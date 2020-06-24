Moody's affirms Royal Schiphol Group's A1 ratings, outlook remains negative

Paris, June 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the A1 senior unsecured debt ratings of Royal Schiphol Group N.V.
and the provisional (P)A1 rating on the EUR4 billion medium-term
note (EMTN) programme of Royal Schiphol Group N.V. and Schiphol
Nederland B.V. (together, Royal Schiphol Group).
The outlook on the ratings remains negative.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Royal Schiphol Group's ratings reflects Moody's
expectations that a gradual recovery in passenger traffic together with
the company's cost cutting efforts will support a return to credit
metrics commensurate with a A1 rating by 2022. The rating affirmation
also recognises (i) the essential nature of Royal Schiphol Group's
airport infrastructure for future air travel and likely government support
should it be needed and (ii) Royal Schiphol Group's adequate liquidity
profile with sufficient available resources to cover all funding needs
over the next 12-18 months supported by a recent €750 million
bond issuance, large committed facilities, and flexibility
under the capex program. Nevertheless, the negative outlook
reflects the material uncertainties regarding the prospects of a recovery
in air passenger traffic and the weakening credit quality of Royal Schiphol
Group's carrier base.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic
shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors
most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
takes account of the impact on Royal Schiphol Group of the breadth and
severity of the shock, recognising the potential for recovery in
the company's credit quality once the coronavirus outbreak and its
effects have been contained.
Royal Schiphol Group's traffic has been severely impacted by the
introduction of travel restrictions with a very limited number of flights
permitted since mid-March this year. With restrictions gradually
easing and airlines planning to commence or ramp up capacity during the
summer season, Moody's expects flight activity will gradually
resume in the second half of 2020 and continue to increase in 2021 although
the degree of passenger traffic recovery will vary across European airports
depending on the airport location, its airline mix and type of traffic
served. Domestic flights will recover earlier, with a slower
return for international and long haul flights. In this regards
Royal Schiphol Group's traffic recovery could be slower due to a
relatively higher proportion of long-haul flights (accounting for
around 30% of total flights) compared to European peers.
Operating under a well-developed regulated framework, Royal
Schiphol Group will benefit from a revenue compensation mechanism which
for any given year settles any difference between actual traffic volume
and the planned volume through a revenue allowance to be added to airport
charges evenly through a three year period starting with a two year lag.
Moody's estimates that this mechanism will represent an increase
in revenues between 10% and 15% of total revenues p.a
in the period 2022-2025. Notwithstanding this mechanism
and the company's on-going efforts to reduce operating and
capital expenditures, Moody's expects Royal Schiphol Group's
operating performance will show a marked deterioration in 2020 and to
a lesser extent in 2021, before normalizing in 2022.
More generally Royal Schiphol Group's current A1 rating continues to reflect
(1) the company's strong business profile through its ownership
of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the third-largest in Europe
by passenger numbers, and other airports in the Netherlands,
(2) a supportive regulatory framework which provides visibility on airport
charges until 2021 and a revenue compensation mechanism, (3) a strong
financial profile at the outset of the Coronavirus crisis, (4) a
relatively prudent financial policy, and (5) the uplift to the standalone
credit profile (Baseline Credit Assessment, or BCA, of a3
- unchanged) reflecting the likelihood of extraordinary support
being provided by the majority owner, the Government of the Netherlands
(Aaa stable), in the event that this were ever to be required to
avoid a default.
At the same time the A1 rating also reflects (1) significant on-going
negative impact from travel restrictions related to the Covid-19
outbreak on the company's operating performance and uncertainties as to
the timing and level of passenger recovery, and (2) Royal Schiphol
Group's fairly high exposure to transfer traffic and reliance on Air France-KLM,
a French Dutch airline group.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the material uncertainties regarding the
prospects of a recovery in air passenger traffic and the weakening credit
quality of Royal Schiphol Group's carrier base.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
Moody's considers Royal Schiphol Group's liquidity profile
to be good. The company's primary sources of committed liquidity
are (1) cash and equivalents of €609 million as of mid-May
2020, (2) undrawn committed credit facilities of around €800
million maturing in 2021 through 2023 in addition to around €175
million of available credit facilities with the European Investment Bank
(EIB), €95 million of available credit facilities with KfW-IPEX
Bank and a €60 million revolving credit facility available for Eindhoven
Airport. Following the debt repayment of around €100 million
in June 2020 the company faces around €450 million in debt maturity
in 2021. Moody's expects that the company will be able to
meet all debt maturities and other obligations from available resources
taking into account the company's steps in reducing operating and capital
expenditures. Moody's also assumes that Royal Schiphol Group
will maintain unrestricted access to capital markets, noting in
that regard that at the beginning of April the company issued a 9-
year tenor €750 million bond under its EMTN programme in order to
fund future investments and strengthen its liquidity position.
Royal Schiphol Group's debt with the EIB contains a financial covenant
based on an own funds/total assets ratios against which the company currently
has significant headroom and so is not expected to be in breach for the
foreseeable future.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, upward pressure on Royal Schiphol Group's
ratings is unlikely in the near term. The outlook on Royal Schiphol
Group's ratings could move to stable in the scenario of a sustainable
improvement in the operating environment and traffic recovery such that
the company's Funds from Operations (FFO)/Debt ratio would be expected
to remain solidly in the high-teens in percentage terms.
Conversely, Royal Schiphol Group's ratings could come under downwards
pressure if it appeared likely that the FFO / Debt ratio would remain
below the mid-teens in percentage terms. This could result
from an extension of travel restrictions or the loss of a significant
portion of traffic due to airlines failure.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Royal Schiphol Group N.V. is a holding company of a group
that owns and operates Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Rotterdam The
Hague Airport, Lelystad Airport, and 51% of Eindhoven
Airport, which together comprise most of the airport capacity in
the Netherlands. In addition, Royal Schiphol Group has minority
investments in a number of overseas airports. The largest of the
Dutch airports, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, is the third-largest
airport in Europe by passenger numbers. Royal Schiphol Group is
currently 70% owned by the Government of Netherlands (Aaa stable),
20% by the Municipality of Amsterdam, 2% by the Municipality
of Rotterdam, and 8% by Groupe ADP (ADP). Royal Schiphol
Group has a cross-shareholding and an industrial cooperation agreement
with ADP.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Royal Schiphol Group N.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
..Issuer: Schiphol Nederland B.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Royal Schiphol Group N.V.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Schiphol Nederland B.V.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
