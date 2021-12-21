Moody's affirms Russian Regional Development Bank's ratings; stable outlook

London, 21 December 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the following global scale ratings and assessments of Russian
Regional Development Bank (RRDB): its Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) at ba3 and Adjusted BCA at ba2, its long-term local
and foreign currency bank deposit ratings at Ba2, its long-term
Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment at Ba1(cr) and its long-term
Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) at Ba1. The outlook on the bank's
global scale long-term deposit ratings and the overall issuer outlook
remain stable.
Concurrently, Moody's affirmed RRDB's short-term deposit
ratings and CRRs at Not Prime and its short-term CR Assessment
at Not Prime(cr).
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of RRDB's ratings reflects its solid solvency and
liquidity position balanced against remaining high single-name
concentrations, and its business and funding dependence on the controlling
parent, PJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft, Baa3 stable).
RRDB demonstrated good financial performance and resilience to the recent
economic downturn with reported sound asset quality metrics. The
share of problem loans (defined as Stage 3 and purchased or originated
credit impaired under IFRS-9) amounted to 1.6% of
gross loans as of 30 September 2021, according to the bank's
management data down from 1.9% as of year-end 2020
under audited IFRS. The coverage of problem loans by loan-loss
reserves improved to 139% as of Q3 2021 from 90% in 2019.
Sound asset quality indicators are underpinned by the bank's focus
on lending to large Russian blue-chip corporates, and low
exposure to the sectors most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bank's retail loan book (7.8% of gross loans)
is primarily disbursed to key corporate customers' employees.
At the same time, RRDB's business model results in remaining
high single-name credit concentrations with the 20 largest borrowers
accounting for 66.7% of the bank's total credit exposures
and 276% of its shareholders' equity. In addition,
the bank demonstrated rapid loan growth by 25% in the nine months
2021 posing potential seasoning risk.
As of 30 September 2021, RRDB's net loan portfolio accounted for
51% of total assets. The rest of the bank's assets were
mainly represented by cash and cash equivalents (18%), securities
(predominantly corporate bonds) -- 19.4%, due
from banks (including reverse repo transactions) -- 9.3%.
Reverse repo transactions also bear concentrations.
The bank's capital position with tangible common equity-to
risk-weighted assets at 13.1% as of 30 September
2021 provides a robust buffer for absorbing unexpected credit losses with.
In case of need it can be supported by parental capital injections.
RRDD has sound profitability with reported net income of RUB11.8
billion, translating into annualized return on average assets of
1.3% in the first nine months 2021 (2020: 1.3%).
The financial results were underpinned by recovery in loan-loss
provisions at 0.2% of average gross loans amid economic
revival in Russia, increase in fees & commission income,
and lower cost of funding thanks to significant inflow of current accounts
in the deposit base.
RRDB's deposit base exhibits high single-name concentrations,
while its solid buffer of liquid assets offsets the risk of deposit volatility.
Rosneft's and other related-party deposits accounted for 35%
of the customer deposits as of the end 30 September 2021.
HIGH AFFILIATE SUPPORT
RRDB's Ba2 deposit ratings are based on its BCA of ba3 and a high probability
of affiliate support from its controlling parent, PJSC Oil Company
Rosneft (Baa3 stable). This assessment is based on Rosneft's ultimate
majority ownership, a history of capital injections and the strategic
fit as reflected in the bank's involvement in the treasury and settlement
services for Rosneft and its affiliates.
OUTLOOK STABLE
The stable outlook on RRDB's long-term deposit ratings reflects
the bank's balanced risk profile and Moody's expectation that the bank's
financial profile over the next 12-18 months will remain stable,
supported by the stable operating environment, bank's robust loss
absorption and ample liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The bank's ratings could be upgraded in case of strengthening of
its credit profile with material reduction in the single-name concentrations
while maintenance of sound asset-quality and robust loss absorption
capacity, or in case of higher assessment of affiliate support.
Moody's could downgrade RRDB's ratings or change the rating outlook to
negative if the bank's financial fundamentals and loss absorption capacity
erode substantially, or if Rosneft's propensity or ability to provide
support weakens significantly.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Russian Regional Development Bank
Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ba2
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ba3
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Ba1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed Ba1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed Ba2,Outlook Remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
