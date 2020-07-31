Moody's affirms S-OIL's Baa2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of S-OIL Corporation.

The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our expectation that, despite a very weak operating performance in 2020, S-OIL's low capital spending and dividend payments over the next 1-2 years will underpin an improvement in its credit metrics over 2021-22 to levels that support its current underlying credit strength, once earnings recover," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

S-OIL's Baa2 rating reflects its underlying credit strength and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive support from its parent, Saudi Arabian Oil Company (A1 negative), and institutional support from the government in times of need, given the Korean government's (Aa2 stable) aim of ensuring stable oil supplies.

S-OIL's underlying credit strength is underpinned by the company's high-complexity refinery plants and diversified downstream operations. Such strengths are counterbalanced by its exposure to cyclical refining market conditions and its potential significant investments in a petrochemical project, which, if materialized, would weaken its financial profile.

Moody's expects S-OIL to record sizable operating losses in 2020 compared with operating income of KRW420 billion a year earlier, mainly driven by weaker refining margins and sizable inventory-related losses stemming from the steep decline in crude oil prices.

S-OIL reported operating losses of around KRW1.2 trillion in 1H 2020 compared with an operating profit of KRW180 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects earnings to rebound in 2021, in the absence of coronavirus-induced disruptions and the sizable inventory-related losses that incurred in 2020. Moody's assumes the price of crude oil will average $30-$35 per barrel (bbl) in 2020 before returning to $40-$45/bbl in 2021.

Despite very weak earnings, Moody's expects S-OIL's adjusted net debt to remain largely stable in 2020, because of low capital spending and working capital surpluses as well as lower dividend payments in response to weak earnings.

In addition, Moody's does not expect any significant capital spending at least over the next 2 years, leading to a gradual reduction in net debt during this period. Although S-OIL may decide to launch another new sizable petrochemical project over the next 1-2 years, Moody's does not expect the related cash outflow to materialize at least until 2022.

Consequently, Moody's expects S-OIL's retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted debt to rebound to 11%-13% in 2021-22, after decreasing to around 0% in 2020 from 8% in 2019. Likewise, adjusted debt/capitalization should recover to 51%-53% in 2021-22, after weakening to 55%-56% at the end of 2020 from 50% at the end of 2019. These ratios for 2021-22 are largely consistent with the company's underlying credit strength, although downside risks exist to this projection given the uncertainty around the pace of recovery.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

S-OIL is exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety risks, especially from its core refining and petrochemical businesses. However, these risks are mitigated by the company's track record of environmental compliance and good operational capabilities.

Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The pandemic-induced disruptions will lead to a substantial decline in demand for transportation fuel, and consequently weak earnings for S-OIL in 2020.

S-OIL has a track record of making significant investments in 2016-18 while maintaining its dividend payout ratio at a high level. Moody's believes that S-OIL will maintain shareholder returns at a reasonably prudent level at least over the 1-2 years, which partly reflects management's willingness to restore the company's weakened financial metrics during the investment cycle in 2016-18.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the rating could arise over time if S-OIL maintains robust earnings and contains its debt increase at manageable levels, such that the company's RCF/adjusted debt remains above 13%-15% and adjusted debt/capitalization stays below 40% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade S-OIL's rating if the company's debt levels increase significantly and/or the fundamentals of its refining business deteriorate, such that the company's RCF/adjusted debt falls below 6%-8% or adjusted debt/capitalization exceeds 55% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

S-OIL Corporation is the third-largest oil refining and marketing company in Korea, with a refining capacity of 669,000 barrels per day. The company also has sizable petrochemical and lubricant operations.

Listed on the Korean Exchange, S-OIL is 63.4% owned by Aramco Overseas Company B.V., which is a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (A1 negative), an oil and gas enterprise that is owned by the Government of Saudi Arabia (A1 negative).

