Moody's affirms SATA Air Acores S.A.'s Ba1 Senior Unsecured rating; outlook change to negative

Frankfurt am Main, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the backed senior unsecured rating of SATA Air Acores S.A. (SATA or SATA Air) at Ba1. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Today's change in outlook was prompted by the revision of the outlook to negative from stable on the Autonomous Region of Azores on 25 November 2022. The Ba1 backed senior unsecured rating and the negative outlook on SATA Air is based solely upon the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest payment (the "Guarantee") provided by the Autonomous Region of Azores ("Azores", Ba1 negative).

SATA is the current parent company of the SATA Group and is mainly responsible for the provision of connections between the 9 Azores islands under public service obligations.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating on SATA's €65 million backed senior unsecured notes is in line with the long-term issuer rating of Azores, which provides unconditional and irrevocable guarantees of scheduled principal and interest payment. The terms of the guarantees are sufficient for credit substitution in accordance with Moody's Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology.

In particular, Moody's considers that the terms of the guarantees have characteristics of strong guarantee arrangements:

- the guarantees are irrevocable and unconditional and ensure that obligations under the guarantee rank pari and passu with Azores' present or future, direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations

- the guarantees promise full and timely payment of the obligations including interest and principal payments

- the guarantees cover payment -- not merely collection

- the guarantees extend as long as the term of the underlying obligations will be reinstated and become effective again if Noteholders have to return moneys after the date on which guarantees has expired due to any insolvency proceeding or any court proceeding

- the guarantees are enforceable against the guarantor and also in accordance with Portuguese law

- the guarantees cannot be transferred, assigned or amended by the guarantor

The guarantees do not explicitly state that they waive all suretyship defenses, but there are provisions in the Deed of Guarantee stating that the guarantor would pay all obligations in full without any exception, reserve, condition or claim. All payments to be made by the Guarantor under the guarantees shall also be made without set off or counterclaim and without deduction for or on account of any present or future taxes, duties, withholdings or other charges.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On 07 June 2022 the European Commission has approved €453 million of Portuguese restructuring aid in favor of SATA Group. The measure is aiming at enabling the company to finance its restructuring plan for the period 2021-2025 and restore its long-term viability.

The support will take the form of (i) a direct loan of €144.5 million and a debt assumption of €173.8 million, totaling €318.25 million to be converted into equity, and (ii) a State guarantee of €135 million granted until 2028 for funding to be provided by banks and other financial institutions.

The restructuring plan sets out a package of measures aimed at improving SATA's operations and schedules, as well as at reducing costs. In particular, the plan provides for: (i) efficiency-enhancing and cost-cutting measures, (ii) the divestment of a controlling shareholding (51%) in Azores Airlines, and (iii) the carve-out and divestment of the ground-handling activity. In addition, to ensure an effective implementation, the restructuring plan includes the reorganization of SATA's corporate structure, with a holding company replacing SATA Air Acores S.A. in controlling its operating subsidiaries (SATA Air, Azores Airlines and SGA). Furthermore, SATA will be banned from any acquisitions and will have a cap on its fleet until the end of the restructuring plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The backed senior unsecured debt rating is fundamentally linked to the rating of Azores. Any change in Azores' rating would be expected to translate into a rating change on the Notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

SATA is the current parent company of the SATA Group and is mainly responsible for the provision of connections between the 9 Azores islands under public service obligations. SATA holds 100% of the airline company Azores Airlines. Further to operating routes under PSO -- the linking Lisbon to Santa Maria, Horta and Pico islands and routes linking Ponta Delgada (São Miguel Island) to Funchal (Madeira Island) -- Azores Airlines operates international flights to countries with important Portuguese and Azorean communities, especially in North America.

The SATA Group plays a very important role in inter-island connections, as well as in connections between the AAR and Portugal mainland, thereby assuring territorial cohesion.

SATA Group is responsible for the operation and management of Graciosa, Pico, São Jorge and Corvo islands airfields, as well as Flores island terminal, through the company SATA Gestão de Aeródromos.

