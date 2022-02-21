Moody's affirms Rubix's B3 rating; outlook remains stable

London, 21 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD rating
(PDR) of industrial parts distributor Rubix Group Holdings Limited (Rubix
or the company). Concurrently the rating agency has affirmed the
B2 ratings of the €1,090 million guaranteed senior secured
term loan B and the €135 million guaranteed senior secured revolving
credit facility (RCF) co-borrowed by the company and its wholly-owned
subsidiary Rubix Group Finco Limited. The outlook on all the ratings
remains stable.
The proposed rating action reflects:
• The company's strong market position as the leading European
distributor of industrial parts in a fragmented market
• High leverage of 7.9x on a Moody's-adjusted
basis as at September 2021, reflecting a strategy of debt-financed
acquisitions, albeit with solid liquidity
• Prospects for positive organic growth benefiting from the company's
scale and sourcing capabilities against a backdrop of supply chain constraints
and rising inflation
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR reflects the company's: (1) market leadership in
a fragmented European industrial parts distribution market, with
a broad range of products and services; (2) relatively resilient
margins thanks to diverse end markets and focus on the MRO segment and
non-cyclical sectors; (3) adequate liquidity; and (4)
breakeven to low positive free cash flow generation before acquisitions
and network expansion spending, although affected by restructuring
costs and working capital movements.
The ratings also reflect the company's: (1) geographical concentration
in mature markets in Western Europe with modest long term organic growth
prospects; (2) high leverage resulting from debt-funded acquisitions
and off-balance sheet factoring; (3) exposure to cyclical
sectors including automotive and aerospace sectors and to wider industrial
slowdown; (4) continued acquisition-related exceptional costs
which contribute to elevated leverage.
Rubix is Europe's leading distributor of industrial parts with a
share of around 2.5-3% in a highly fragmented market.
Its scale provides substantial advantages in terms of network density,
procurement, diversity of revenue, customer service and responsiveness,
leading to entrenched positions across a wide customer base.
The company is following a consolidation strategy leading to substantial
debt-financed acquisitions, typically spending in excess
of €150 million per annum. It has also incurred at least €50
million per annum of exceptional costs largely relating to the integration
of acquisitions and network rationalisation. These factors limit
the deleveraging profile and lead to approximately breakeven Moody's-adjusted
free cash flow. Total Moody's adjusted leverage was 7.9x
as at September 2021, which Moody's expects to reduce towards
7x in 2022 and 2023. In addition the company has incurred substantial
off-balance sheet non-recourse factoring, which is
not included in Moody's leverage metrics.
Moody's expects the company to achieve at least mid-single
digit percentage organic revenue growth in 2022, driven by the continued
recovery in European industrial production from the pandemic, and
reducing to the low single digits thereafter. The company is well
placed to navigate the inflationary and supply chain pressures in the
market and Moody's expects the company's sourcing capabilities
to provide added value to customers and differentiation to smaller competitors.
However, supply chain constraints may also limit rates of industrial
production at least in the first half of 2022 affecting the company's
nearer term growth.
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity is adequate, with headroom of €191
million at September 2021, pro forma for the €115 million additional
term loan B raised in November 2021. This comprises cash of €48
million, €28 million of undrawn RCF, and €115 million
of new term loan B funding. The RCF matures in September 2023 and
is subject to a net senior leverage test under which Moody's expects
substantial headroom. The company also relies on substantial short
term local facilities of which €155 million was drawn at September
2021.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The company's €1,090 million guaranteed senior secured term
loan B and the €135 million RCF rank pari passu and share the same
security interest and guarantees from entities of the group representing
at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. Security is relatively
weak and consists mainly of share pledges, bank accounts and intercompany
receivables.
The €187 million senior secured second lien term loan is guaranteed
on a senior subordinated basis and benefits from second-priority
pledges over the same assets as the first lien facilities.
The first lien facilities are rated B2, one notch above the corporate
family rating, reflecting their ranking ahead of the second lien.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Governance factors within Moody's assessment of the ratings include
the company's relatively aggressive financial policy of pursuing debt
financed acquisitions and operating with high leverage, including
substantial levels of off-balance sheet financing. The company
has a good track record of integration and the consolidation strategy
appears appropriate in the context of a mature and fragmented market.
In July 2021 Rubix published its Environmental, Social and Governance
report setting out its ESG governance framework, strategy,
proposed actions and key targets. These include targets for reducing
its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2024,
compared to 2019; plans for assessment of scope 3 emissions;
waste and recycling initiatives; frameworks for assessing and monitoring
suppliers' practices and ethical standards; and plans for employee
development and engagement.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's
performance will remain robust, with stable or improving organic
revenue growth and margins, positive free cash generation and adequate
liquidity. The outlook assumes that debt-financed acquisitions
continue to constrain deleveraging but that they are executed effectively
leading to synergy savings such that Moody's-adjusted leverage
returns towards 7.0x over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA reduces sustainably below 6.0x, after including
expected levels of non-recourse factoring, and if the company
improves its cash flow generation, with Moody's-adjusted
retained cash flow/debt in excess of 8%. An upgrade would
also require adoption of a more conservative financial policy, which
limits the extent of re-leveraging from debt-financed acquisitions,
positive organic revenue growth, at least stable margins,
and for the company to maintain at least adequate liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's leverage increases
materially from current levels, including the expected levels of
non-recourse factoring, or if free cash flow turns negative
on a sustained basis. A downgrade could also occur if there is
a sustained deterioration in operating performance, resulting in
a decline in organic revenue or margins, or if the company fails
to address debt maturities, including the RCF, at least one
year in advance, leading to liquidity concerns.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Rubix, headquartered in London, is a leading European distributor
of industrial MRO products and related services. Products offered
include bearings, mechanical power transmission, pneumatics,
hydraulics, tools, and health and safety equipment,
and related technical services. The company is fully owned by funds
advised by Advent International. In 2020, Rubix generated
net sales of around €2.4 billion and company-adjusted
EBITDA of around €201 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
