Moody's affirms SABIC's A1 ratings and withdraws BCA; negative outlook

London, 20 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Saudi Basic Industries Corporation's ("SABIC") A1 long-term issuer rating and A1 senior unsecured bond ratings following the completion of Saudi Arabian Oil Company's ("Saudi Aramco", A1 negative) acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn SABIC's a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) because it no longer classifies SABIC as a Government-Related Issuer (GRI).

Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 17 June 2020, SABIC announced that Saudi Aramco has completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC from the Public Investment Fund (PIF). In light of this transaction, Moody's no longer considers appropriate to rate SABIC under the Government-Related Issuers Methodology as Moody's does not normally designate subsidiaries of a GRI as also being GRIs. The removal of the GRI status has no rating implications as there was no uplift provided to SABIC's rating under the GRI methodology. Following the acquisition, SABIC has become a strategic subsidiary of Saudi Aramco and represents a significant portion of Saudi Aramco's petrochemical business. Moody's will continue to consider any benefits from indirect government ownership as well as support from Saudi Aramco as a strategic shareholder on a qualitative basis.

The affirmation of SABIC's A1 ratings reflects its strong global position in the petrochemical market, as well as its competitive cost position, underpinned by significant economies of scale and access to competitively priced domestic feedstock under long-term contracts with Saudi Aramco. These advantages help mitigate to an extent the volatility of its predominantly commodity-based petrochemical, fertiliser and steel activities, and significant fluctuations in supply and demand that affect its markets through industry and economic cycles. The company has a robust balance sheet and maintains substantial excess cash.

The company is exposed to the currently challenging market environment driven by a combination of (1) oversupply of certain petrochemical products; (2) low oil prices; and (3) weak demand dynamics following the spread of the coronavirus. This will have a negative impact on SABIC's credit metrics in 2020 and 2021. However, SABIC's strong liquidity and broad diversification into multiple products supports its credit profile.

OUTLOOK

SABIC's rating is constrained by the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia (A1, negative) and therefore the negative outlook mirrors the negative outlook on the sovereign rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SABIC's rating is constrained by the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia given the broad credit linkages between the two. Upward rating pressure is therefore unlikely at this stage because of the negative outlook on Saudi Arabia.

The rating could be downgraded if SABIC's credit profile weakens as a result of a sustained markedly weaker operating performance and significantly higher investment spending (such as through large debt-funded acquisitions), leading to a more leveraged capital structure, with Net Debt to EBITDA trending towards 1.5x. A rating downgrade on the Government of Saudi Arabia will lead to a downgrade of SABIC's rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: SABIC Capital I B.V.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: SABIC Capital II B.V.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SABIC Capital I B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: SABIC Capital II B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Rehan Akbar, +971 (423) 795-65.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Julia Pribytkova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

