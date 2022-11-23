Moody's affirms S-OIL's Baa2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of S-OIL Corporation.

The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our expectation that S-OIL's significant financial buffer and non-debt financing arrangements can absorb the impact of its large capital spending over 2023-26 associated with the Shaheen Project," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

S-OIL announced [1] that it would make investments in the Shaheen Project, a new petrochemical project to build thermal crude to chemical, steam cracker and polymer facilities, with a total capital spending of KRW9.3 trillion (KRW7.7 trillion direct and KRW1.6 trillion indirect).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Despite S-OIL's high capital spending during 2023-26 to execute the Shaheen Project, Moody's expects the company's reported debt to increase moderately, peaking at only KRW8.5 trillion-KRW9.5 trillion compared with KRW6.0 trillion as of the end of September 2022.

Such debt growth assumption is underpinned by S-OIL's healthy earnings and extension of supplier credit terms for its crude oil imports from its parent Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco, A1 stable). S-OIL plans to fund only 29% of the total capital spending with debt.

The rating affirmation also reflects S-OIL's improved credit metrics and reduced net debt levels over the past 2-3 years, which provide a significant financial buffer against the expected debt growth.

In this regard and assuming mid-cycle levels of adjusted EBITDA (KRW2.0 trillion-KRW2.5 trillion), Moody's expects S-OIL's retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted debt and adjusted debt/capitalization to be around 13%-18% and 41%-46%, respectively, over 2023-26. Although these ratios are generally weaker than the levels expected in 2022, they are consistent with S-OIL's underlying credit strength.

Moody's also believes that the Shaheen project, which the company aims to complete by the first half of 2026, will strengthen S-OIL's business profile by providing a larger proportion of value-added products, further diversifying its business mix and reducing the reliance on its refining business.

On the other hand, given the significant scale and relatively new technologies applied to the project, execution risks remain, such as potential operational delays and lower-than-expected yields.

S-OIL's Baa2 rating continues to reflect (1) its underlying credit strength, which considers its high-complexity refinery plants and diversified downstream operations, as well as its large exposure to the inherently cyclical refining and petrochemical markets; and (2) a three-notch uplift from the company's underlying credit strength, given the likelihood of parental support from Aramco and institutional support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable), if necessary.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, S-OIL is exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety risks, especially from its core refining and petrochemical businesses. The company also has a high exposure to carbon transition risks arising from potential demand decline for petroleum products over the long term as the penetration of electric vehicles increases. However, these risks will not have a significant impact on S-OIL's performance over the next several years. Regarding governance considerations, Moody's takes into account S-OIL's aggressive investment appetite, although the company is likely to maintain shareholder returns at a reasonably prudent level during its investment period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that S-OIL will maintain largely healthy financial metrics over the next 3-5 years despite its significant investments.

An upgrade of S-OIL's rating is unlikely at least over the next 1-2 years given the risks related to the Shaheen Project. Upward pressure on the rating could arise over time if S-OIL maintains robust earnings and contains its debt increase at manageable levels, such that the company's RCF/adjusted debt remains above 13%-15% and adjusted debt/capitalization stays below 40% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade S-OIL's rating if (1) the company undertakes more aggressive debt-funded investments, (2) the fundamentals of its refining business deteriorate, or (3) significant execution risks at the Shaheen Project materialize, such that its RCF/adjusted debt falls below 6%-8% or adjusted debt/capitalization exceeds 55% on a sustained basis.

Any signs of a meaningful reduction in Aramco's commitment to S-OIL could also be negative for the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

S-OIL Corporation is the third-largest oil refining and marketing company in Korea, with a refining capacity of 669,000 barrels per day. The company also has sizable petrochemical and lube base oil operations.

Listed on the Korean Exchange, S-OIL is 63.4% owned by Aramco Overseas Company B.V., which is a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (A1 stable), an oil and gas enterprise that is owned by the Government of Saudi Arabia (A1 stable).

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] S-OIL's regulatory filing 17-Nov-2022

