has an a2 baseline credit assessment (BCA), Aa1/Prime-1 deposit ratings, an A1 junior senior unsecured rating, as well as Aa1/Prime-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings and Aa1(cr)/Prime-1(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessments. RBC's outlook remains stable.

Moody's has placed on review for upgrade HBC's long-term ratings and assessments. HBC has a BCA of baa2, an adjusted BCA of a3, long-term issuer rating of A1, a senior unsecured rating of A1, a long-term deposit rating of A1, a long-term counterparty risk rating of A1 and a long-term counterparty risk assessment of A2(cr). Additionally, Moody's affirmed HBC's short-term Prime-1 deposit rating, Prime-1 counterparty risk rating and Prime-1(cr) counterparty risk assessment.

"RBC will extend its leadership position in Canada with the acquisition of HBC, positioning itself as a bank of choice for immigrants and international commercial clients," said Robert Colangelo, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "Although not without integration risk, Moody's has affirmed RBC's ratings based on its strong credit fundamentals, its proven acquisition track record, and the relatively small size of HBC compared to RBC" Mr. Colangelo added.

"HBC's long-term ratings and assessments are on review for upgrade because of the superior credit strength of its acquirer compared with HBC's current owner," said Moody's Analyst Rabia Yusufzai.

A complete list of affected ratings and entities within both banking groups can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions follow RBC's announcement that it will acquire 100% of the common shares of HSBC Canada in an all-cash transaction valued at CAD13.5 billion. RBC will also purchase all the existing preferred shares and subordinated debt (approximately CAD2.1 billion) that is held by HSBCH at par value. The banks expect to close the transaction in late 2023, subject to regulatory approvals. Shareholder approval from RBC or HSBCH is not required for this transaction.

In affirming RBC's ratings, Moody's noted the bank's strong financial fundamentals, including its robust and stable profitability that is supported by RBC's Canadian retail banking franchise with leading market shares, its strong risk management culture and capabilities, its strong corporate governance practices, as well as its strong liquidity and solid capitalization which protect it from market shocks and unexpected losses. In addition, the acquisition is expected to enhance RBC's profitability in 2024. HBC's earnings from June 30, 2022 through close will accrue to RBC, excluding a CAD90 million dividend paid by HBC in the third quarter of 2022. RBC has also identified expense synergies of CAD740 million, which is equal to 55% of HBC's estimated 2024 non-interest expense base. HBC, with assets of CAD134 billion as of 30 September 2022, will comprise about 7% of the combined assets and 9% of loans of the enlarged RBC, while revenue net of provisions for credit losses (net revenue) will comprise approximately 5% of combined net revenue.

While this transaction was announced against the backdrop of a weakening macroeconomic outlook reflecting high inflation, rising interest rates and continued fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, RBC's asset quality remains strong, reflecting the bank's conservative risk culture and proven track record of strong risk management, said Moody's.

HBC's asset quality metrics tend to lag its larger Canadian peers, although its disciplined risk management approach has led to controlled growth in its commercial real estate (CRE) lending business, leading to a decline in its lending concentration in the prairie provinces of Canada. HBC's CRE has primarily been concentrated in Vancouver and Toronto. HBC has also proactively taken steps to reduce its risk profile, including reducing its exposure to the highly cyclical oil and gas sector. In addition, HBC's residential mortgage portfolio is focused on high net worth clients, with average loan-to-value ratios below the Canadian industry average.

RBC maintains adequate capital levels given its business model, with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.6% as of 31 October 2022. Although in the short-term this acquisition will weaken the bank's capitalization, RBC's capital levels will remain above regulatory minimums with management expecting its CET1 ratio to remain above 11.5% at closing. Moody's believes that RBC ultimately will strengthen its capitalization through strong internal capital growth, as well as halting the repurchase of common shares under its normal course issuer bid until after closing. In addition, RBC introduced a 2% discount on shares issued under its dividend reinvestment plan, which will support capitalization.

While this acquisition carries integration risk, RBC has a demonstrated track record of successfully integrating acquisition and leveraging them to drive organic growth. Examples include the 2015 acquisition of City National Bank (LT deposits Aa3 stable, BCA a2), which complemented RBC's Wealth Management and Capital Markets businesses in the US, and its acquisitions in 2012 of Ally Financial Inc.'s Canadian auto finance business, which added significant scale to RBC's existing consumer and commercial auto financing business, as well as the full ownership of RBC Dexia Investor Services. In addition, RBC has indicated that HBC's core products will be migrated to RBC's platforms post-closing. Although RBC is currently focused on integrating its acquisition of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (Brewin Dolphin), Moody's expects this to be largely completed at the time of closing the HBC acquisition and notes these integrations will impact two separate business segments.

Following the ratings affirmation, RBC's outlook remains stable. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, following the closing of the HBC acquisition, RBC's financial profile will remain largely unchanged and that the bank will maintain its CET1 ratio comfortably above its regulatory minimum at closing.

Moody's said that HBC's long-term ratings and assessments are on review for upgrade because RBC has stronger creditworthiness than HBC. RBCs a2 BCA is three notches higher than HBC's baa2 BCA, and one notch higher than HBC's a3 adjusted BCA (which incorporates two upward notches of HSBCH affiliate support). HBC's Prime-1 short-terms ratings are already at the top of Moody's short-term rating scale (consistent with RBC's Prime-1 short-term ratings), and accordingly are not on review for upgrade.

HBC's baa2 BCA reflects the bank's national retail lending and branch franchise and broadly diversified wholesale loan book. HBC's credit strengths are partly offset by the risks to its creditors from its CRE concentrations, which was 2.2 times its CET1 capital at 30 September 2022. In addition, HBC's profitability has been historically weaker than its large Canadian peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: RBC

An upgrade of RBC's BCA and ratings would likely require a sustained capitalization above 12% tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets.

A downgrade of RBC's BCA could occur if the bank increases its risk appetite leading to credit quality deterioration, or the bank materially expands the size of its capital markets operations relative to its retail and commercial banking businesses, or there were any indications of material regulatory, compliance, control or risk management failures. In addition, a significant deterioration in the domestic operating environment could also lead to a downgrade of RBC's BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to a ratings downgrade. The ratings could also be downgraded due to a reduction in Moody's assumptions regarding RBC's expected issuance of junior senior debt, resulting in lower protection for the bank's creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: HBC

Moody's review for upgrade of HBC's long-term ratings and assessments will focus on the completion of the acquisition and the likely benefit from being acquired by RBC. If the acquisition does not close as expected, HBC's BCA and ratings could be confirmed at their existing levels, should it maintain its current financial profile and remain owned by HSBCH.

Absent the acquisition by RBC, HBC's BCA could be upgraded if Moody's were to assess lower concentration risks in energy and commercial real estate, and/or the bank maintains elevated levels of capital for a prolonged period, providing greater protection to its creditors. Further diversification of HBC's banking franchise that results in a higher level of profitability and reduced earnings volatility could also be positive for its BCA. However, an upgrade of the BCA would be unlikely to result in a higher adjusted BCA and ratings because HBC's adjusted BCA is driven by the financial strength of its parent, as expressed by HSBCH's a3 BCA, under Moody's Joint-Default Analysis. Accordingly, under the continued ownership of HSBCH, a higher adjusted BCA and ratings for HBC could result from an improvement in HSBCH's credit profile or if Moody's were to increase its affiliate support assumptions for HBC.

HBC's BCA could be downgraded if either its credit quality or capital deteriorate and/or profitability declines materially. HBC's adjusted BCA is driven by the financial strength of its parent under Moody's Joint-Default Analysis. In the event of both a downgrade of HSBCH's BCA as well as HBC's BCA, HBC's ratings would likely fall under Moody's current affiliate support assumptions. A weakening of affiliate support assumptions could also result in a rating downgrade for HBC.

The principal methodology used in rating HSBC Bank Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada (New York Branch), Royal Bank of Canada (Sydney Branch), Royal Trust Corporation of Canada, and Royal Bank of Canada (London Branch) was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. The principal methodologies used in rating RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation were Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997, and Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

A summary of today's actions are as follows:

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: HSBC Bank Canada

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, RUR from STA

.... Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, RUR from STA

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, RUR from STA

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, RUR from STA

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, RUR from STA

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1, STA

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

.... Long-term Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3(hyb)

.... Long-term Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3(hyb)

.... Long-term Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, STA

.... Long-term Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, STA

.... Long-term Subordinated Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Long-term Junior Subordinated Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

.... Long-term Junior Subordinated Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

.... Long-term Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... Long-term Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Long-term Subordinated Shelf (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

.... Long-term Subordinated Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

.... Long-term Junior Subordinated Shelf (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Shelf (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Long-term Pref. Non-cumulative Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Long-term Junior Senior Unsecured Shelf (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... Long-term Pref. Non-cumulative Shelf (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2(hyb)

.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2(hyb)

.... Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3

.... Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

.... Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

.... Other Short-term (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (New York Branch)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Senior Secured Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Other Short Term (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (Sydney Branch)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Short-term Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Other Short Term (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

..Issuer: Royal Trust Corporation of Canada

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

..Issuer: HSBC Bank Canada

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2, STA

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (London Branch)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1, STA

.... Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, STA

.... Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, STA

.... Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: HSBC Bank Canada

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (New York Branch)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (Sydney Branch)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Royal Trust Corporation of Canada

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (London Branch)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.rbc.com/newsroom/news/article.html?article=125755

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Robert Colangelo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Donald Robertson
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Rabia Yusufzai
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

