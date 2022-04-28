Moody's affirms Royse City Independent School District, TX's GO at Aa3; outlook stable

Assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to GOULT bonds, Series 2022

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Royse City Independent School District, TX's Aa3 issuer rating and Aa3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Aa3 underlying and a Aaa enhanced rating to the district's $128.3 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022. Following the sale, the district will have $395.4 million in debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the issuer rating at Aa3 reflects the district's very rapid enrollment growth, which will continue given ongoing demand for residential real estate and in-migration. The affirmation also incorporates significant tax base and revenue growth, which somewhat dampens the impact of high and increasing long-term liabilities for the purpose of capacity expansion to accommodate enrollment growth. The affirmation also notes a very strong financial position with no plans for deficit spending.

The Aa3 GOULT rating is the same as the Aa3 issuer rating given an unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that district's leverage and fixed costs will remain very high over the long term, but significant economic, enrollment, and revenue growth will keep these burdens manageable. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that management will continue to budget conservatively and maintain solid reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation in long-term liabilities and fixed costs

- Further development of the tax base and increase in full value per capita- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant slowdown in enrollment growth

- Tax base stagnation or notable slowdown in the district's assessed value expansion- Trend of deficit spending and lower fund balance levels- Additional debt issuance absent commensurate growth in operating revenue- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied against all property, without legal limitation as to rate or amount. A portion of the district's bonds, including the Series 2022 bonds, are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 bonds will be used to finance the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings, including the construction of two new elementary schools.

PROFILE

Royse City Independent School District is located in Collin (Aaa stable), Hunt (Aa2) and Rockwall (Aa2) counties, about 25 miles northeast of Dallas (A1 stable). The district is a growing suburb in proximity to major job centers in the metropolitan area. Current enrollment is 7,859 for fiscal 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tobias Oder

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Tatiana Killen

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

