Moody's affirms SAMIL's Ba1 CFR; outlook stable

Singapore, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Samvardhana Motherson International Limited's (SAMIL) Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR).

The rating outlook remains stable.

On 19 February, SAMIL announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Group B.V. (SMRP), will acquire a 100% stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH (Germany) (SAS) from Faurecia S.E. (Ba2 negative), a FORVIA Group company, for an enterprise value of €540 million.

"The rating affirmation with stable outlook reflects our expectation that SAMIL's credit metrics will continue to improve and stay within the tolerance level of its ratings despite the partially debt funded acquisition of SAS. This is based on our view that SAMIL's profitability will continue to improve and its revenue will continue to grow," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed acquisition will position SAMIL as a leading global provider of assembly and logistics services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry. SAS' geographically diversified presence across 12 countries and well-entrenched service offering through its 24 facilities will aid SAMIL in increasing its customer proximity and strengthening its business profile while adding scale," adds Chaubal, who is also Moody's lead analyst for SAMIL.

The transaction, which will likely be completed by September 2023, is awaiting regulatory and procedural approvals. Moody's expects the transaction will be funded by a judicious mix of incremental debt and cash from SAMIL's cash balance of USD550 million as of December 2022.

Proforma the acquisition, Moody's expects SAMIL's consolidated revenues to climb by around USD1.0 billion to USD11 billion during the fiscal year ending 31 March 2024 (fiscal 2024). Its EBITA margin would also improve to around 5% in fiscal 2024 from 4.5% in fiscal 2023, underpinned by the rating agency's expectation of slightly lower commodity prices during fiscal 2024 relative to the prior year. SAMIL's EBITA margin will also be supported by SAS' superior profitability compared with SAMIL's.

In Moody's view, SAMIL's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA leverage will fall below 3.0x by March 2024, improving from 3.2x at March 2023 and an estimated 3.5x at December 2022.

SAMIL's Ba1 CFR continues to reflect the company's strong business profile, driven by its diversified product portfolio and long-standing relationships with leading automotive OEMs across multiple geographies. At the same time, its measured approach to growth, prudent financial discipline and demonstrated track record of seamlessly integrating its acquisitions are a cornerstone to its credit profile.

Counterbalancing these strengths are SAMIL's exposure to the inherently cyclical global automotive industry, the weakening macroeconomic environment, high and volatile input costs, and pricing pressures facing auto suppliers from large, influential OEM customers.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that SAMIL will successfully complete the SAS acquisition and seamlessly integrate it without significant delays. The rating agency does not expect the company to undertake any large or transformational acquisitions, at least until SAS is completely integrated.

The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that SAMIL's strengthening business profile will pave the way for a sustained improvement in credit metrics that remain appropriate for the Ba1 CFR.

LIQUIDITY

SAMIL's liquidity is adequate. The company's cash and cash equivalents of USD550 million, along with its estimated cash flow from operations of USD1 billion over the 18-month period through June 2024, will be just sufficient to meet its cash needs towards investments, capital expenditure, repayment of short term and long term debt and modest dividends. Moody's notes that the company is in the process of renewing its €350 million multi-year revolving credit facility, which will need to be drawn, especially given the intra-year volatility in its working capital.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

SAMIL's exposure to moderately negative environmental and social risks reflects the nature of its business, which is predominantly driven by automotive parts.

SAMIL's governance risks are also moderately negative, reflecting its concentrated ownership with the Sehgal family holding a 50.5% stake in the company, counterbalanced by the presence of an independent board of directors and its management's track record of prudent financial policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating momentum is unlikely until the global macroeconomic environment improves and inflationary pressures subside. Key financial metrics for a higher rating include Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin of at least 7%, leverage remaining comfortably below 3.0x and positive free cash flow generation, all on a sustained basis.

SAMIL's Ba1 CFR could come under pressure if its Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin remains below 5.0%; if its leverage stays above 3.5x; or if free cash flows stay negative over a sustained period.

Execution risks associated with the proposed SAS acquisition, and its timely and seamless integration, could strain the Ba1 CFR. Downward rating pressure could also build if the company undertakes any acquisition without an immediate and significant counterbalancing effect on its earnings, thereby skewing its financial profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) is a leading supplier of wiring harness, vision systems and polymer modules globally. It is listed on the two stock exchanges in India -- the National and Bombay Stock Exchanges. The company's market capitalization was around USD6.7 billion as of 20 February 2023. The Sehgal family and Sumitomo Wiring held stakes of 50.6% and 17.6%, respectively, in the company as of 31 December 2022.

SAMIL generated revenues and EBITDA of USD8.35 billion and USD659 million, respectively, during the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022.

