Moody's affirms Rubix's B3 rating; outlook remains stable

London, 21 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD rating (PDR) of industrial parts distributor Rubix Group Holdings Limited (Rubix or the company). Concurrently the rating agency has affirmed the B2 ratings of the €1,090 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B and the €135 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) co-borrowed by the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Rubix Group Finco Limited. The outlook on all the ratings remains stable.

The proposed rating action reflects:

• The company's strong market position as the leading European distributor of industrial parts in a fragmented market

• High leverage of 7.9x on a Moody's-adjusted basis as at September 2021, reflecting a strategy of debt-financed acquisitions, albeit with solid liquidity

• Prospects for positive organic growth benefiting from the company's scale and sourcing capabilities against a backdrop of supply chain constraints and rising inflation

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects the company's: (1) market leadership in a fragmented European industrial parts distribution market, with a broad range of products and services; (2) relatively resilient margins thanks to diverse end markets and focus on the MRO segment and non-cyclical sectors; (3) adequate liquidity; and (4) breakeven to low positive free cash flow generation before acquisitions and network expansion spending, although affected by restructuring costs and working capital movements.

The ratings also reflect the company's: (1) geographical concentration in mature markets in Western Europe with modest long term organic growth prospects; (2) high leverage resulting from debt-funded acquisitions and off-balance sheet factoring; (3) exposure to cyclical sectors including automotive and aerospace sectors and to wider industrial slowdown; (4) continued acquisition-related exceptional costs which contribute to elevated leverage.

Rubix is Europe's leading distributor of industrial parts with a share of around 2.5-3% in a highly fragmented market. Its scale provides substantial advantages in terms of network density, procurement, diversity of revenue, customer service and responsiveness, leading to entrenched positions across a wide customer base.

The company is following a consolidation strategy leading to substantial debt-financed acquisitions, typically spending in excess of €150 million per annum. It has also incurred at least €50 million per annum of exceptional costs largely relating to the integration of acquisitions and network rationalisation. These factors limit the deleveraging profile and lead to approximately breakeven Moody's-adjusted free cash flow. Total Moody's adjusted leverage was 7.9x as at September 2021, which Moody's expects to reduce towards 7x in 2022 and 2023. In addition the company has incurred substantial off-balance sheet non-recourse factoring, which is not included in Moody's leverage metrics.

Moody's expects the company to achieve at least mid-single digit percentage organic revenue growth in 2022, driven by the continued recovery in European industrial production from the pandemic, and reducing to the low single digits thereafter. The company is well placed to navigate the inflationary and supply chain pressures in the market and Moody's expects the company's sourcing capabilities to provide added value to customers and differentiation to smaller competitors. However, supply chain constraints may also limit rates of industrial production at least in the first half of 2022 affecting the company's nearer term growth.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is adequate, with headroom of €191 million at September 2021, pro forma for the €115 million additional term loan B raised in November 2021. This comprises cash of €48 million, €28 million of undrawn RCF, and €115 million of new term loan B funding. The RCF matures in September 2023 and is subject to a net senior leverage test under which Moody's expects substantial headroom. The company also relies on substantial short term local facilities of which €155 million was drawn at September 2021.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's €1,090 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B and the €135 million RCF rank pari passu and share the same security interest and guarantees from entities of the group representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. Security is relatively weak and consists mainly of share pledges, bank accounts and intercompany receivables.

The €187 million senior secured second lien term loan is guaranteed on a senior subordinated basis and benefits from second-priority pledges over the same assets as the first lien facilities.

The first lien facilities are rated B2, one notch above the corporate family rating, reflecting their ranking ahead of the second lien.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance factors within Moody's assessment of the ratings include the company's relatively aggressive financial policy of pursuing debt financed acquisitions and operating with high leverage, including substantial levels of off-balance sheet financing. The company has a good track record of integration and the consolidation strategy appears appropriate in the context of a mature and fragmented market.

In July 2021 Rubix published its Environmental, Social and Governance report setting out its ESG governance framework, strategy, proposed actions and key targets. These include targets for reducing its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2024, compared to 2019; plans for assessment of scope 3 emissions; waste and recycling initiatives; frameworks for assessing and monitoring suppliers' practices and ethical standards; and plans for employee development and engagement.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's performance will remain robust, with stable or improving organic revenue growth and margins, positive free cash generation and adequate liquidity. The outlook assumes that debt-financed acquisitions continue to constrain deleveraging but that they are executed effectively leading to synergy savings such that Moody's-adjusted leverage returns towards 7.0x over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reduces sustainably below 6.0x, after including expected levels of non-recourse factoring, and if the company improves its cash flow generation, with Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/debt in excess of 8%. An upgrade would also require adoption of a more conservative financial policy, which limits the extent of re-leveraging from debt-financed acquisitions, positive organic revenue growth, at least stable margins, and for the company to maintain at least adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's leverage increases materially from current levels, including the expected levels of non-recourse factoring, or if free cash flow turns negative on a sustained basis. A downgrade could also occur if there is a sustained deterioration in operating performance, resulting in a decline in organic revenue or margins, or if the company fails to address debt maturities, including the RCF, at least one year in advance, leading to liquidity concerns.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Rubix, headquartered in London, is a leading European distributor of industrial MRO products and related services. Products offered include bearings, mechanical power transmission, pneumatics, hydraulics, tools, and health and safety equipment, and related technical services. The company is fully owned by funds advised by Advent International. In 2020, Rubix generated net sales of around €2.4 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of around €201 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

