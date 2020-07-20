Moody's affirms SABIC's A1 ratings and withdraws BCA; negative outlook

London, 20 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Saudi Basic Industries Corporation's ("SABIC")
A1 long-term issuer rating and A1 senior unsecured bond ratings
following the completion of Saudi Arabian Oil Company's ("Saudi
Aramco", A1 negative) acquisition of a 70% stake in
SABIC. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.
Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn SABIC's a1 baseline
credit assessment (BCA) because it no longer classifies SABIC as a Government-Related
Issuer (GRI).
Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found
at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 17 June 2020, SABIC announced that Saudi Aramco has completed
the acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC from the Public Investment
Fund (PIF). In light of this transaction, Moody's no
longer considers appropriate to rate SABIC under the Government-Related
Issuers Methodology as Moody's does not normally designate subsidiaries
of a GRI as also being GRIs. The removal of the GRI status has
no rating implications as there was no uplift provided to SABIC's
rating under the GRI methodology. Following the acquisition,
SABIC has become a strategic subsidiary of Saudi Aramco and represents
a significant portion of Saudi Aramco's petrochemical business.
Moody's will continue to consider any benefits from indirect government
ownership as well as support from Saudi Aramco as a strategic shareholder
on a qualitative basis.
The affirmation of SABIC's A1 ratings reflects its strong global position
in the petrochemical market, as well as its competitive cost position,
underpinned by significant economies of scale and access to competitively
priced domestic feedstock under long-term contracts with Saudi
Aramco. These advantages help mitigate to an extent the volatility
of its predominantly commodity-based petrochemical, fertiliser
and steel activities, and significant fluctuations in supply and
demand that affect its markets through industry and economic cycles.
The company has a robust balance sheet and maintains substantial excess
cash.
The company is exposed to the currently challenging market environment
driven by a combination of (1) oversupply of certain petrochemical products;
(2) low oil prices; and (3) weak demand dynamics following the spread
of the coronavirus. This will have a negative impact on SABIC's
credit metrics in 2020 and 2021. However, SABIC's strong
liquidity and broad diversification into multiple products supports its
credit profile.
OUTLOOK
SABIC's rating is constrained by the rating of the Government of Saudi
Arabia (A1, negative) and therefore the negative outlook mirrors
the negative outlook on the sovereign rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
SABIC's rating is constrained by the rating of the Government of
Saudi Arabia given the broad credit linkages between the two. Upward
rating pressure is therefore unlikely at this stage because of the negative
outlook on Saudi Arabia.
The rating could be downgraded if SABIC's credit profile weakens as a
result of a sustained markedly weaker operating performance and significantly
higher investment spending (such as through large debt-funded acquisitions),
leading to a more leveraged capital structure, with Net Debt to
EBITDA trending towards 1.5x. A rating downgrade on the
Government of Saudi Arabia will lead to a downgrade of SABIC's rating.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1
..Issuer: SABIC Capital I B.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
..Issuer: SABIC Capital II B.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: SABIC Capital I B.V.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: SABIC Capital II B.V.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The local market analyst for this rating is Rehan Akbar, +971
(423) 795-65.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
