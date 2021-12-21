Moody's affirms Russian Regional Development Bank's ratings; stable outlook

London, 21 December 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the following global scale ratings and assessments of Russian Regional Development Bank (RRDB): its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at ba3 and Adjusted BCA at ba2, its long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings at Ba2, its long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment at Ba1(cr) and its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) at Ba1. The outlook on the bank's global scale long-term deposit ratings and the overall issuer outlook remain stable.

Concurrently, Moody's affirmed RRDB's short-term deposit ratings and CRRs at Not Prime and its short-term CR Assessment at Not Prime(cr).

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of RRDB's ratings reflects its solid solvency and liquidity position balanced against remaining high single-name concentrations, and its business and funding dependence on the controlling parent, PJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft, Baa3 stable).

RRDB demonstrated good financial performance and resilience to the recent economic downturn with reported sound asset quality metrics. The share of problem loans (defined as Stage 3 and purchased or originated credit impaired under IFRS-9) amounted to 1.6% of gross loans as of 30 September 2021, according to the bank's management data down from 1.9% as of year-end 2020 under audited IFRS. The coverage of problem loans by loan-loss reserves improved to 139% as of Q3 2021 from 90% in 2019. Sound asset quality indicators are underpinned by the bank's focus on lending to large Russian blue-chip corporates, and low exposure to the sectors most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic. The bank's retail loan book (7.8% of gross loans) is primarily disbursed to key corporate customers' employees.

At the same time, RRDB's business model results in remaining high single-name credit concentrations with the 20 largest borrowers accounting for 66.7% of the bank's total credit exposures and 276% of its shareholders' equity. In addition, the bank demonstrated rapid loan growth by 25% in the nine months 2021 posing potential seasoning risk.

As of 30 September 2021, RRDB's net loan portfolio accounted for 51% of total assets. The rest of the bank's assets were mainly represented by cash and cash equivalents (18%), securities (predominantly corporate bonds) -- 19.4%, due from banks (including reverse repo transactions) -- 9.3%. Reverse repo transactions also bear concentrations.

The bank's capital position with tangible common equity-to risk-weighted assets at 13.1% as of 30 September 2021 provides a robust buffer for absorbing unexpected credit losses with. In case of need it can be supported by parental capital injections.

RRDD has sound profitability with reported net income of RUB11.8 billion, translating into annualized return on average assets of 1.3% in the first nine months 2021 (2020: 1.3%). The financial results were underpinned by recovery in loan-loss provisions at 0.2% of average gross loans amid economic revival in Russia, increase in fees & commission income, and lower cost of funding thanks to significant inflow of current accounts in the deposit base.

RRDB's deposit base exhibits high single-name concentrations, while its solid buffer of liquid assets offsets the risk of deposit volatility. Rosneft's and other related-party deposits accounted for 35% of the customer deposits as of the end 30 September 2021.

HIGH AFFILIATE SUPPORT

RRDB's Ba2 deposit ratings are based on its BCA of ba3 and a high probability of affiliate support from its controlling parent, PJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Baa3 stable). This assessment is based on Rosneft's ultimate majority ownership, a history of capital injections and the strategic fit as reflected in the bank's involvement in the treasury and settlement services for Rosneft and its affiliates.

OUTLOOK STABLE

The stable outlook on RRDB's long-term deposit ratings reflects the bank's balanced risk profile and Moody's expectation that the bank's financial profile over the next 12-18 months will remain stable, supported by the stable operating environment, bank's robust loss absorption and ample liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The bank's ratings could be upgraded in case of strengthening of its credit profile with material reduction in the single-name concentrations while maintenance of sound asset-quality and robust loss absorption capacity, or in case of higher assessment of affiliate support.

Moody's could downgrade RRDB's ratings or change the rating outlook to negative if the bank's financial fundamentals and loss absorption capacity erode substantially, or if Rosneft's propensity or ability to provide support weakens significantly.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Russian Regional Development Bank

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Ba1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Ba2,Outlook Remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Malyukova

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Yaroslav Sovgyra, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

