Moody's affirms Russian Railways' Baa2 rating, outlook changed to negative

London, 30 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating and senior unsecured bonds ratings of Russian Railways Joint Stock Company (RZD), the state-owned monopoly owner and operator of Russia's rail infrastructure. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating and senior unsecured bonds ratings of RZD Capital PLC. The outlook on both entities has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation of RZD's ratings with a negative outlook reflects the evolving pressure from the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak on the company's operating and financial performance. Moody's also notes the increasing role of the Russian Government (Baa3 stable) in shaping up the company's credit profile and leverage in particular, stemming from RZD's limited flexibility to scale down strategically important for the state investment projects, to enable it to operate within its internal financial policy and leverage guidance at times of market downturn, and also recognising state support measures provided on the funding side.

Moody's, however, expects RZD to be able to restore its strong standalone credit profile in 2021-22, although the recovery pace is subject to persisting uncertainties around the evolution of the pandemic and the global economic outlook.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Transportation, including rail services, is among the sectors, that face the greatest earnings pressure globally and in Russia, given its sensitivity to consumer demand and business activities. As a result, Moody's expects RZD's adjusted EBITDA to decline by around 25% driven by a drop in volumes across the freight, logistics, and passenger rail transportation segments and the deep discounts the company is providing to support the market.

Given the critical dependence of Russia's economy on its rail transportation system and the important social role, Moody's expects RZD to secure additional state funding in various forms to help it through the crisis. Although this may imply some greater reliance on the state, the severe coronavirus crisis has made the support from the government an important factor across many sectors of the economy including privately-owned companies and RZD will likely restore its fundamentally strong standalone positioning as its operations are back to normal. At the same time, a greater level of support considered by the government to RZD mostly aims at preserving RZD's ability to fund and execute strategically important for the country development projects, while operationally, the company's reliance on the state remains limited to direct financial aid for its smaller passenger segment and some tax allowances.

Moody's also notes that, despite the government's proven track record of a rational approach towards RZD, the company's flexibility to adjust its ambitious development programme in line with the internal conservative financial guidance has somewhat reduced given the high strategic importance of most of its sizeable projects. Thus, despite certain cuts, the remaining RUB720 billion capital spending plan on the consolidated group basis (or RUB640 billion on a standalone basis) will still be substantial relative to RZD's weaker earnings, even if some further reductions because of delays or implementation bottlenecks are assumed.

At the same time, to mitigate the pressure on its capital structure and limit the state's direct financial support, RZD is placing a debut for the Russian capital market perpetual bonds issue (total amount of the program is RUB370 billion) with no maturity and optional cancellation of coupon payments, which the company and its auditors will treat as equity. The government, in turn, helped RZD arrange this issuance by setting-up a regulatory framework and will also compensate the bondholders if RZD decides to skip coupon payments. Moody's expects RZD to retain its prudent approach and, in case it fails to place the bonds in full, to reduce the investment programme accordingly or request additional funding from the state.

As a result, despite an imminent temporary step-up in RZD's leverage in 2020, it will remain fairly comfortable with its reported net debt/EBITDA at below 3.5x. On a Moody's-adjusted basis, RZD's debt/EBITDA may increase up to 4.5x (assuming 0% equity credit for perpetual bonds), which Moody's views as still adequate in the currently suppressed market. The deterioration in credit metrics in 2020 will also be mitigated by RZD's good liquidity, supported by its continuing access to domestic and international debt capital markets. The company's consistent focus on preserving its historically sound financial profile should further help it weather the crisis, while gradually restoring its financial position in 2021-22.

In addition, although the first RUB30 billion tranche under the perpetual bonds programme will qualify for the 'basket A' (100% debt treatment) for the calculation of the credit ratios by Moody's (please refer to Moody's "Hybrid Equity Credit" methodology published in September 2018) because of the 0.5% coupon step-up provision in year five, the agency acknowledges a greater (compared to senior unsecured class of the company's debt) loss absorption capacity of the new instrument given there is (1) no event of default provision; (2) optional deferral of coupon payments on a non-cumulative basis; and (3) legal subordination of the new instrument to the company's senior debt. Moreover, although all subsequent tranches will have basic terms unchanged (no maturity, subordination, discretionary coupon payment), they may still vary resulting in a different classification across the baskets. Thus, in case no coupon step-up takes place before year ten and it is less than 100 basis points over the life of the bond, all other terms equal, we will be classifying such tranche in the 'basket C' (50% equity credit), subject to the continued limited use and current specifics of the company's existing preferred shares programme, which RZD uses solely for the purpose of receiving the state funding from the National Wealth Fund for its Far East infrastructure projects.

With this background, Moody's incorporates some tolerance for higher adjusted leverage into RZD's current rating. In particular, while the company's leverage will likely reduce by 2022 to within its internal target of reported net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x and not exceeding 3.0x at temporary peaks, Moody's would expect its adjusted debt/EBITDA (adding perpetual bonds to debt) to go back down to below 4.0x on sustained basis in 2022.

RZD's Baa2 issuer rating reflects a combination of (1) its baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), which is a measure of the company's standalone credit strength; (2) the Russian Federation's Baa3 local-currency rating; (3) the high default dependence between RZD and the government; and (4) the high probability of state support for the company in the event of financial distress. RZD's BCA continues to factor in the company's fundamentally strong standalone credit profile, with a degree of resilience against the macroeconomic decline and sovereign stress, supported by its (1) viable business model and strategically important market positioning as the monopoly owner and provider of rail infrastructure services; (2) diversified customer base and significant share of export freight volume; (3) conservative financial policy and strong liquidity; (4) improving transparency and flexibility of tariff setting; and (5) still stronger leverage metrics at the distress compared with those of its European peers with higher ratings.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for the rail transportation market recovery, which along with reduced flexibility to adjust its extensive investment programme may constrain RZD's deleveraging in 2021-2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Over time, upward rating pressure could emerge if Moody's were to upgrade the Government of Russia's rating and raise the foreign-currency bond country ceiling, and if RZD (1) improves its financial metrics, notably its Moody's-adjusted leverage below 3.0x and funds from operations/debt above 30%, while sustainably delivering on its operations and capital programme; (2) preserves its strong liquidity; and (3) continues to operate as a standalone entity, with the government's decisions remaining consistently supportive of the company's operations and credit profile.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) there is a downgrade of Russia's sovereign rating or the foreign-currency bond country ceiling is lowered; or (2) there is evidence of the government's negative interference in RZD's operations; and (3) there are clear expectations that the company will not be able to maintain its liquidity and financial profile compatible with its Baa2 rating by 2022, in particular if its financial metrics weaken beyond its financial policy guidance with reported net debt/EBITDA exceeding 2.5x on a sustained basis, while Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rises sustainably above 4.0x.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

We consider environmental risks for the surface transportation and logistics industry elevated, reflecting a gradual tightening of environmental regulations and emission standards. Railroads remain heavy users of diesel fuel, while their infrastructure is also exposed to natural disasters and rail accidents (such as derailments of rail tank cars with oil or other hazardous materials). RZD is also exposed to lower demand for bulk freight that is exposed to environmental risks, especially coal, but also crude oil, which together comprise around 50% of total cargo volumes transported by RZD. To mitigate these risks, RZD continues to invest in the implementation of security measures and modernisation of its locomotive and car fleet. Overall, the company spent around RUB280 billion in 2019 for the above-mentioned projects. In particular, RZD was the first Russian and CIS company to place a green €500 million eurobond in May 2019, with the proceeds used to purchase electric locomotives and passenger rail cars. In addition, while coal consumption in Europe will continue to contract, demand from the Asian market will likely remain robust, which should support transportation volumes, especially once RZD completes its expansion of the rail infrastructure in the Far East. Oil demand should also remain supportive until it peaks in the next 10-15 years.

RZD's corporate governance considerations include RZD's historically proven ability to sustain a comfortable balance between the growing development capital spending needs and extra funding sources negotiated with the state, which helps the company operate within its conservative financial policy. While the company retains its internal comfortable leverage target of reported net debt/EBITDA below 2.5x, the leverage may, however, temporarily go up to a maximum of 3.0x during investment peaks or market downturns, particularly taking into account the reduced capacity following the implementation of the IFRS 16 standard.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Russian Railways Joint Stock Company (RZD) is the 100% state-owned monopoly owner and operator of Russia's rail infrastructure, and provider of freight and passenger rail transportation services. In 2019, RZD generated revenue of RUB2.5 trillion ($37.8 billion) and adjusted EBITDA of RUB585 billion ($9.2 billion).

